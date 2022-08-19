Read full article on original website
A Des Moines-based teeshirt store that celebrates and roasts all things Iowa will open up a shop in Davenport this fall. RAYGUNshirts announced on Facebook that they will be opening up a location in downtown Davenport in November. While they're getting ready to go, they need your help on coming up with funny QC shirt ideas today (August 19).
I know Iowa may not be the most popular state to visit, but we still have plenty to offer! Using countless article, websites, lists, and maps, we put together a list of some of Iowa's best and biggest events, venues, and attractions using every letter of the alphabet (which wasn't easy)! Unfortunately, we couldn't include EVERY awesome place in the state (there aren't enough letters!), but here are our Iowa ABCs:
The biggest question each August when the Iowa State Fair rolls around is, 'Will it be too hot to go?' That was definitely not the case in 2022. Des Moines had 90 degrees (exactly) just one time during the 11-day fair and on four different days, temperatures didn't get out of the 70s. As far as fair weather is concerned, it doesn't get any better than that.
When you're exploring local, state, or even national parks, you never know what you may find. You might even come across a new, furry friend. One state that is known for its trails, parks, and active wildlife in Iowa. Iowa has a list of critters and creatures roaming the state. But, it’s probably best to watch out for one dangerous animal because its greatest weapon is...being too adorable?
Earlier this summer, it was revealed that the Iowa State Fair would be attempting to break a Guinness World Record during the 2022 event. The website read:. "Bags, bean bags or cornhole, name the game and bags will be thrown across the Grand Concourse in a grand display of Iowa sportsmanship Saturday, Aug. 20. In the spirit of Iowa State Fair competition, you can be part of the official Guinness World Records attempt for the largest cornhole tournament."
I think it's safe to say most women fantasize about the day they get engaged. Having been in a few serious relationships myself, I've thought about how I would do it too, had it come to fruition. Usually, when I've sat down and thought deeply about such an event, it...
Of the 947 cities in Iowa, there is one that apparently is dumber than all the others. That doesn't seem very nice. I've lived in Iowa and I can tell you it's more than just cows and corn. There are lots of wonderful, smart, and caring people that live in the state.
One of the greatest talents to come out of Iowa is joining one of the hottest shows of the past year. Late last year, a show about a girl's soccer team from New Jersey surviving a plane crash and resorting to savage means to survive, quickly captured global attention. The Showtime Network show, 'Yellowjackets' takes place in two different time periods; the 90s and present day.
This past weekend was the final weekend of the 2022 Iowa State Fair, which means that an official winner of the Best New Fair Food award has been crowned by fairgoers!. This year's winner is The Finisher, created by the folks at The Rib Shack. The description on the fair's website reads:
The Iowa State Fair has finally come to a close. Not without an added level of excitement, though. Not only were there fried Oreos, pork chops on a stick, loads of concerts, tons of rides and carnival games, and different exhibits as always, but kids were hurt by the over-waxed slide, a streaker was arrested, a couple got engaged adjacent to the butter cow, and lastly -- on the final day of the 11-day extravaganza -- a fire broke out at one of the gazillion food vendors.
DES MOINES, Iowa — An Iowa couple that met at the state fair decided to have their special day in Des Moines. "We met here, and figured there couldn't have been a better place," the groom said. Watch as this couple ties the knot at the Iowa State Fair.
DES MOINES, Iowa — Saturdays are for the record breakers, especially at the Iowa State Fair. On Saturday the Iowa State Fair broke it’s highest one-day attendance record with 128,298 attendees. The previous record was 127,277 on Saturday, August 17, 1991. The total attendance for the 2022 fair so far is 1,016,917. The fair also […]
If you or someone you know has a problem with alcohol, please visit Your Life Iowa or you can call (855) 581-8111 or text (855) 895-8398. The COVID-19 pandemic definitely did not do wonders for our stress levels. It did, however, do wonders for alcohol sales nationwide. That is not something to celebrate and, drinking to excess is most certainly not something to celebrate either.
The Iowa State Fair can truly be a wild experience! You've got deep fried food on a stick, thrilling rides, big name concerts, and apparently this year...something just a bit out of the ordinary. Someone captured the ultimate strange and straight up confusing sight at the fairgrounds one evening. There...
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Food Bank of Iowa is cleaning up after its freezer flooded overnight. The CEO says a cracked sprinkler head released water. Des Moines firefighters did not find a fire in the freezer. The good news is all the frozen food was kept safe. The...
DES MOINES, Iowa — After dozens of performances, the winner of the 62nd annual Bill Riley Talent Search Competition was finally crowned Sunday at the Iowa State Fair. 20-year-old Grace Wood, a baton twirler from Indianola, placed first in the senior division during the championship round. A tie for...
ARNOLDS PARK — An engineer hired to evaluate a historic site in Arnolds Park is recommending major repairs to the Abbie Gardner cabin. It’s the site of what’s known as the Spirit Lake massacre of 1857. About three dozen Europeans were killed by members of the Dakota tribe who used the area for hunting. Thirteen-year-old Abbie Gardner was briefly taken hostage. Three decades later she bought her family’s cabin and gave tours.
Thousands of Iowans flocked to Des Moines on Monday, August 15th for a once in lifetime performance from inarguably one of the biggest artists of the 20th century. Droves of people in ponchos filled the Iowa State Fair Grandstand for the fifth concert event of the fair. One of the most highly anticipated acts of the 10 day Iowa summer tradition was seven time Grammy Award winners.
I won sixth place at the Iowa State Fair’s husband calling contest on Friday. There were about a dozen entries. Why it matters: I didn’t win but I was the first guy to compete in the contest’s history. Catch up fast: Husband calling is a state fair...
I've lived in the Midwest my whole life. I've bounced around thanks to my career, but I've never left the region. I've also had a couple of stints here in the Hawkeye State. One thing I've been able to do in my job is bring new people to the state for work.
