I have a 29-year-old daughter who has been battling anxiety and depression for most of her life. I have to say I’ve learned a lot from her and have worked on my own issues because of what she’s been through and learned. My question has to do with how to help her now. She does not trust traditional medicine (she didn’t get a Covid vaccination; she won’t take prescription medications). She has participated in therapy off and on and she has tried acupuncture, both of which have helped to some extent, but she has not been consistent with them (either due to cost or to lack of motivation). Yesterday I texted her to ask how her day was going and her reply was, “Pointless—everything is passing me by.” I know she feels like she’s not where she wants to be in life: she is the only one of her friends who doesn’t have a child yet, she is in a job she hates, and while her dream is to be a chef and own a restaurant or else to have an online presence in the food industry, she has been unable to do anything to get there (she says she knows what she has to do but can’t do it). She feels stuck, she says; she feels she is a bystander in her own life. I really don’t know how to help or what to say to her anymore.

KIDS ・ 1 DAY AGO