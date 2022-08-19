Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Skot the Idea Blends Hip-Hop And Electronic Music On New EP 3 to Thrive ThroughMusic NewsRockville, MD
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
MCPS Hosts Job Info Session to Fill More than 400 Teaching Vacancies Before August 29Heather JauquetRockville, MD
Five charming small towns in Maryland that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMaryland State
I almost died at 16: Here's what I learned
Raleigh, N.C. — On Friday, August 13, 2001 my unsuspecting mother received news that rocked her world. Police officers knocked on the door of my childhood home at 12:38 a.m. This is the exact time of day I first entered the world according to my birth certificate. My mom would later tell me when she looked at the clock on her nightstand the hair on her arms stood on end and she immediately knew something was terribly wrong.
bethesdamagazine.com
With family help, Hardy’s BBQ owner presses on after death of her husband
Even before Hardy’s BBQ founders Roxie and Corries Hardy met as adults, it seems that Corries was present in Roxie’s life while she was growing up in North Carolina. “My husband used to come to visit my hometown when I was little and I didn’t even know it,” said Roxie Hardy, who met Corries, a Florida native, when she was visiting a cousin in Atlanta. “He would always come to the church my grandparents came to. We weren’t aware that he always was in my life — I just didn’t know it.”
WTOP
Over 2,000 backpacks full of school supplies given out by Maryland’s police officers
A group of Maryland police officers are doing their part to help students who may be returning to class without all the supplies they need. A “Stuff the Backpack Drive” is one of the events organized by the nonprofit Beyond the Badge Foundation, where officers give away backpacks full of school supplies to students in need.
rockvillenights.com
Assault at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda, 8th reported there since May 18
Once again, Montgomery County police were called to Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda, after another 2nd-degree assault was reported there last night, August 21, 2022. The assault was reported at the mall at 6:37 PM Sunday. This was the eighth 2nd-degree assault at the mall since May 18. The Montgomery County Police Department announced earlier this month that it would be establishing a "resource room" at the popular retail destination.
WBAL Radio
Adolescent injured jumping into 'Prettyboy Dam'
There's no word on the status of a young person that was injured jumping into the water at the Prettyboy Dam on Sunday evening. Baltimore and Carroll County rescue workers were called to the scene to help the person. A Baltimore County Fire Department tweet says the patient jumped from...
Wbaltv.com
'We have to stay strong for Alex': Family remains optimistic for teen struck by truck
A Howard County teen was riding his bike when he was hit by a truck driver and left for dead. Family members said it happened in early August and 16-year-old Alex Morales is still in the ICU at Shock Trauma. Anthony Morales, Alex's brother, said he is truly one of...
WHAS 11
Black Maryland couple sees home value jump nearly $300K when White friend stands-in; housing advocates demand action
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — The lawsuit of a Maryland couple against a real estate appraiser and online mortgage provider is sparking renewed outrage among housing advocates and researchers familiar with well documented cases of low home appraisals for minority homeowners and houses in minority-majority neighborhoods. Dr. Nathan Connolly and...
Leesburg mom shares story about son's accidental fentanyl overdose
LEESBURG, Va. — The Centers for Disease Control reports that accidental overdose is one of the 10 leading causes of death. August is Overdose Awareness Month. It’s why one Leesburg mother has decided to share her son's story about self-medicating and the dangers to buying illegal drugs. “He...
NBC Washington
Maryland Woman, 8-Month-Old Son Reported Missing
Police are looking for a missing 26-year-old woman and her 8-month-old son from Silver Spring, Maryland. Danielle Vines and her son, Christian Wilson, were last seen Tuesday in Prince George’s County, Montgomery County police said. Vines is about 5-feet-7-inches tall and 165 pounds. She has brown eyes and black...
"We're just having fun": People say the disturbances in Fed Hill aren't alarming
Federal Hill experienced disturbances in the area with fighting. Police presence has increased, but many say the incidents are being blown out of proportion.
hotnewhiphop.com
Washington Music Festival Arrest Prevented Potential Mass Shooting This Weekend, Police Say
Washington's Bass Canyon EDM Festival took place this weekend at Gorge Amphitheatre, and while the event was a successful one, according to local police it was almost ruined by a potential mass shooting. On Friday (August 19) evening, both security from the festival and witnesses notified authorities around 9 PM...
WDTV
West Virginia man dies in crash involving RV
JEFFERSON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - State police says a West Virginia man died in a crash Thursday afternoon that involved an RV. Troopers responded to a crash around 6:25 p.m. Thursday in Jefferson County that involving a Chevrolet Silverado and a Coachman Miranda RV, according to WVSP. Captain Maddy says...
Maryland woman charged with DUI after crashing into Anacostia River
WASHINGTON — A Maryland woman was rescued and charged Saturday after crashing vehicle into Anacostia River while driving intoxicated, officials said. Metropolitan Police Department identified the driver as 34-year-old Ebony Smith of Laurel, Maryland. At around 10:47 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, DC Fire and EMS were called to...
Federal prosecutors seek to seize Marilyn Mosby's Florida vacation home
Federal prosecutors announced Friday that they are looking seize one of Marilyn Mosby’s vacation properties in Florida if she is found guilty on perjury charges.
OSHA calling on employers to protect workers after alarming amount of workplace fatalities in south central Pa.
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Almost one month after a 53-year-old Harrisburg man was killed in a chicken barn collapse at Hillandale Farms in Tyrone Township, Adams County, the wreckage remains. It’s just one of the staggering 21 workplace fatalities that have occurred across south central Pennsylvania since October of last...
cbs17
More toppings, more problems: Maryland Papa John’s worker spears customer after attacked with pizza paddle
EDGEWOOD, Md. (WNCN) – Choose your weapon: pizza spear or metal pizza paddle?. A sheriff’s department in Maryland said an unhappy customer returned to a Papa John’s on Wednesday night and got in an argument with a worker over incorrect pizza toppings. Herbert Harris, 40, returned to...
rockvillenights.com
Burglary, assault at Rockville home
Rockville City police responded to a report of a burglary at a home in the Rockcrest neighborhood early Friday morning, August 19, 2022. One or more suspects entered the home, and at least one person was the victim of a 2nd-degree assault during the incident. The burglary was reported at a home in the 1100 block of Highwood Road at 12:16 AM Friday.
aashtojournal.org
Maryland DOT Archeologists Excavate Iron Furnace Site
Archaeologists from the Maryland Department of Transportation are helping excavate two small Colonial-era cabins near the historic Elkridge Furnace in Howard County, MD, located on land originally purchased for a highway project. [Above photo by the Maryland DOT]. In the 18th and 19th centuries, the Elkridge iron furnace used enslaved,...
mocoshow.com
Participant in Fatal Drag Race Sentenced to 5 Years
On Friday, August 19th in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, MD, Judge David Boynton sentenced defendant, Noe Daniel Suriel, 29, of Silver Spring to five years in prison for his role in the death of Rene Antonio Hernandez Jr. Additional details can be found below in the press release sent out at the time of conviction:
Q&A: Maryland moms open up about kids returning to school
As children head back to school, we know it's a very busy time for parents. So WJZ's Linh Bui checked in with a couple Maryland moms to hear about their feelings and any concerns before school starts. Tamara Beger has four children in Anne Arundel County Schools: twins Leila and Alexander are sophomores, Christopher is in fifth grade and Isaac is in third grade. Nicolette Taylor's daughter Maia is a 10th grader in Baltimore County. The biggest concern for both mothers is the nationwide teacher shortage, an issue that has left schools across Maryland scrambling to fill vacant positions. Below is...
