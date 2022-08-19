Four-star 2023 Red Oak (TX) safety Warren Roberson put the Trojans among his Top 5 schools list on Monday. USC was joined by Oklahoma State, TCU, Florida and SMU. The 6-foot, 180-pound Roberson is rated the No. 287 overall prospect, the No. 27 safety and the No. 49 recruit out of Texas, according to the 247Sports Composite. He is the No. 21 safety prospect in the 247Sports rankings. USC holds the only two Crystal Ball projections for Roberson.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO