The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. WILLIAM JAMES PAULEY, 31, Wamego, Possession of stimulant; Possession of stolen property; Value $1,500 to $25,000; Possession of stolen property; Value less than $1,500; Possession of stolen property Value less than $1,500;Bond $2,000.

RILEY COUNTY, KS ・ 11 HOURS AGO