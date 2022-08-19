ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
It’s not just growth. Idaho is also losing residents and changing fast.

Where did new Idahoans come from? (California, by a large margin.) Where did former Idahoans move to? (Many states, but mostly Washington.) This graphic, based on Idaho Transportation Department driver's license data, shows bubbles of varying sizes that represent how many people moved between Idaho and that state in 2021. (Audrey Dutton, Idaho Capital Sun)
IDAHO STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Statewide candidates pledge cooperation with local officials at MACo finale

Michael Anthony Peroutka, the Republican nominee for attorney general, addresses the Maryland Association of Counties summer convention on Saturday. Photo by Josh Kurtz. The most heavily attended Maryland Association of Counties summer conference in history concluded Saturday with presentations from five of the six major-party candidates for statewide office. The...
MARYLAND STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Lawsuit asks judge to block marijuana legalization from appearing on Missouri ballot

The lawsuit argues the initiative petition to legalize recreational marijuana in Missouri was improperly certified by Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft and should not appear on the November ballot (Tim Bommel/Missouri House Communications). An anti-drug legalization activist has filed a lawsuit arguing a recreational marijuana initiative petition was improperly certified...
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Maine Medical Center#Collective Bargaining#National Nurses United
newsfromthestates.com

Political Soapbox: Here’s what candidates are saying at the Iowa State Fair

Political candidates are scheduled to visit the Iowa State Fair. (Photo by Kathie Obradovich/Iowa Capital Dispatch) Candidates running in this year’s midterm elections are speaking directly with Iowans at the Iowa State Fair. The Des Moines Register Political Soapbox is a state fair mainstay. It’s known best as a...
IOWA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Closing arguments set Monday in retrial of defendants in Whitmer kidnapping plot

Closing arguments are set Monday in a Grand Rapids federal courtroom for two men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020. Defense attorneys for Adam Fox, 39, and Barry Croft Jr., 46, rested their case Friday after nine days of testimony. The pair are being tried for a second time on conspiracy charges after a jury in April couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict in their cases, but acquitted two other men.
MICHIGAN STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Is Larry Hogan trying to bury Dan Cox at the starting gate?

Gov. Larry Hogan (R) poses for a photo with gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore (D) and his wife Dawn Moore in the exhibition hall at the Maryland Association of Counties summer conference. Photo courtesy of the Wes Moore campaign. On paper, Republican gubernatorial hopeful Dan Cox has one main opponent this...
MARYLAND STATE
newsfromthestates.com

TribCast: Texas’ drought is likely to persist

A San Antonio Water System crew works to fix a water main break in the Adams Hill neighborhood in San Antonio on Thursday. (Chris Stokes for The Texas Tribune) The Texas Tribune Tribcast for Aug. 19, 2022. Credit: The Texas Tribune. Your browser does not support the. element. Sign up...
TEXAS STATE

