Anthony Joshua absolutely lost his head after losing to Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia
Anthony Joshua stunned fans with his bizarre antics after losing to WBA, IBF & WBO heavyweight world champion Oleksandr Usyk for the second time. Despite an improved performance in the unified world heavyweight title rematch, which took place in Saudi Arabia, Joshua fell short against the slick Ukrainian and lost via split decision.
Tyson Fury reacts after Oleksandr Usyk defeats Anthony Joshua in rematch and confirms that he’s NOT retiring
Tyson Fury has announced that he will NOT be retiring after watching Oleksandr Usyk defeat Anthony Joshua this evening in Saudi Arabia. Usyk (20-0) and Joshua (24-3) collided for a second time this evening at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The pair had originally met under the...
ESPN
Oleksandr Usyk bests Anthony Joshua by split decision, calls out Tyson Fury
Oleksandr Usyk retained his three heavyweight titles with a split-decision victory over Anthony Joshua in a rematch on Saturday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. One judge scored the bout for Joshua, 115-113, but was overruled by tallies of 115-113 and 116-112 in favor of Usyk, who defeated Joshua for a second time.
Tyson Fury announces big news after Usyk-Joshua fight
Tyson Fury has seemingly had a change of heart about his boxing career. Fury announced on his 34th birthday last week that he is retiring and will not fight again. It would appear he was so disgusted with Saturday night’s heavyweight title fight between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua that he no longer feels he can walk away.
CBS Sports
Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua 2 fight results, highlights: Ukrainian champion retains titles by decision
Were there any doubt that Oleksandr Usyk were truly the better man when he defeated Anthony Joshua in their first meeting, the Ukrainian erased them on Saturday in Saudi Arabia. Usyk won the rematch to remain WBO, WBA and IBF heavyweight champion inside the Jeddah Superdome after 12 hard-fought rounds by split decision in a fight where there was truly no doubt he deserved to be named the victor.
Boxing Scene
Fury Opens As Healthy Betting Favorite Over Usyk In Undisputed Heavyweight Clash
The oddsmakers like Tyson Fury’s chances of becoming the first crowned undisputed heavyweight champion in more than twenty years. Speculation has already run rampant of England’s Fury (32-0-1, 23KOs) ending his faux retirement to put his WBC and lineal championship at stake against unified WBA/IBF/WBO/IBO titlist Oleksandr Usyk (20-0, 13KOs). Early betting odds already place Fury as high as a -310 favorite to prevail, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, which lists Ukraine’s Usyk as a +195 favorite to become just the second former undisputed cruiserweight champion to repeat the feat at heavyweight, joining Evander Holyfield. Off-shore sportsbook BetOnline.ag has Fury as an early -280 favorite in the fight, provided it takes place prior to December 31.
Money has got to be right for Tyson Fury to fight Oleksandr Usyk
Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk could unify their world titles in Riyadh as early as December 17 if Saudi Arabia puts together the right financial package.Promoter Frank Warren has described a clash between the unbeaten heavyweight champions as a “no-brainer” and believes the rivals would be ready to fight before Christmas.The seismic showdown has been made possible by Usyk’s spilt decision victory over Anthony Joshua in Jeddah on Saturday and the Ukrainian southpaw would be placing his WBA, IBF and WBO titles on the line with Fury staking the WBC belt.The winner would become the first undisputed heavyweight champion since...
ESPN
Tyson Fury interested in historic heavyweight unification bout vs. Oleksandr Usyk - promoter
Tyson Fury is interested in a heavyweight unification bout against Oleksandr Usyk, his promoter Frank Warren said on Monday, despite the British fighter repeatedly saying he is retired from professional boxing. Usyk retained his WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight titles with a split-decision win over Anthony Joshua on Saturday, before...
CBS Sports
Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua 2 fight results: Live boxing updates, scorecard, start time, undercard
There's nothing quite like a heavyweight championship bout and Saturday brings us two of the best in the world slugging it out for a second time. WBA, WBO and IBF champion Oleksandr Usyk looks to make the first defense of his titles in a rematch against Anthony Joshua in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia (5:30 p.m. ET -- DAZN subscribe now).
‘The Making of Canelo’ available on DAZN ahead of GGG trilogy
DAZN released a three-part docuseries on Canelo Alvarez ahead of his trilogy bout with Gennadiy Golovkin on Saturday, Sept. 17. Canelo Alvarez is arguably the most dynamic persona in boxing. His global appeal and popularity shine brighter than any active boxer, and DAZN is putting his career on display in their latest docuseries.
BoxingNews24.com
Eddie Hearn reacts to Fury criticizing Joshua and Usyk’s performance
By Jim Calfa: Eddie Hearn reacted in anger on Saturday night when asked about Tyson Fury’s negative remarks about Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk in their rematch in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Given that Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) had cried at the post-fight press conference, Hearn felt it was low...
Anthony Joshua’s tears and tirade show the burden of boxing’s spotlight | Sachin Nakrani
The beaten heavyweight looked a broken man after losing to Oleksandr Usyk as 10 years of pressure finally told
ESPN
Tony Ferguson to fight Li Jingliang at welterweight for UFC 279 in September
Tony Ferguson's return to the cage is imminent. UFC president Dana White said Saturday night that Ferguson will face Li Jingliang at UFC 279 on Sept. 10 in Las Vegas. Sources told ESPN that bout agreements have not yet been signed, but there is a verbal agreement in place. Ferguson will move up from lightweight to welterweight for the matchup.
