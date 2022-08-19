ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Little Apple Post

Riley County Arrest Report August 22

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. WILLIAM JAMES PAULEY, 31, Wamego, Possession of stimulant; Possession of stolen property; Value $1,500 to $25,000; Possession of stolen property; Value less than $1,500; Possession of stolen property Value less than $1,500;Bond $2,000.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Man arrested in North Topeka shooting of elderly man

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Dept. is investigating a shooting north of the river late Sunday night. Topeka Police responded to a reported shooting in the 400 block of NE Gordon St. around 10:20 p.m. Sunday Aug. 22. Officials say a 70-year-old male was then taken to the...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Manhattan man behind bars after gun, meth found on him

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan is behind bars after a gun and methamphetamine were found on him. The Riley Co. Police Dept. activity report indicates that officers have arrested Mark Rickenbaker, 32, of Manhattan on a Riley Co. District Court warrant. RCPD noted that the May 31 warrant was...
MANHATTAN, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Riley County, KS
City
Louisville, KS
State
Colorado State
Manhattan, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Manhattan, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Riley County, KS
Crime & Safety
WIBW

RCPD arrests three after “significant amount” of meth found in home

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were arrested after a search warrant revealed a “significant amount” of methamphetamine in a Manhattan home. The Riley Co. Police Department says on Wednesday, Aug. 18, that a search warrant was conducted in the 1300 block of Colorado St. leading to the arrest of three residents.
MANHATTAN, KS
Little Apple Post

Riley Co. Historical Museum property damaged

Riley County Police Department responded to the 1100 block of Fremont Street in Manhattan around 2:00pm on August 21, 2022. The Riley County Historical Society is listed as the victim when it was reported three windows were damaged on a property. The estimated loss due to the broken windows is...
MANHATTAN, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Grandview
Little Apple Post

UPDATE: 1 runaway teen located, 2nd teen still missing

Riley County Police Department says missing, runaway teen, Alejandra was located on August 19th. Missing, runaway teen, Trinity, who she ran away from a residence in Salina, Kansas on August 12, 2022, remains missing. Wamego Police Department had requested assistance on Monday, August 15th in locating missing 15-year old, Trinity.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Kan. brothers jailed after multiple reports of gunshots

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating several cases involving gunshots in the Topeka area and have made an arrest. On August 18, police officers and detectives served a search warrant in the 2300 block of SW Boswell Court in Topeka, according to Lt. Edward Stanley. As a result of...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Ogden teen, 2 others arrested for hold-up of 19-year-old, theft of 9mm, AR-15

OGDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - An Ogden teen and two young adults were arrested for the July hold-up of a 19-year-old at gunpoint while they stole a 9mm handgun and an AR-15. The Riley Co. Police Dept. activity report indicates that officers arrested Damerius McGee, 17, Christopher Stowers, 20, and Cordarius Gowdy, 20, all of Ogden in connection to a July aggravated robbery.
OGDEN, KS
WIBW

Manhattan woman’s stolen card used for $850 mall spree

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan woman’s bank card was stolen and used to purchase about $850 worth of items from the mall. The Riley Co. Police Dept. activity report indicates that around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18, officers were called to the 100 block of Manhattan Town Center with reports of criminal use of a financial card.
MANHATTAN, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KSNT News

2 Topeka men arrested following calls about gunshots

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two men are in custody at the Shawnee County Jail following an investigation into several calls about gunshots in Topeka. On Aug. 18, several Topeka Police Department officers and detectives armed with a search warrant went to a residence in the 2300 block of SW Boswell Court, according a release. As a […]
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Aug. 21

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Alexander, Chelcie Cheyenne Keigh; 29; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Outside warrant/NCIC hit. NAME:...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

Sheriff: Kansas felon caught transporting meth

OSAGE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on drug allegations after a traffic stop. Just before 4:30p.m. Tuesday, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop at 229th and U.S.56 Highway near Osage City for a traffic violation. During the stop, the deputy located illegal narcotics, according to Sheriff Chris Wells.
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Manhattan man arrested after hitting, knocking woman’s tooth out

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man remains behind bars after he allegedly knocked a woman’s tooth out when he hit her. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18, officers were called to a home in Manhattan with reports of domestic battery.
MANHATTAN, KS
Little Apple Post

Kansas man captured after motel fight, 100 mph chase

Police arrested a Kansas man after he allegedly led police on a chase that reached speeds of more than 100 mph early Thursday. Officers were called to the Country Inn and Suites, 2760 S. Ninth Street, for the report of a fight on the third floor, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester.
SALINA, KS
Little Apple Post

Little Apple Post

Manhattan, KS
7K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

 https://littleapplepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy