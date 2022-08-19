Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Music legend Cher offers to pay for lawyer for Houston woman attacked by police dogAsh JurbergHouston, TX
A man was shot multiple times in front of his wife as they came home from a bar in southeast Houstonhoustonstringer_com
Two men were shot during a drive-by shooting in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Three suspects are in custody after burglarizing a Foot Locker in north Houston and leading police on a short chasehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Texas Children's Hospital calls CPS on mother after she requested a mental health evaluation for her daughterJenifer KnightonKaty, TX
Related
houstondynamofc.com
Houston Dash travel west for showdown with San Diego
The Houston Dash will head to the West Coast for the final time this season to take on the San Diego Wave FC at 9:00 p.m. CT on Saturday evening. The game will be stream live on Twitch. The Dash close a three-game stretch on Saturday that began last Friday...
houstondynamofc.com
Dash fall 3-1 at San Diego Wave FC
The Houston Dash saw their five-game unbeaten streak come to an end on Saturday night following a 3-1 loss to San Diego Wave FC at Torero Stadium in San Diego. Houston struck first just seven minutes into the match off of a set piece. After the initial delivery from the set piece was cleared, the ball fell to forward Ebony Salmon at the top of the penalty area. Salmon took a touch onto her right foot to create space and scored her eighth goal of the regular season when she struck it past San Diego goalkeeper Carly Telford.
realtynewsreport.com
The Biggest Phase Two in Houston Real Estate History
HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – The second phase of Empire West Business Park, called the largest phase of industrial development in the history of Houston real estate, has been completed by Stream Realty Partners. Phase One of Empire West, a mere 1 million SF, was completed last...
Music legend Cher offers to pay for lawyer for Houston woman attacked by police dog
"A police dog bit an unarmed Texas woman for 62 seconds. A federal judge dismissed her excessive force lawsuit...It doesn’t matter what nationality or color she is. Does she have money for a competent lawyer? I will be happy to supply one for her appeal." Cher.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Click2Houston.com
Casino games, food and the Texans!
Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, a Houston Texans season premiere like no other. It’s a combination of sport, food and casino games! James Beard Award-winning chef Robert Del Grande is teaming up with the Texans and he’ll join us in studio to give us the play-by-play of what to expect at this season premiere party! That’s Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
NCAA Final Four tournament planning course to be offered to 4 universities in Houston
The course is the first of its kind and will give college students an opportunity to be included in the planning of next April's Final Four tournament.
Houston named No. 1 destination for millennials on the move from this Texas city
The Bayou City attracted 3.9% of millennial movers born from 1984 to 1992, according to reports.
Pair of lucky Texans: 2 $25,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets sold in Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston
Getting a pair in your hand at the poker table with your buddies is one of the best feelings, whether your chip stack is healthy or dwindling. Funny enough, a pair of Texans were sure feeling lucky after Saturday night's Cash Five drawing.
RELATED PEOPLE
Former Bosse star Kiyron Powell enters transfer portal
HOUSTON, Tx. (WEHT) – Former Bosse High School basketball center, Kiyron Powell, has officially entered the transfer portal, leaving the University of Houston basketball team. Powell redshirted last season as a sophomore with the Cougars and played in 14 games as a freshman, including a run to the NCAA Final Four in the 2020-2021 season. […]
Click2Houston.com
Rapper Money Man hosts giveaway, giving out more than 500 shoes to kids
HOUSTON – Hundreds of kids in the Houston area will be heading to school in style thanks to multi-platinum artist and entrepreneur Money Man. On Sunday, the rapper teamed up with the Shoe Palace and the City of Houston to give away shoes. Before the ‘back to school’ event...
WAFB.com
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX/Gray News) – Adults looking for a day of fun in the sun without their kids have been traveling across the country to visit The Cove at Bear-X in Texas. “This summer is drastically different because we’re actually getting people that are coming from all over...
myfoxzone.com
Astros super fan from Corpus Christi goes viral
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Super fans come in all shapes and sizes. Little Jackson of Corpus Christi went viral on social media after cheering for his favorite team, the Astros. "I heard it and I turned the volume up and sure enough, he was going and I said "no...
IN THIS ARTICLE
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 12 Live Shows & Concerts in Houston This Week: August 22 to 28, 2022
Catch music’s biggest talents at these must-see live shows and concerts around Houston from Monday, August 22 through Sunday, August 28, 2022. This week, Houston sees legends return to touring, a Ukrainian fundraiser in Montrose, a 50 Cent comedy and music showcase, a K-pop supergroup, and much more. Want...
Aunt charged, given bond after toddler tumbles out of moving SUV in southwest Houston, records show
Police said the toddler was in a booster seat, instead of a car seat, with three other kids in the car who were also not properly restrained.
cw39.com
Here’s the preseason top 25 Texas high school football teams, according to MaxPreps
HOUSTON (CW39) — It’s almost here, the 2022 Texas high school football season is right around the corner, as the season starts this week with several teams hitting the gridiron across the state. So who are the teams to watch in 2022? Well, a lot of them are...
Click2Houston.com
60-year-old body builder with inspiring story
Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, how often do you exercise? How often do you workout? Maybe you go for the occasional jog or swim in the pool. Perhaps you chase your kids or grandkids around the park? Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2 Derrick Shore will introduce us to a 60 year-old female body builder with an inspiring story. It’s so inspiring she was invited to give a TED x Talk!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox29.com
Houston woman hit with $5,000 prescription to survive pregnancy, hopes to raise awareness on the issue
HOUSTON - Lonnice McCaskill-Thomas says the weeks leading up to her September 7 delivery date have been stressful. Last year while vacationing in Florida, a medical emergency two months after she delivered her third child caused her to begin taking blood thinner medication, after suffering from a pulmonary embolism. She...
Popular Heights bar to open second location soon in Houston
Eight Row Flint is heading to the former Night Shift space in the East End.
Houston Chronicle
Houston man missing after trying to rescue daughter near San Luis Pass bridge
A man went missing after going into the water to rescue his daughter near the San Luis Pass bridge on Sunday, August 21. The 3-year-old daughter was saved, but the man has not been found, according to KHOU 11. The TV station reported how beach patrol officers responded to a...
dailyphew.com
Poor Stray Dog Comes To Rest On This Family’s Porch, Refuses To Leave
Some stray doggie families get lucky and are taken care of as a full and happy family despite being strays, like Lil’Mama and her 15-puppy litter which Bored Panda covered recently. Other stray canine families, however, aren’t as lucky, and are often broken up with the younglings wandering off and ending up living alone on the streets, subject to danger.
Comments / 0