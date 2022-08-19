ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Tyson Fury announces big news after Usyk-Joshua fight

Tyson Fury has seemingly had a change of heart about his boxing career. Fury announced on his 34th birthday last week that he is retiring and will not fight again. It would appear he was so disgusted with Saturday night’s heavyweight title fight between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua that he no longer feels he can walk away.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Anthony Joshua
CBS Sports

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua 2 fight results, highlights: Ukrainian champion retains titles by decision

Were there any doubt that Oleksandr Usyk were truly the better man when he defeated Anthony Joshua in their first meeting, the Ukrainian erased them on Saturday in Saudi Arabia. Usyk won the rematch to remain WBO, WBA and IBF heavyweight champion inside the Jeddah Superdome after 12 hard-fought rounds by split decision in a fight where there was truly no doubt he deserved to be named the victor.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Fury Opens As Healthy Betting Favorite Over Usyk In Undisputed Heavyweight Clash

The oddsmakers like Tyson Fury’s chances of becoming the first crowned undisputed heavyweight champion in more than twenty years. Speculation has already run rampant of England’s Fury (32-0-1, 23KOs) ending his faux retirement to put his WBC and lineal championship at stake against unified WBA/IBF/WBO/IBO titlist Oleksandr Usyk (20-0, 13KOs). Early betting odds already place Fury as high as a -310 favorite to prevail, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, which lists Ukraine’s Usyk as a +195 favorite to become just the second former undisputed cruiserweight champion to repeat the feat at heavyweight, joining Evander Holyfield. Off-shore sportsbook BetOnline.ag has Fury as an early -280 favorite in the fight, provided it takes place prior to December 31.
COMBAT SPORTS
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Team England's Commonwealth gold medallists will see their achievements commemorated with golden plaques... after England recorded best EVER Games with 176 medals and 57 golds

Team England athletes will have their achievements at this summer’s Commonwealth Games commemorated with gold plaques at grassroots clubs — a celebration inspired by the gold post boxes which mark successes from London 2012. England enjoyed their best ever Games at Birmingham 2022, claiming 176 medals, including 57...
SPORTS
The Independent

Money has got to be right for Tyson Fury to fight Oleksandr Usyk

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk could unify their world titles in Riyadh as early as December 17 if Saudi Arabia puts together the right financial package.Promoter Frank Warren has described a clash between the unbeaten heavyweight champions as a “no-brainer” and believes the rivals would be ready to fight before Christmas.The seismic showdown has been made possible by Usyk’s spilt decision victory over Anthony Joshua in Jeddah on Saturday and the Ukrainian southpaw would be placing his WBA, IBF and WBO titles on the line with Fury staking the WBC belt.The winner would become the first undisputed heavyweight champion since...
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Dazn#Combat#Dazn Originals#Dazn Ppv#Matchroom
The Independent

Carl Froch warns Conor McGregor and vows to ‘drag UFC star outside’

Carl Froch has vowed to “drag Conor McGregor outside” in response to an insult from the UFC superstar. The Notorious appeared upset after the former super-middleweight world champion criticised his punching power in a recent interview. Seemingly watching Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2, where Froch is serving as an analyst, the Irishman hit out at Froch. He said: “That Froch tick little scrawny pencil neck I’ll grab his head and twist it clean off at a 1er with my bare hands. “Little Wally of a thing I’ll Slap you around you little toffee nose toss pot.”Who is this mouthy...
UFC
FanSided

‘The Making of Canelo’ available on DAZN ahead of GGG trilogy

DAZN released a three-part docuseries on Canelo Alvarez ahead of his trilogy bout with Gennadiy Golovkin on Saturday, Sept. 17. Canelo Alvarez is arguably the most dynamic persona in boxing. His global appeal and popularity shine brighter than any active boxer, and DAZN is putting his career on display in their latest docuseries.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Sports
The Guardian

Manchester United fans protest against Glazer family before Liverpool win

Thousands of Manchester United fans marched on Old Trafford to protest against the Glazer family before Monday’s victory over rivals Liverpool. Supporters are at their wits’ end with the controversial owners, and recently-formed group ‘The 1958’ led the latest demonstration against the Americans before kick-off. Fans congregated at the Tollgate pub, about half a mile from the stadium, for the planned rally before the game.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BoxingNews24.com

Eddie Hearn reacts to Fury criticizing Joshua and Usyk’s performance

By Jim Calfa: Eddie Hearn reacted in anger on Saturday night when asked about Tyson Fury’s negative remarks about Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk in their rematch in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Given that Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) had cried at the post-fight press conference, Hearn felt it was low...
COMBAT SPORTS
LADbible

Owner of 'UK's biggest gold chain' pleads with Tyson Fury to buy it

Tyson Fury has a reputation for being a big spender and now the owner of what could be the UK's biggest gold chain wants him to buy it. Andreo Montanino, 33, bought the gigantic crucifix and chain in honour of his late Roman Catholic grandmother, who wouldn't have wanted to see it melted down.
NFL
ESPN

Tony Ferguson to fight Li Jingliang at welterweight for UFC 279 in September

Tony Ferguson's return to the cage is imminent. UFC president Dana White said Saturday night that Ferguson will face Li Jingliang at UFC 279 on Sept. 10 in Las Vegas. Sources told ESPN that bout agreements have not yet been signed, but there is a verbal agreement in place. Ferguson will move up from lightweight to welterweight for the matchup.
UFC

Comments / 0

Community Policy