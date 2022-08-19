ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton County, MN

Autoweek.com

NHRA Top Alcohol Funny Car Flips, Crashes into Wall at Brainerd

Veteran NHRA Top Alcohol Funny Car racer Doug Gordon exited his Camaro on his own power Saturday following his frightening, nearly 250-mph accident during the first round of eliminations of the Lucas Oil Nationals at Brainerd, Minn. After conceding the rubber match to Shane Westerfield in their 29th meeting, Gordon’s...
BRAINERD, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota DNR Holding Confiscated Equipment Auctions

UNDATED -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is holding two confiscated equipment auctions this fall. The auctions include confiscated fishing, hunting, and trapping equipment. The online auction includes 316 guns, 67 bows, and a variety of other equipment. The first auction will be on Saturday, August 27th. The bidding...
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Suspect sought in Clearwater, Minnesota bank robbery

A suspect sought in connection with a bank robbery at American Heritage Bank in Clearwater, Minn. on Monday, Aug. 22. Source: Wright County Sheriff's Office. Authorities in Clearwater, Minnesota are investigating a bank robbery. The Wright County Sheriff's Office said the robbery happened around 1:45 p.m. Monday at the American...
CLEARWATER, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Holdingford Almost Lost Their School; Origin of the City

Holdingford is a small town of 743 people in Central Minnesota approximately 25 miles from St. Cloud, Little Falls and Sauk Centre. Holdingford is featured this time on WJON's Small Town Series. I talked with longtime Holdingford residents Mike Odden and Herman Ebnet. Odden is a former teacher at Holdingford High School and current city council member. Ebnet is the Vice President of the Holdingford Historical Society.
HOLDINGFORD, MN
CBS Minnesota

ATV driver crashes after leading deputies on chase in Randall

RANDALL, Minn. – An ATV driver is hospitalized after leading police on a chase that led to a crash Sunday evening in central Minnesota.Morrison County Sheriff's deputies tried to pull over the 46-year-old driver in Randall just before 11 p.m. on suspicion of driving while impaired, but he sped off. He "eventually pulled into a yard" before he lost control and crashed. The driver was airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital. The extent of his injuries hasn't been released. The sheriff's office says criminal charges are pending against the driver, who they say was also operating the ATV despite having a revoked license.WCCO-TV does not typically name suspects until they are formally charged.
RANDALL, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Would You Live in this House? It’s About an Hour from St. Cloud

It looks like that future home that you can tour in Wisconsin Dells. I'm not even sure it's still there- it's been awhile. But that is what this house reminds me of. It's called the Ensculptic House. And it's located in Minnetrista-near Lake Minnetonka. It was built in the late '60s. So, it was really futuristic for that time. There is virtually not a straight solid wall within the place. Some people say it sort of looks like a Hobbit house. I think it looks a little like some of those places that were shown on the original Star Trek series. Like when they would go to other planets and see the architecture on those planets.
MINNETRISTA, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Farm Picnic in Pierz This Sunday

PIERZ -- The annual celebration of family farms and main street businesses arrives in Pierz this weekend. Minnesota COACT (Citizens Organized Acting Together) and the Morrison County Farmers Union host the 41st annual Farm Picnic Sunday, August 21st at Pierz Park. The traditional picnic of ham, sponsored by the Minnesota...
PIERZ, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://minnesotasnewcountry.com

