Beverly Hills man, Inverness accomplice arrested for selling fentanyl to undercover detective

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
Second arrest made in connection to Dunnellon operation to breed fighting roosters
A second person was jailed in connection to an alleged operation near Dunnellon to breed and sell fighting roosters. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office authorities arrested Edmundo Cuyos Sonza Jr. Tuesday, Aug. 16, on a warrant charging the Inverness 56-year-old with 23 counts of possessing fighting animals. Sonza’s apprehension is...
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg woman nabbed with drugs after boyfriend stopped for defective tail light
A woman who was a passenger in her boyfriend’s car ended up in police custody when his car was stopped Wednesday evening for a defective tail light. The police stopped a white Chevy Malibu with a burned-out tail light near the intersection of Tuskegee Street and Griffin Road, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department. When the officer made contact with the driver, 36-year-old Jonathan Lucas, the officer discovered Lucas was driving the car after his license had been suspended. When asked if he had anything illegal in the vehicle both he and his passenger, 30-year-old Lauren M. Murphy of Leesburg, said “No.” Lucas also refused to allow the police to search his car.
pasconewsonline.com
Pasco Sheriff detectives investigating home invasion and robbery in Holiday
PASCO COUNTY, FLA - Pasco Sheriff detectives are investigating a home invasion and robbery that took place in Holiday Sunday morning. According to detectives, a suspect entered and robbed a victim’s home in the Cheyenne Dr. area of Holiday around 9:20 a.m. Sunday morning. Surveillance video shows the suspect...
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg man busted with stolen gun after nearly colliding with squad car
A Leesburg man was arrested in Eustis with a stolen pistol after nearly colliding with a police vehicle. A Eustis officer was on patrol early Thursday morning on East Hazzard Avenue when a white pickup truck turned in front of the officer’s car so sharply it almost hit the police car. The officer saw the truck turn into the parking lot of the Lake Eustis Laundry at 2 East Hazzard Ave. and park diagonally across two parking places, according to the arrest report. The officer put on his emergency lights and pulled into the parking lot when he observed that the truck had a cracked rear tail light.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Citrus County Chronicle
Child-manslaughter, fentanyl-trafficking cases remain on for trial
Attorneys are ready to try the case of Jose Dorta III, the former Citrus County Fire Rescue firefighter and U.S. Marine accused of killing his infant son. Dorta’s lawyer, Michael Giasi, told Citrus County Circuit Court Judge Richard Howard at his client’s final pretrial hearing on Monday, Aug. 22, he's prepared for trial on Aug. 29, but has an upcoming witness deposition of a medical examiner’s assistant.
ocala-news.com
Ocala police seeking help identifying Shell gas station theft suspect
The Ocala Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a male suspect in a theft case that recently occurred at a local gas station. According to a social media post from OPD, the male suspect (pictured below) entered the Shell gas station located at 1741 S Pine Avenue and allegedly stole alcoholic beverages along with other goods.
leesburg-news.com
Burned-out tail light lead to arrest of Leesburg man with long criminal history
A nonfunctioning tail light led to the arrest of a Leesburg man with a long criminal history. A Leesburg police officer at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday spotted a white Chevy Malibu with a nonfunctioning tail light going west bound on Griffin Road. When the officer pulled over the Malibu, he...
Parents feel left in the dark after hearing 12-year-old charged for shooting airsoft gun in Pasco County school cafeteria
A 12-year-old has been charged after firing an airsoft gun at a Port Richey school, according to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox13news.com
HCSO: ‘Violent criminal’ on the run after victim injected with Fentanyl, duct taped and stabbed
TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County deputies have arrested one man and are searching for a second suspect who they say tried to murder someone they thought was going to report their illegal activities to the police. Deputies say 44-year-old Ciriaco DelaCruz and a man, who is only known at this...
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg landlord accused of hitting tenant with baseball bat while evicting him
A 69-year-old Leesburg man was arrested after he reportedly hit a man with a baseball bat while serving him an eviction notice. Gregory Leppert, of 32402 Memory Lane, was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and criminal mischief after the incident, which happened Wednesday morning outside his residence.
Car fleeing Polk traffic stop leads to chase with Florida Highway Patrol
A car fleeing a traffic stop on Monday led to a chase through Hillsborough County, the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) stated.
click orlando
Lake County deputies make arrest in connection to attempted armed robbery of internet café
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said its deputies made an arrest Friday in connection to an attempted armed robbery of an internet café that left a security guard hurt. Deputies responded to Hot Spot in Dona Vista around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. They learned...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wild941.com
Crazy Police Chase In Florida Ends With K-9 Capturing Suspect [Video]
Ocala Police Department released some crazy dash camera footage, showing a man driving a stolen car recklessly, through neighborhoods and through fences before finally being stopped and caught by a K-9 officer. According to a Facebook post from the Ocala Police Department, a man left his car unlocked with the keys in it. He saw other man who was later identified as Dale Shrewsbury, get into the car and take off.
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg drug suspect arrested second time in 10 days for running from police
A Leesburg man was arrested Wednesday night for possession of controlled substance and marijuana as well as resisting arrest after trying to outrun the Leesburg police. Ten days earlier, 40-year-old Tony Goldwire was arrested for running from the police when he was jailed on a drug charge and a weapons violation. He posted bond on those charges five days before his second arrest.
Citrus County Chronicle
Arrests from Aug. 18
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from Aug. 18. Deana Michelle Esslinger, 41, Lecanto, arrested Aug. 18 for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond $2,000. Krystle Joan Cummings, 39, Inverness, arrested Aug. 18 for drug paraphernalia. Bond $1,000. Betty Jane Nava, 62, Beverly Hills, arrested Aug. 18 for three felony counts...
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg woman caught stealing clothes at secondhand store
A Leesburg woman with multiple convictions for retail theft is back in jail after being caught trying to steal from a secondhand clothing store. At around 5 p.m. Tuesday, a Leesburg police officer responded to a report of a retail theft in progress at Sprout Fitters Children’s Resale, located at 10601 U.S. Highway 441. A security employee at the store was holding onto a white female who was yelling and trying to leave, according to the police report.
WESH
Florida deputy resigns after video shows tense traffic stop involving pregnant woman
BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida deputy has resigned after a video showed a tense traffic stop involving a pregnant woman. Ebony Washington, who is four months pregnant, told News4Jax she and her three children were on their way home from Gainesville last Friday around midnight when they were pulled over.
Sheriff Charges 85 In HIDTA Drug “Operation Flying Ice” From California To Florida
Detectives with the Central Florida HIDTA (High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area) task force, working together with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies across the country, conducted a two-year-long undercover drug trafficking investigation that resulted in 85 suspects being arrested, and three other suspects charged
WCJB
Williston flight instructor accused of molesting a student
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A flight instructor was arrested by Williston Police Department officers for molesting a student and investigators believe there may be additional victims. Officers arrested Keith Edward Walker, 45, of Archer, on the charge of lewd and lascivious behavior against a student by an authority figure. He...
click orlando
Marion County deputies seek armed carjacker who stole vehicle in Pizza Hut parking lot
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Marion County deputies are searching for a person suspected of stealing a car and threatening a teen with a gun in a Pizza Hut parking lot on Wednesday night, according to the sheriff’s office. The armed carjacking took place at around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday...
Comments / 0