Slate
My Daughter Says Her Life is Pointless
I have a 29-year-old daughter who has been battling anxiety and depression for most of her life. I have to say I’ve learned a lot from her and have worked on my own issues because of what she’s been through and learned. My question has to do with how to help her now. She does not trust traditional medicine (she didn’t get a Covid vaccination; she won’t take prescription medications). She has participated in therapy off and on and she has tried acupuncture, both of which have helped to some extent, but she has not been consistent with them (either due to cost or to lack of motivation). Yesterday I texted her to ask how her day was going and her reply was, “Pointless—everything is passing me by.” I know she feels like she’s not where she wants to be in life: she is the only one of her friends who doesn’t have a child yet, she is in a job she hates, and while her dream is to be a chef and own a restaurant or else to have an online presence in the food industry, she has been unable to do anything to get there (she says she knows what she has to do but can’t do it). She feels stuck, she says; she feels she is a bystander in her own life. I really don’t know how to help or what to say to her anymore.
Woman who 'came back from dead' reveals what afterlife is like
Jessi Sawyer, a woman who lives in Tennessee, had a near-death experience (NDE) that changed her life forever when she was 31 years old. She had gone to the hospital for a routine hysterectomy when she died unexpectedly and had the experience.
Mother-of-two bride, 61, tragically dies on her wedding day, after being diagnosed with bowel and liver cancer just weeks before marrying her teenage sweetheart
A mother of two has died on her wedding day after she was diagnosed with bowel and liver cancer just two weeks before marrying her childhood sweetheart. Mother-of-two Helen Felvus, 61, of Cwmbran, South Wales, was forced to bring her wedding to her partner of 44 years, David, forward after receiving the shock diagnosis.
Baby-addicted mum with 22 young children tells of her anguish after her tycoon husband is sent to jail in fraud probe
A BABY-addicted mum with 22 children has told of her anguish after her millionaire husband was sent to jail. Kristina Ozturk, 24, has quite literally been left holding the babies after her wealthy spouse Galip, 57, was hauled off by cops. The Turkish tycoon was nicked in Russia on charges...
The smallest mother in the world, who was just 2ft 4inches gave birth to 3 kids
A woman called Stacey Herald has been holding the title of the smallest mother in the world. Ms. Stacey Herald is a 36-year-old mother from Kentucky, is barely two feet and four inches tall, and suffers from osteogenesis imperfecta (OI), better known as brittle bone disease.
survivornet.com
Dad, 27, Is Almost Killed In Horrific Crash: It Saved His Life Because His Surgeon Found A Hidden Cancer
Jak Metcalfe, 27, is a cancer survivor. But he credits his survival to the aftermath of a life-changing car crash that not only affected him but also his wife and in-laws. Because a post-accident operation revealed his cancer at an early stage, Jak feels “lucky” to have survived the disease and get married to his wife and have an eight-month-old daughter.
Mom Relives Horror As Baby Has Surgery at Same Hospital 23 Years After Her
Megan Ramsey said a team of 15 doctors gathered to treat baby Aurelia's rare heart condition.
'If my gut was telling me there was no chance, it might be different. But my mother’s instinct tells me my boy’s in there': Archie Battersbee’s mum lays bare what’s fuelled her loving fight... as she spends her final hours with him
No one could have fought harder. That much at least has been a comfort for Hollie Dance in these last desperate couple of days. ‘I know I did everything I could,’ she says. ‘Everything.’. Who could deny it? Week in, week out, as one legal battle has...
My birth mother was not allowed to name her baby. But the name she gave me in her heart is real
It wasn’t until 2020, at the age of 52, that I was given the right to use my name. But as with all things adoption, nothing is quite as simple as it seems. Like other babies given to infertile couples under Australia’s “forced adoption” policies, my birth certificate was cancelled soon after I was born; a second birth certificate created a legal fiction to make it look like I was born to the infertile couple.
“I will be in the delivery room” Woman insists daughter-in-law let her in the delivery room
Should one follow the parents' rules when visiting the baby?. Grandparents have to keep in mind the basic rules that parents lay down for their children. It can be challenging for the children to understand what’s right and wrong only when both parents and grandparents say the same.
psychologytoday.com
A Simple Trick to Meet New People
People predict strangers are less interested in talking than they really are. A scavenger hunt intervention helped people overcome anxiety from talking to strangers. The intervention improved people's conversation abilities. Most of us have plenty of opportunities to meet strangers or people who we don’t know very well each day....
Woman Backed for Shutting Down Ex's Daughter: 'Not Her Aunt Or Other Mom'
Commenters were stunned to learn of the longstanding manipulation that led to the painful relevation.
Slate
My Newly Divorced Mom Is Acting Like She’s 17 Again
Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. I’m 17 and will be out of the house for college next year, so maybe I should just wait this out, but it’s really bothering me. My parents got divorced recently, and it’s like my mom is trying to be me now. She keeps “borrowing” my clothes and accessories (without asking, so is that borrowing?). We are around the same size, but she’s 45! It makes me uncomfortable. She says she “feels young” and that I shouldn’t judge her for her determination to start over without my dad. I don’t mean to be body-shaming her! If she wants to wear different clothes, that’s fine. But these are my clothes! It’s especially bad if she picks me up from school. How do I get her to stop?
Woman Backed for Shutting Down 'Patronizing' Stranger Telling Her To Smile
"Minding your own business is free," one commenter reminded readers. "More people should take advantage of that."
Dad says teen daughter can't go on date because boy won't meet with him
A father has been commended for apparently canceling his daughter’s date after he claims that he learned the young man had no interest in meeting the parents before outings. The dad shared his story on a popular Reddit forum and asked users if they thought he overstepped when he made his decision.
Weatherman has mind blown after realizing his monitor is touchscreen during a live broadcast
Meteorologist Dutra has been working in the industry for more than a decade and couldn't contain his joy when he discovered his monitor was touchscreen.
