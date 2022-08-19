Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk could unify their world titles in Riyadh as early as December 17 if Saudi Arabia puts together the right financial package.Promoter Frank Warren has described a clash between the unbeaten heavyweight champions as a “no-brainer” and believes the rivals would be ready to fight before Christmas.The seismic showdown has been made possible by Usyk’s spilt decision victory over Anthony Joshua in Jeddah on Saturday and the Ukrainian southpaw would be placing his WBA, IBF and WBO titles on the line with Fury staking the WBC belt.The winner would become the first undisputed heavyweight champion since...

