Beverly Hills man, Inverness accomplice arrested for selling fentanyl to undercover detective

A woman who was a passenger in her boyfriend’s car ended up in police custody when his car was stopped Wednesday evening for a defective tail light. The police stopped a white Chevy Malibu with a burned-out tail light near the intersection of Tuskegee Street and Griffin Road, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department. When the officer made contact with the driver, 36-year-old Jonathan Lucas, the officer discovered Lucas was driving the car after his license had been suspended. When asked if he had anything illegal in the vehicle both he and his passenger, 30-year-old Lauren M. Murphy of Leesburg, said “No.” Lucas also refused to allow the police to search his car.

LEESBURG, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO