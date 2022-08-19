ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

Paint recycling program launches in New York state

VICTOR, N.Y. — The paint industry has come up with a way to safely deal with all of the half-empty cans that many households have sitting around. It's a non-profit called PaintCare. The new paint drop-off program is designed to minimize, reuse and recycle unwanted paint. Hadlock's House of...
ROCHESTER, NY
Gas prices still falling, but still above $4 a gallon

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Gas prices continue to fall, but they’re still above four dollars a gallon. According to Triple A, Ithaca drivers are paying an average of $4.43 to fill up. That’s down seven cents from seven days ago. The statewide average is $4.45. One of the cheaper places locally for gas is in Cortland County, where this morning’s average price is $4.10.
ITHACA, NY
Day Hollow Animal Hospital has the business spotlight for August

On Aug. 10, the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce officially recognized Day Hollow Animal Hospital as the August 2022 “Spotlight on Business.”. This recognition puts a spotlight on Dr. Alicia Bocek, who was born in Binghamton, N.Y. She attended Binghamton University and graduated with a BS in Biology in 2002. Dr. Bocek then attended St. George’s University in Grenada, West Indies, where she received her DVM in 2007.
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
Former Danby Fire Chief passes away

DANBY, N.Y. (WHCU) — Authorities in Tompkins County are mourning the loss of a firefighter. The Danby Volunteer Fire Company says Jack Baker has died. Baker joined the fire company in 1967. In the ’70s, he served as chief. Baker was 80 years old. To read his full...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
Broome Reports Another COVID Death/ State Urges Pre-School Vaccines

The ups and downs of the COVID-19 pandemic are taking a slight upswing in New York following a downward trend in new infections. Broome County August 17 announced a new death, bringing the pandemic total to 540 while the number of new cases went up by 57. Over the past week, new cases have been under 50 per day for the most part. The number of people hospitalized in Broome County remains between 25 and 30 patients this week. The pandemic total number of cases in Broome stands at 63,043.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
Ithaca man charged with shooting at the Boatyard Grill

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca man is accused of shooting at an employee of the Boatyard Grill. Police say the employee was trying to write down the license plate of a vehicle three people were leaving the restaurant in on Friday night. Officers describe the trio as creating a disorderly situation at the restaurant.
ITHACA, NY
NYSP: Woman leaves store without paying for items

A Cortland woman was arrested on Thursday after she left a store without paying for electronic and houseware items worth over $1,000, according to a New York State Police (NYSP) report. NYSP was dispatched to Target on Catherwood Road in the Village of Lansing. A trooper was assisted by Tompkins...
CORTLAND, NY
Guthrie Names New Associate Program Director and Vice Chair of Medicine

Guthrie is pleased to announce that Dr. John Pamula has accepted the position of Associate Program Director, Internal Medicine Residency and Vice Chair of Medicine, Quality for the Department of Medicine. Dr. Pamula is a board-certified physician who completed his education at Andhra Medical College in Visakhapatnam, India, and a...
SAYRE, PA
Storm damage reported in a few CNY towns and villages on Saturday

SYRACUSE, N.Y.- Saturday brought a lot of heat and some humidity to central New York. While all areas felt the hot summer temperatures only a few select locations were impacted by some severe weather. Earlier in the afternoon a couple severe thunderstorm warnings were issued across Madison county and Oneida...
PORT LEYDEN, NY

