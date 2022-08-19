Read full article on original website
An AI Just Independently Discovered Alternate Physics
Grab any physics textbook and you'll find formula after formula describing how things wobble, fly, swerve and stop. The formulas describe actions we can observe, but behind each could be sets of factors that aren't immediately obvious. Now, a new AI program developed by researchers at Columbia University has seemingly...
Scientists Achieved Self-Sustaining Nuclear Fusion… But Now They Can't Replicate It
Scientists have confirmed that last year, for the first time in the lab, they achieved a fusion reaction that self-perpetuates (instead of fizzling out) – bringing us closer to replicating the chemical reaction that powers the Sun. However, they aren't exactly sure how to recreate the experiment. Nuclear fusion occurs when two atoms combine to create a heavier atom, releasing a huge burst of energy in the process. It's a process often found in nature, but it's very difficult to replicate in the lab because it needs a high-energy environment to keep the reaction going. The Sun generates energy using nuclear fusion – by...
The Super Hydrating Drinks You Should Sip All Day Long To Look 10 Years Younger (It’s Not Water!)
This post was originally published on August 21, 2021 and has since been updated. When we think anti-aging, we often turn to toners, moisturizers and dermatological procedures to achieve the youthful glow of yesteryear. And while that can make a difference, the food and drink you put in your body is just as important as the creams you slather on your face! You can even add years to your life by making smart dietary choices. From soy and salmon to greek yogurt and oatmeal, there are plenty of good-for-you foods that will leave you feeling ageless.
New Set of Chemical Reactions Could Finally Explain How Life Started on Earth
Once upon a time, when our planet Earth was very young and very new, there was not a single scrap of life on it to be found. Then, somewhere, somehow, some quirk of chemistry happened, and the molecular building blocks of our very first single-celled ancestors emerged: the amino acids and nucleic acids that came together in just the right way to continue a chain reaction that gave rise to life.
How To Polish Your Stainless Steel Sink With Flour
Stainless steel is a popular choice when it comes to kitchen sinks and appliances because it’s durable, affordable and low-maintenance — but it has its drawbacks. The reality is that stainless steel sinks are prone to dulling and damage from water spots and soap scum. They are also easily scratched. Additionally, this can be a tricky surface to clean because ordinary multipurpose cleaners may leave a streaky residue behind. So how can you polish stainless steel sinks to keep them sparkling?
Ars Technica
Scientists bent frickin’ laser beams to create this detailed image of a cat
Every cat owner knows how their feline companions delight in chasing a tiny pinpoint of light from a simple laser pointer. Now, Brazilian physicists have figured out how to trap and bend laser light into intricate shapes, producing the impressive photorealistic image of a cat pictured above. Among other potential applications, their method—described in a recent paper posted to the physics arXiv—could prove useful for building better optical traps to create clouds of ultra-cold atoms for a variety of quantum experiments.
A New Material Could Be the Best Semiconductor Ever, But There’s a Catch
Researchers have found a better semiconductor than silicon, potentially allowing faster and smaller computer chips in the future. A new study, published in the Science journal last month, proved that cubic boron arsenide has significantly higher mobility to both electrons and their positively charged counterparts than silicon, the ubiquitous semiconductor used in electronics and computers.
Is Bar Soap Or Body Wash Better For Getting Clean?
When deciding between bar soap and body wash, there are many options to choose from. Read on to find out which option is best for getting squeaky clean.
dornob.com
“Technomancer” Scientists Make Robot Zombies Out of Dead Spiders
While it may seem like something straight out of Dr. Frankenstein’s lab, scientists at Rice University are putting a modern spin on reanimating the dead. More specifically, they’re creating zombie spider robots. With a recently published study in the Advanced Sciences journal, a Rice engineer and graduate student explained why the group seemingly brought deceased arachnids back to life.
Astronomy.com
Scientists find an ancient source of life-supporting oxygen
Although oxygen is now the most abundant element in our oceans and our atmosphere, comprising about 88.8 percent and 23.1 percent of the mass of the two, respectively, this wasn’t always the case. In actuality, the abundance of oxygen on Earth arose only 2.4 billion years ago thanks to the advent of photosynthesis, the process through which some of the first life-forms transformed sunlight into energy. It was only coincidence, scientists say, that one of the products of this process was oxygen. But it also would go on to completely transform the planet, creating the conditions for increasingly complex forms of life.
Scientists Just Broke The World Record For The Most Powerful Stable Magnetic Field
A hybrid magnet in China has just smashed the previous record for the most powerful stable magnetic field, scientists claim. At the Chinese Academy of Sciences' Steady High Magnetic Field Facility (SHMFF), a magnet years in development achieved a steady magnetic field of 45.22 tesla – tens of thousands of times more powerful than your average souvenir fridge magnet. This breaks the record for a steady magnetic field of 45 tesla, held by the National High Magnetic Field Laboratory (MagLab) in the US since 1999. The breakthrough sets new limits on conditions commonly used to study various physical phenomena, offering new opportunities...
MindBodyGreen
Room Temperature Water Vs. Cold Water: Does It Matter Which One You Drink?
Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. If you haven’t had any water yet today, now would be a great time to grab a glass. But does it matter if it’s cold or room temperature? Well, that depends.
Self-charging device built of sea salt produces electricity from air moisture
This new invention is highly scalable since its raw materials are commercially available and easy to access.
The 9 Best Flavored Waters to Help You Cut Back on Soda
Spice up your day with dietitians' go-to low-calorie flavored water brands, like Bubly, Spindrift, San Pellegrino, Waterloo, Perrier, Hint, La Croix and more.
Water Can Separate Into 2 Different Liquids. We Just Got Closer to Knowing Why
The dazzling beauty of a snowflake is testament to the amazing shapes water can form below freezing point. Placed under pressure, the elegant dance of the H2O molecule contorts into something bizarre at super chilly temperatures, virtually tying themselves in knots to avoid transforming into ice. Researchers from the University...
BHG
How to Clean a Washing Machine Filter
Chances are you know that your dryer has a lint trap that needs to be cleaned regularly. But you might not realize that the washing machine also has a filter designed to catch and trap lint and other debris. This filter needs to be cleaned to ensure that your washer runs safely and at peak performance. Neglecting to clean a washing machine's filter can leave clothes dirty and smelly, and over time can cause damage to the machine itself.
This creamy, decadent secret ingredient is the key to better twice-baked potatoes
Every few months, I get a craving for a fully-dressed baked potato that won't subside until I buy a few russet potatoes, good butter, not-too-good shredded cheddar cheese, full-fat sour cream and chives. To me, it's truly the ideal meal. It's simple and hits all the right flavor notes. Recently,...
‘Not some weird elitist class’: the scientists bringing an urgent message to the streets of Hobart
With roving scientists, live music and guided nature walks, the Beaker Street science and arts festival hoped to show visitors it wasn’t just about ‘people in labs with test tubes’
Need more air in space? Magnets could yank it out of water.
The International Space Station makes its own oxygen through electrolysis, an energy-intensive process. NASAWater is magnetic—a property that could help astronauts breathe a little easier.
studyfinds.org
How are ants so good at teaching one another? Scientists create tiny robot to learn their secrets
BRISTOL, England – Despite their small size, ants have big-brained methods for learning new skills and trades. Scientists from the University of Bristol used a small robot to blend in with rock ants and uncover their secrets of teaching each other complex behavior such as directions to a new area.
