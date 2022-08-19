ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

houstondynamofc.com

Houston Dash travel west for showdown with San Diego

The Houston Dash will head to the West Coast for the final time this season to take on the San Diego Wave FC at 9:00 p.m. CT on Saturday evening. The game will be stream live on Twitch. The Dash close a three-game stretch on Saturday that began last Friday...
HOUSTON, TX
houstondynamofc.com

Dash fall 3-1 at San Diego Wave FC

The Houston Dash saw their five-game unbeaten streak come to an end on Saturday night following a 3-1 loss to San Diego Wave FC at Torero Stadium in San Diego. Houston struck first just seven minutes into the match off of a set piece. After the initial delivery from the set piece was cleared, the ball fell to forward Ebony Salmon at the top of the penalty area. Salmon took a touch onto her right foot to create space and scored her eighth goal of the regular season when she struck it past San Diego goalkeeper Carly Telford.
SAN DIEGO, TX
realtynewsreport.com

The Biggest Phase Two in Houston Real Estate History

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – The second phase of Empire West Business Park, called the largest phase of industrial development in the history of Houston real estate, has been completed by Stream Realty Partners. Phase One of Empire West, a mere 1 million SF, was completed last...
HOUSTON, TX
Houston, TX
Sports
Click2Houston.com

Casino games, food and the Texans!

Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, a Houston Texans season premiere like no other. It’s a combination of sport, food and casino games! James Beard Award-winning chef Robert Del Grande is teaming up with the Texans and he’ll join us in studio to give us the play-by-play of what to expect at this season premiere party! That’s Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
HOUSTON, TX
WEHT/WTVW

Former Bosse star Kiyron Powell enters transfer portal

HOUSTON, Tx. (WEHT) – Former Bosse High School basketball center, Kiyron Powell, has officially entered the transfer portal, leaving the University of Houston basketball team. Powell redshirted last season as a sophomore with the Cougars and played in 14 games as a freshman, including a run to the NCAA Final Four in the 2020-2021 season. […]
HOUSTON, TX
myfoxzone.com

Astros super fan from Corpus Christi goes viral

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Super fans come in all shapes and sizes. Little Jackson of Corpus Christi went viral on social media after cheering for his favorite team, the Astros. "I heard it and I turned the volume up and sure enough, he was going and I said "no...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Top 12 Live Shows & Concerts in Houston This Week: August 22 to 28, 2022

Catch music’s biggest talents at these must-see live shows and concerts around Houston from Monday, August 22 through Sunday, August 28, 2022. This week, Houston sees legends return to touring, a Ukrainian fundraiser in Montrose, a 50 Cent comedy and music showcase, a K-pop supergroup, and much more. Want...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

60-year-old body builder with inspiring story

Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, how often do you exercise? How often do you workout? Maybe you go for the occasional jog or swim in the pool. Perhaps you chase your kids or grandkids around the park? Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2 Derrick Shore will introduce us to a 60 year-old female body builder with an inspiring story. It’s so inspiring she was invited to give a TED x Talk!
HOUSTON, TX
dailyphew.com

Poor Stray Dog Comes To Rest On This Family's Porch, Refuses To Leave

Some stray doggie families get lucky and are taken care of as a full and happy family despite being strays, like Lil’Mama and her 15-puppy litter which Bored Panda covered recently. Other stray canine families, however, aren’t as lucky, and are often broken up with the younglings wandering off and ending up living alone on the streets, subject to danger.
LA PORTE, TX

