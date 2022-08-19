Missouri City City Council approves first readings of police, firefighter incentive pay ordinance

Read full article on original website
Music legend Cher offers to pay for lawyer for Houston woman attacked by police dogAsh JurbergHouston, TX
A man was shot multiple times in front of his wife as they came home from a bar in southeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Two men were shot during a drive-by shooting in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Three suspects are in custody after burglarizing a Foot Locker in north Houston and leading police on a short chasehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Texas Children's Hospital calls child protective services after mother requests mental health evaluation for daughterJenifer KnightonKaty, TX
Jersey Village avoids tax rate increase in FY 2022-23 budget
The city of Jersey Village approved its fiscal year 2022-23 budget at an Aug. 15 meeting. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) As taxable property values rise in Jersey Village, city officials have planned several projects for fiscal year 2022-23 while maintaining the same $0.7425 per $100 valuation tax rate as the previous year.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston-area appraisal district known as HCAD changing its name in 2023
The Harris County Appraisal District (HCAD) is changing its name in an attempt to distance itself from the county government and eliminate confusion among Houston-area residents. The board of directors for the appraisal district, created more than four decades ago by the Texas Legislature to assess property values for the...
Harris County Commissioners Court preview: Budget briefing, bond outreach, November elections preparation
Commissioners will meet in downtown Houston on Aug. 23 to discuss the 2023 budget, the $1.2 billion bond issue and the overall tax rate. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact Newspaper) Following a three-week break, Harris County commissioners will receive a briefing on the fiscal year 2022-23 budget, vote to approve funding for...
Filing ends for Nov. 8 board of directors election in The Woodlands Township
A board of directors election will be held Nov. 8 in The Woodlands Township. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) A total of eight candidates had filed to run for four seats on The Woodlands Township board of directors in the Nov. 8 election as of Aug. 22, the last day to file.
Conroe City Council proposes removing $2.6M from previous budget proposal for FY 2022-23
During a special meeting Aug. 17, the city of Conroe discussed changes that would need to occur to the proposed fiscal year 2022-23 budget, including cutting the previous proposal by $2.6 million in the general fund. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) During a special meeting Aug. 17, the city of Conroe...
League City finishes another major Calder Road project
The widening of the south portion of Calder Road finished in July. (Jake Magee/Community Impact Newspaper) Over the past 10 years, League City has done several projects along Calder Road, which stretches north to south from Hwy. 96, or League City Parkway, to FM 517, all west of I-45. The city this summer completed another project along this corridor, and it is the last major project scheduled for Calder—for now.
The Woodlands budget workshops begin with projected maximum $0.19 tax rate
The Woodlands Township will hold budget meetings the week of Aug. 22. (Vanessa Holt/Community Impact Newspaper) As The Woodlands Township board of directors begins budget workshop discussions this week, board members said they expect the proposed tax rate to be no higher than $0.19 per $100 valuation. At the first...
Houston City Council approves placement of $478M in bonds on November ballot
The $478 million bond will be put on the Nov. 8 ballot. (Courtesy Pexels) In a 16-1 vote, Houston City Council approved an ordinance during its Aug. 17 meeting that orders an election to be held Nov. 8 for Houstonians to vote on $478 million in public improvement bonds. District...
10 businesses, renovations coming soon to the Heights, River Oaks, Montrose area
The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to the Heights, River Oaks and Montrose area? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
Saint Nicholas School purchases 5.5 acres to stay in Braeswood Place neighborhood
St. Nicholas School, in the Braeswood Place neighborhood, purchased 5.51 acres from the Texas Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church Inc., land it had leased since 2018. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Saint Nicholas School, in the Braeswood Place neighborhood, purchased 5.51 acres from the Texas Annual Conference of the United...
Pearland Fire Department promotes Jacob Johnson to assistant chief
The Pearland Fire Department will have a new assistant chief beginning Aug. 20. (Courtesy city of Pearland) The Pearland Fire Department will have a new assistant chief beginning Aug. 20. The fire department appointed Jacob Johnson as the new assistant chief, the city of Pearland announced in an Aug. 11...
Construction causes serious flooding concerns in Waller Co. for residents
Some residents said they fear the flooding may continue even after construction wraps up because of how the new road has been designed.
Fire at Baybrook Village Apartments leaves multiple units completely damaged, officials say
The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office said two people were transported to the hospital in stable condition for precautionary measures.
Conroe city attorney appointed interim city administrator Aug. 17
Conroe City Council appointed an interim city administrator on Aug. 17 (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact Newspaper). Conroe City Council voted Aug. 17 to appoint Gary Scott as the city's interim city administrator during a special meeting. During an Aug. 11 regular meeting, the City Council voted 3-2 to terminate previous City...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Constables Arrest a wanted felon in Spring
SPRING, TX -- On August 20, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 22900 block of Kuykendahl Road. The driver was identified as Oliver Arrington. Further investigation revealed he had an open Felony Warrant for Aggravated Robbery. 'Oliver Arrington was arrested...
Houston City Council to consider November bond election
Houston City Council is expected to vote to order an election for a $468 million bond. (Courtesy Fotolia) Houston City Council is expected to vote on an ordinance during its Aug. 17 meeting that would order an election to be held Nov. 8 for Houstonians to vote to authorize the issuance of public improvement bonds totaling $468 million.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
PRECINCT 5 DEPUTIES TAKE THREE MORE INTOXICATED DRIVERS OFF THE STREETS
On August 20, 2022, A Deputy made a traffic stop at 7900 FM 1488. The female driver, identified as Shana Leann Torres, showed signs of intoxication and was arrested for DWI. The female was taken to the Montgomery County Jail. ***********************************************************************************************************************************. On August 20, 2022, A Deputy made a traffic...
Spring, Klein leaders target safety ahead of 2022-23 school year
Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman met with school district police chiefs across the Greater Houston area—including Spring and Klein ISDs—during an Aug. 3 news conference at Centennial Elementary in Humble ISD. (Courtesy Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office) State and local leaders are ramping up...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
I-45 IS NOW CLOSED -BACKUP TO GLADSDELL
TXDOT HAS CLOSED SOUTHBOUND LANES UNTIL 5AM MONDAY-AT CRIGHTON/RIVER PLANTATION. TXDOT HAS JUST BEEN NOTIFIED BY THE CONTRACTOR THAT ALL THE MATERIAL NEEDED HAS NOT ARRIVED THERE WILL BE A ONE-WEEK DELAY FROM THE ORIGINAL TUESDAY AUGUST 16, 2022. TUESDAY NIGHT , AUGUST 23 AND 24TH FROM 9 PM UNTIL...
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Sheriff Office Seeks the Community’s Help to Locate Stolen Classic Truck
PORTER, TX — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a stolen 1971 Chevrolet C1500 truck bearing Texas LP GS73MT. The vehicle has a restored exterior and interior with a matching seafoam green color. The vehicle was stolen on July 29th, 2022 from a home in the Porter, Texas.
