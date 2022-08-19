ADAM STEEN announces in Burlington, Wisconsin Thursday August 18, 2022 that he will be a write-in candidate in the November general election in his bid to unseat State Rep. Robin Vos (R-Rochester), the Assembly Speaker. His campaign slogan is “Toss Vos.” He shows Vos campaign literature which he said spread lies about him. Vos, who normally cruises to victory in elections, beat Trump-endorsed Steen who lost by only 260 votes in the August 9 primary. Vos appointed former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman last year to investigate the 2020 election, but said it could not legally be de-certified. Trump then turned on Vos for not doing more to contest the election. Steen entered the race saying Vos is not conservative enough. Vos has consistently endorsed Gableman’s election probe but fired him after the primary election after Gableman endorsed Steen’s candidacy. / Photo © Mark Hertzberg. Not for reuse.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO