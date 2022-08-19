ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

newsfromthestates.com

Lawsuit asks judge to block marijuana legalization from appearing on Missouri ballot

The lawsuit argues the initiative petition to legalize recreational marijuana in Missouri was improperly certified by Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft and should not appear on the November ballot (Tim Bommel/Missouri House Communications). An anti-drug legalization activist has filed a lawsuit arguing a recreational marijuana initiative petition was improperly certified...
MISSOURI STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Abortion ban’s hospitals requirement will further curtail access

Indiana's near-total abortion ban only allows the procedure at hospitals, which in 2021 performed less than 2% of the state's total abortions. (Getty Images) Indiana’s new abortion-limiting law, set to go into effect on September 15, has been dubbed a near-total ban for its succinct list of narrow exceptions — but its requirement that legal abortions be done in hospitals will further flatten access, experts and abortion rights advocates say.
INDIANA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Political Soapbox: Here’s what candidates are saying at the Iowa State Fair

Political candidates are scheduled to visit the Iowa State Fair. (Photo by Kathie Obradovich/Iowa Capital Dispatch) Candidates running in this year’s midterm elections are speaking directly with Iowans at the Iowa State Fair. The Des Moines Register Political Soapbox is a state fair mainstay. It’s known best as a...
IOWA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

It’s not just growth. Idaho is also losing residents and changing fast.

Where did new Idahoans come from? (California, by a large margin.) Where did former Idahoans move to? (Many states, but mostly Washington.) This graphic, based on Idaho Transportation Department driver's license data, shows bubbles of varying sizes that represent how many people moved between Idaho and that state in 2021. (Audrey Dutton, Idaho Capital Sun)
IDAHO STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Closing arguments set Monday in retrial of defendants in Whitmer kidnapping plot

Closing arguments are set Monday in a Grand Rapids federal courtroom for two men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020. Defense attorneys for Adam Fox, 39, and Barry Croft Jr., 46, rested their case Friday after nine days of testimony. The pair are being tried for a second time on conspiracy charges after a jury in April couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict in their cases, but acquitted two other men.
MICHIGAN STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Many Indiana students have to pay for school lunches again — which could increase debt

Students getting their l lunch at a primary school in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Amanda Mills/Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) After two years of receiving free school lunches, thousands of Hoosier families will have to pay for them again this fall, including at dozens of eligible Indiana schools that could continue offering free food but chose not to.
INDIANA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Vos campaigns against Steen – again – in November election

ADAM STEEN announces in Burlington, Wisconsin Thursday August 18, 2022 that he will be a write-in candidate in the November general election in his bid to unseat State Rep. Robin Vos (R-Rochester), the Assembly Speaker. His campaign slogan is “Toss Vos.” He shows Vos campaign literature which he said spread lies about him. Vos, who normally cruises to victory in elections, beat Trump-endorsed Steen who lost by only 260 votes in the August 9 primary. Vos appointed former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman last year to investigate the 2020 election, but said it could not legally be de-certified. Trump then turned on Vos for not doing more to contest the election. Steen entered the race saying Vos is not conservative enough. Vos has consistently endorsed Gableman’s election probe but fired him after the primary election after Gableman endorsed Steen’s candidacy. / Photo © Mark Hertzberg. Not for reuse.
WISCONSIN STATE
newsfromthestates.com

With unexpectedly high state revenues, Youngkin calls for more tax relief

With Virginia taking in roughly $1.9 billion in unanticipated revenues over the past fiscal year, Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration is proposing putting $400 million toward a new state taxpayer relief fund. “The right thing to do is return unplanned revenue to taxpayers,” the Republican Youngkin told members of the...
VIRGINIA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Hogan skips Republican reception at restaurant owned by Cox supporter

Sen. J.B. Jennings (R-Baltimore and Harford counties) chats with attendees at his annual Ocean City reception. Photo by Bruce DePuyt. State Sen. J.B. Jennings’ annual Ocean City reception is one of the most well-attended events of the Maryland Association of Counties’ summer conference. The sun-splashed gathering is held...
MARYLAND STATE
TribCast: Texas’ drought is likely to persist

A San Antonio Water System crew works to fix a water main break in the Adams Hill neighborhood in San Antonio on Thursday. (Chris Stokes for The Texas Tribune) The Texas Tribune Tribcast for Aug. 19, 2022. Credit: The Texas Tribune. Your browser does not support the. element. Sign up...
TEXAS STATE

