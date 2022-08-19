The Houston Dash saw their five-game unbeaten streak come to an end on Saturday night following a 3-1 loss to San Diego Wave FC at Torero Stadium in San Diego. Houston struck first just seven minutes into the match off of a set piece. After the initial delivery from the set piece was cleared, the ball fell to forward Ebony Salmon at the top of the penalty area. Salmon took a touch onto her right foot to create space and scored her eighth goal of the regular season when she struck it past San Diego goalkeeper Carly Telford.

SAN DIEGO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO