Lawsuit asks judge to block marijuana legalization from appearing on Missouri ballot
The lawsuit argues the initiative petition to legalize recreational marijuana in Missouri was improperly certified by Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft and should not appear on the November ballot (Tim Bommel/Missouri House Communications). An anti-drug legalization activist has filed a lawsuit arguing a recreational marijuana initiative petition was improperly certified...
Democratic House nominee in Ohio drawn out of district by a few feet, must withdraw from race
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. Despite her property being in the district,...
UNLV study traces links between unaffordable housing and child mistreatment
“It’s the same, old boring reason we see in regards to all our other social problems, there’s not a (political) will.” (Photo by Ronda Churchill) A single mother in Nevada makes $10.50 per hour on minimum wage, or about $21,840.00 a year if she works full time.
Abortion ban’s hospitals requirement will further curtail access
Indiana's near-total abortion ban only allows the procedure at hospitals, which in 2021 performed less than 2% of the state's total abortions. (Getty Images) Indiana’s new abortion-limiting law, set to go into effect on September 15, has been dubbed a near-total ban for its succinct list of narrow exceptions — but its requirement that legal abortions be done in hospitals will further flatten access, experts and abortion rights advocates say.
Political Soapbox: Here’s what candidates are saying at the Iowa State Fair
Political candidates are scheduled to visit the Iowa State Fair. (Photo by Kathie Obradovich/Iowa Capital Dispatch) Candidates running in this year’s midterm elections are speaking directly with Iowans at the Iowa State Fair. The Des Moines Register Political Soapbox is a state fair mainstay. It’s known best as a...
Bill would require structural inspections of multi-family dwellings to prevent collapses
The Champlain Towers South condo ruins in Surfside, Florida. (Courtesy of Miami Dade Fire and Rescue) New multi-family buildings in New Jersey would have to be cleared by a structural inspector under new legislation inspired by last year’s deadly condominium collapse in Surfside, Florida. Sens. Troy Singleton (D-Burlington) and...
It’s not just growth. Idaho is also losing residents and changing fast.
Where did new Idahoans come from? (California, by a large margin.) Where did former Idahoans move to? (Many states, but mostly Washington.) This graphic, based on Idaho Transportation Department driver's license data, shows bubbles of varying sizes that represent how many people moved between Idaho and that state in 2021. (Audrey Dutton, Idaho Capital Sun)
Closing arguments set Monday in retrial of defendants in Whitmer kidnapping plot
Closing arguments are set Monday in a Grand Rapids federal courtroom for two men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020. Defense attorneys for Adam Fox, 39, and Barry Croft Jr., 46, rested their case Friday after nine days of testimony. The pair are being tried for a second time on conspiracy charges after a jury in April couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict in their cases, but acquitted two other men.
To encourage more young fishermen, look to farm programs as models, new study argues
Fishing boats, seen here on Feb. 23, 2018, are reflected in the water at Kodiak's St. Paul Harbor. There are too few resources to help younger Alaskans enter and thrive in the commercial fishing industry, a new study says. (Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon) Young Alaskans seeking to break into...
Many Indiana students have to pay for school lunches again — which could increase debt
Students getting their l lunch at a primary school in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Amanda Mills/Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) After two years of receiving free school lunches, thousands of Hoosier families will have to pay for them again this fall, including at dozens of eligible Indiana schools that could continue offering free food but chose not to.
Logging after NM wildfires could help forests but won’t likely happen for months, if at all
Trees and stumps burned from the Black Fire stand further apart from each other in the Gila National forest on July 28, 2022 due to past logging operations in the area. (Photo by Megan Gleason / Source NM) There’s a potential boost for New Mexico’s economy and forests through logging,...
Vos campaigns against Steen – again – in November election
ADAM STEEN announces in Burlington, Wisconsin Thursday August 18, 2022 that he will be a write-in candidate in the November general election in his bid to unseat State Rep. Robin Vos (R-Rochester), the Assembly Speaker. His campaign slogan is “Toss Vos.” He shows Vos campaign literature which he said spread lies about him. Vos, who normally cruises to victory in elections, beat Trump-endorsed Steen who lost by only 260 votes in the August 9 primary. Vos appointed former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman last year to investigate the 2020 election, but said it could not legally be de-certified. Trump then turned on Vos for not doing more to contest the election. Steen entered the race saying Vos is not conservative enough. Vos has consistently endorsed Gableman’s election probe but fired him after the primary election after Gableman endorsed Steen’s candidacy. / Photo © Mark Hertzberg. Not for reuse.
Political Notes: MACo crab feast, a new gig for Ben Smith, road tripping, and the governor coming to GOP’s dinner
The Maryland Association of Counties annual crab feast was back in force on Friday night in Ocean City. Photo by Josh Kurtz. How do you press the flesh at an event where all the participants have Old Bay on their hands?. That’s the question candidates and officials faced at the...
Nebraska unemployment ticks up as separate report ranks Huskers in top 10 states for labor productivity
OMAHA — Nebraska’s unemployment rate has ticked up a bit to 2% but remains the second lowest in the country, according to preliminary and seasonally adjusted Department of Labor data released Friday. Meanwhile, a separate report from a national publication, focused on digital transformation, shows Nebraska among the...
With unexpectedly high state revenues, Youngkin calls for more tax relief
With Virginia taking in roughly $1.9 billion in unanticipated revenues over the past fiscal year, Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration is proposing putting $400 million toward a new state taxpayer relief fund. “The right thing to do is return unplanned revenue to taxpayers,” the Republican Youngkin told members of the...
Hogan skips Republican reception at restaurant owned by Cox supporter
Sen. J.B. Jennings (R-Baltimore and Harford counties) chats with attendees at his annual Ocean City reception. Photo by Bruce DePuyt. State Sen. J.B. Jennings’ annual Ocean City reception is one of the most well-attended events of the Maryland Association of Counties’ summer conference. The sun-splashed gathering is held...
Ga. lawmakers ponder adding poverty as factor in overhaul of state school funding formula
Georgia students living in poverty could get some extra money for their education if lawmakers decide to edit the state's nearly-40-year-old funding formula. Ariel Skelley/Getty Images. Mason Goodwin, a recent graduate of Atlanta Public Schools, told a Senate committee Friday that securing his diploma seemed to be more of a...
Watch: With a “feeling of betrayal,” one family flees Texas in search of safer climate for their transgender daughter
Gov. Greg Abbott directed the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services to investigate parents who provide their children with gender-affirming care, driving one such family to leave home. Ess Welsh spent her entire life in Texas. It’s where she fell in love with marching band, where she found a...
The evidence proves it: Red light cameras don’t work | Capital-Star Letters
You can’t be serious saying that speed cameras are a success in Philly and the rest of Pennsylvania (In Philly, Roosevelt Boulevard anti-speeding program ruled a success, Capital-Star, 8/16/22). When I looked at automated traffic enforcement, a lot of problems with red-light cameras over the years, which included more...
TribCast: Texas’ drought is likely to persist
A San Antonio Water System crew works to fix a water main break in the Adams Hill neighborhood in San Antonio on Thursday. (Chris Stokes for The Texas Tribune) The Texas Tribune Tribcast for Aug. 19, 2022. Credit: The Texas Tribune. Your browser does not support the. element. Sign up...
