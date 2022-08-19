Read full article on original website
Ukrainian spies snuck into Russia ahead of the invasion and found a lot of drunk Russian troops had traded supplies for alcohol: report
Ukrainian spies slipped into Russia ahead of the invasion and saw drunk Russian troops, the Washington Post reported. The troops reportedly traded fuel and other supplies for alcohol, leaving vehicles stranded. The Post's report details how intelligence failures saw Russia's war plans in Ukraine to fall flat. In the days...
China to Ease Again, Jackson Hole Looms Into View
(Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. Asia's corporate and macro calendars are remarkably light on Monday, allowing investors to look squarely toward three regional central bank policy decisions later in the week, and more importantly, Jackson Hole. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell...
Taiwan Says China Continuing Military Activities Nearby
TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan's defence ministry said 17 Chinese aircraft and five Chinese ships were detected operating around Taiwan on Saturday as Beijing continued military activities near the island. It said this included four aircraft that crossed the Taiwan Strait's median line, which in normal times acts as an unofficial...
Almost 9,000 Ukrainian Military Killed in War With Russia -Armed Forces Chief
KYIV (Reuters) - Nearly 9,000 Ukrainian military personnel have been killed in the war with Russia, the head of Ukraine's armed forces said on Monday. The toll given by General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi appeared to be the first provided by Ukraine's military top brass since Russia's invasion on Feb. 24. Zaluzhnyi,...
Argentina Extends Tax Incentives on Undeclared Savings to Spur Construction
BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina's new Economy Minister Sergio Massa on Monday announced the extension of a plan offering tax incentives to Argentines who use undeclared savings to invest in construction projects, as part of a government effort to boost industry and employment. The law extends one passed last year...
Taiwan Says Five Chinese Aircraft Crossed Taiwan Strait Median Line
TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan's defence ministry said 12 Chinese aircraft and five Chinese ships were detected operating around Taiwan on Sunday, including five aircraft that crossed the Taiwan Strait median line, as Beijing continued military activities near the island. China has been carrying out drills near Taiwan, which it claims...
Albania Arrests Two Russians, One Ukrainian Trying to Enter Military Plant
TIRANA (Reuters) - The Albanian Defense Ministry said on Saturday that two of its soldiers were injured while trying to stop two Russians and one Ukrainian who tried to enter a military plant in central Albania. “Three citizens with Russian and Ukrainian passports have tried to enter the factory,” the...
U.S. Rejects Ukraine Demand of Blanket Visa Ban on Russians
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Monday rebuffed Ukraine's demand for a blanket visa ban on Russians, saying Washington would not want to close off pathways to refuge for Russia's dissidents and others who are vulnerable to human rights abuses. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had first urged the visa...
UAE-Backed Yemeni Forces Seize Shabwa Energy Sites in Tussle With Rivals
DUBAI (Reuters) - Yemeni forces backed by the United Arab Emirates have seized energy facilities in Shabwa from another faction, prompting the head of the Saudi-backed presidential council on Sunday to order their withdrawal as internal rivalries beset the new body. The fate of the council is important for Saudi...
Indonesia Investigating Alleged Data Breaches at State-Owned Firms
JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia is investigating alleged personal data breaches at state-owned telecoms firm PT Telkom Indonesia's internet service IndiHome and state utility PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN), its communications ministry said on Sunday. Semuel Abrijani Pangerapan, a senior communications ministry official, said in a statement the ministry had summoned...
Russian Missiles Strike Ukraine's Odesa Region
(Reuters) -Russia said on Sunday that its Kalibr missiles had destroyed an ammunition depot containing missiles for U.S.-made HIMARS rocket in Ukraine's southeastern Odesa region, while Kyiv said a granary had been hit. Russia's defence ministry said sea-based Kalibr missiles had destroyed a depot that also housed Western-made anti-aircraft systems.
Guinea Junta Makes Interim Prime Minister's Appointment Permanent
CONAKRY (Reuters) - Guinea's ruling military junta on Saturday appointed acting Prime Minister Bernard Gomou to fill the position on a permanent basis, replacing Mohamed Beavogui, who has been absent since last month. The junta named Gomou to serve as acting prime minister on July 17. Officials said Beavogui, who...
No Flights Under New Rules Yet for West Bank Palestinians
JERUSALEM (Reuters) - A group of Palestinian passengers flew to Cyprus from an Israeli airport on Monday, but the flight was not organised under a promised arrangement easing travel restrictions for residents of the occupied West Bank, an airports authority spokesperson said. Israeli authorities agreed earlier this month, following pressure...
Nine Soldiers Die as Truck Plunges Into Ravine in Pakistani Kashmir
MUZAFFARABAD, Pakistan (Reuters) - At least nine Pakistani soldiers were killed and four injured when their truck plunged into a ravine in Pakistan-administered Kashmir on Sunday morning, military and witnesses said. The truck - part of a military convoy - was heading towards Mang Bajri in Bagh district of Pakistani...
At Least 16 Dead After Lorry Collides With Minibus in Russia - Police
MOSCOW (Reuters) -At least 16 people died and another three were hospitalised after a lorry collided with a stationary minibus in Russia's Ulyanovsk region on Sunday, local law enforcement said. "According to preliminary data, the driver of a heavy goods vehicle did not slow down in good time and hit...
U.S. Treasury Official Warns Russia Trying to Bypass Western Sanctions Via Turkey
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo told Turkish Deputy Finance Minister Yunus Elitas that Russian entities and individuals were attempting to use Turkey to bypass Western sanctions imposed over Moscow's war in Ukraine, the Treasury Department said. In a phone call, the two also discussed ongoing efforts to...
Pioneering Japanese Woman Photojournalist Dies, Aged 107
TOKYO (Reuters) - Tsuneko Sasamoto, a pioneering photographer considered to be Japan's first female photojournalist, who swore by a glass of red wine each night as one of the keys to good health, has died at the age of 107, domestic media said on Monday. She died on Aug. 15...
U.S. Warned Russian Ambassador Over Ukraine Nuclear Plant Last Week - State Dept
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States warned Russia's ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov against Moscow escalating its war in Ukraine and called for Russia to cease military operations at or near Europe's largest nuclear power plant during a meeting last week, a State Department spokesperson said. Antonov came to the...
Swedish Police Say They Disarmed Explosives Found in Stockholm Park
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Stockholm police destroyed a bag containing explosives that was found in a park in the Swedish capital late on Sunday night and are investigating further, they said on Monday. The incident took place less than three weeks before a Sept. 11 general election in which crime is set...
Marketmind: Global Gloom Descends on Asia
(Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. The outlook for Asian markets on Tuesday is pretty bleak, as investors digest Wall Street's battering and surge in global bond yields the day before, and look nervously ahead to PMI data from Australia and Japan.
