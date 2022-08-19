ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

SheKnows

A Brother Asked His Sister and Her Baby to Leave a Fancy Dinner & His Reasoning Actually Makes Sense

On the surface, kicking your breastfeeding sister out of a restaurant sounds awful. But hear this Reddit user out. He took to the “AITA” forum to share his story, and there are so many people who took his side in this situation. The user explained that he had planned to purpose to his girlfriend Jessy during a family dinner at a Michelin-star restaurant. The spot, he said, is very high end, has a strict dress code, and doesn’t allow children under 14. He made the booking 10 months in advance and put his credit card down for 12 people. In the...
Slate

My Daughter Says Her Life is Pointless

I have a 29-year-old daughter who has been battling anxiety and depression for most of her life. I have to say I’ve learned a lot from her and have worked on my own issues because of what she’s been through and learned. My question has to do with how to help her now. She does not trust traditional medicine (she didn’t get a Covid vaccination; she won’t take prescription medications). She has participated in therapy off and on and she has tried acupuncture, both of which have helped to some extent, but she has not been consistent with them (either due to cost or to lack of motivation). Yesterday I texted her to ask how her day was going and her reply was, “Pointless—everything is passing me by.” I know she feels like she’s not where she wants to be in life: she is the only one of her friends who doesn’t have a child yet, she is in a job she hates, and while her dream is to be a chef and own a restaurant or else to have an online presence in the food industry, she has been unable to do anything to get there (she says she knows what she has to do but can’t do it). She feels stuck, she says; she feels she is a bystander in her own life. I really don’t know how to help or what to say to her anymore.
Daily Mail

Mother-of-two bride, 61, tragically dies on her wedding day, after being diagnosed with bowel and liver cancer just weeks before marrying her teenage sweetheart

A mother of two has died on her wedding day after she was diagnosed with bowel and liver cancer just two weeks before marrying her childhood sweetheart. Mother-of-two Helen Felvus, 61, of Cwmbran, South Wales, was forced to bring her wedding to her partner of 44 years, David, forward after receiving the shock diagnosis.
survivornet.com

Dad, 27, Is Almost Killed In Horrific Crash: It Saved His Life Because His Surgeon Found A Hidden Cancer

Jak Metcalfe, 27, is a cancer survivor. But he credits his survival to the aftermath of a life-changing car crash that not only affected him but also his wife and in-laws. Because a post-accident operation revealed his cancer at an early stage, Jak feels “lucky” to have survived the disease and get married to his wife and have an eight-month-old daughter.
Daily Mail

'If my gut was telling me there was no chance, it might be different. But my mother’s instinct tells me my boy’s in there': Archie Battersbee’s mum lays bare what’s fuelled her loving fight... as she spends her final hours with him

No one could have fought harder. That much at least has been a comfort for Hollie Dance in these last desperate couple of days. ‘I know I did everything I could,’ she says. ‘Everything.’. Who could deny it? Week in, week out, as one legal battle has...
The Guardian

My birth mother was not allowed to name her baby. But the name she gave me in her heart is real

It wasn’t until 2020, at the age of 52, that I was given the right to use my name. But as with all things adoption, nothing is quite as simple as it seems. Like other babies given to infertile couples under Australia’s “forced adoption” policies, my birth certificate was cancelled soon after I was born; a second birth certificate created a legal fiction to make it look like I was born to the infertile couple.
psychologytoday.com

A Simple Trick to Meet New People

People predict strangers are less interested in talking than they really are. A scavenger hunt intervention helped people overcome anxiety from talking to strangers. The intervention improved people's conversation abilities. Most of us have plenty of opportunities to meet strangers or people who we don’t know very well each day....
Slate

My Newly Divorced Mom Is Acting Like She’s 17 Again

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. I’m 17 and will be out of the house for college next year, so maybe I should just wait this out, but it’s really bothering me. My parents got divorced recently, and it’s like my mom is trying to be me now. She keeps “borrowing” my clothes and accessories (without asking, so is that borrowing?). We are around the same size, but she’s 45! It makes me uncomfortable. She says she “feels young” and that I shouldn’t judge her for her determination to start over without my dad. I don’t mean to be body-shaming her! If she wants to wear different clothes, that’s fine. But these are my clothes! It’s especially bad if she picks me up from school. How do I get her to stop?
