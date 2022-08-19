Read full article on original website
okcfox.com
Cleveland County crash leaves six injured, 'possible illness' to blame
MOORE, Okla. (KOKH) — A "possible illness" is being blamed for a crash that left six injured in Cleveland County on Sunday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened at 7:20 p.m. on I-35 northbound at South 4th Street in Moore. Deputies said a GMC Acadia driven by 29-year-old...
news9.com
Multi-Vehicle Crash Reported On I-40 In Yukon
Four vehicles were involved in a crash Monday morning on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 40. The collision happened just after 7 a.m. near North Czech Hall Road. The eastbound lanes were affected by the wreck, but traffic has returned to normal. It is not known if there were any...
blackchronicle.com
Person shot by elderly man in NW Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A person was shot by an elderly man in northwest Oklahoma City Thursday afternoon, according to police. Police were called to an area near NW 63rd and Pennsylvania, where the shooting occurred. Officers located a victim who had been shot, possibly multiple times. An Oklahoma...
news9.com
2 Deputies Shot In SW OKC, Conditions Are 'Serious'
Oklahoma City police said two Oklahoma County deputies were shot on the city’s southwest side. The shooting happened at a residence near Southwest 78th Street and South Pennsylvania Avenue. Authorities said several deputies were handing out lockout papers at the residence prior to the shooting. The deputies were transported...
One killed after shots fired in Southwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person was shot and killed following an altercation near SW 24th St. and Brookline Avenue early on Sunday morning. OKCPD arrived on scene around 5 a.m. after shots were fired in the area. Officers discovered that one person was killed in the dispute, with no other injuries reported. The scene […]
Two killed, one injured in three car collision
A three car collision resulted in the death of two people around 5:30 p.m. Friday evening.
yukonprogressnews.com
Jury trial set two years after fatal ‘wrong way’ Yukon crash
EL RENO – A jury trial in a civil lawsuit is set Oct. 3 in Canadian County District Court – two years to the day after a Mustang High School graduate was killed by a habitual drunk driver. Jeffrey and Kristine Murrow are plaintiffs in the lawsuit against...
news9.com
Oklahoma County Commission Decreases Speed Limits After 2021 Crash
Oklahoma County Commissioners voted to lower the speed limits of certain roads after a deadly crash last year. Harrah Road from Memorial to Britton Roads, Memorial Road from Potawatomi to Luther Roads, Triple X Road from Wilshire Boulevard to 63rd Street, and Memorial Road from Luther Road to SLSF Railroad will now have a speed limit of 45 miles per hour.
kswo.com
Two men killed in Grady Co. crash Friday night
GRADY COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Two people are dead after a wreck involving three vehicles in Grady County Friday night. It happened around 5:30 p.m. on State Highway 4, south of Tuttle, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. 36-year-old Derek Thomas of Moore was driving north bound at a high...
KOCO
Person dead after crash involving motorcycle, pickup truck in Harrah
HARRAH, Okla. — A person died after a crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck Thursday night in Harrah. The crash happened on U.S. 62 and North Pottawatomie Road. Authorities have not said what they think led up to the collision or information about the victim. KOCO 5...
news9.com
Speed Limits Lowered In NE OKC After Deadly Crash
Speed limits will soon drop in parts of Northeast Oklahoma City. They'll change from 55 miles per hour to 45 along parts of Harrah Road, Memorial Road and Wilshire. This is in the wake of a deadly crash in February 2021. The Oklahoma County Commissioners voted for the change Monday.
nypressnews.com
Video: Woman slips out of handcuffs, grabs rifle and opens fire at deputies from back of patrol car
GRADY COUNTY, Okla. — An Oklahoma woman who was being detained in the back of a police car is accused of slipping out of her handcuffs, grabbing an assault rifle and opening fire – and the wild incident was all caught on video. It happened just outside of...
One arrested after man shot, killed at OKC apartment complex
A man now sits in the Oklahoma County Jail after a deadly shooting at an Oklahoma City apartment complex in late July.
KOCO
Volunteer firefighter killed while racing motorcycle in Harrah
HARRAH, Okla. — An Oklahoma volunteer firefighter died while racing his motorcycle late Thursday night in Harrah, according to the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office. Authorities said the firefighter was racing another motorcycle when he crashed on U.S. Highway 62 at Pottawatomie Road. He was later pronounced dead. The Oklahoma...
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma City sisters Pay It 4ward to hero who saved them from car crashed in creek
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – KFOR and First Fidelity Bank are honoring a good Samaritan whose good deed was featured here on KFOR last month. Earlier this summer, News 4 solved a mystery on the banks of a creek near 10th and Villa. Two sisters, Nichole McCoy and Lashone Carter,...
Oklahoma City Couple Charged In Child’s Fentanyl Overdose Death
An Oklahoma City couple is facing second-degree murder charges following their son's fentanyl overdose. New information shows that the 6-year-old boy could have been dead hours before he was brought to the emergency room. According to an affidavit, Harold Belton told police his son complained of stomach pains before bed...
Appears debris clean up from what’s left of Canton Apartment Complex has started
It’s been a long time coming, but debris clean up from Oklahoma City’s largest commercial fire has started. Nearby residents have been waiting for this for a while.
FBI searching for Shawnee bank robbery suspect
FBI investigators say the bank robber was described as an older white female, approximately 5’2” to 5’3”, slender/thin build, in her 60s or 70s, who wore a pink colored plaid long sleeve shirt, black pants, eye glasses, and a hat with a round blue rim.
Logan County Man Arrested Following Execution Of Search Warrant
The OSBI, Logan County Sheriff's Office and Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office arrested a man following the execution of a search warrant Friday. David Smith, 64, was arrested on complaints of porssession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possessing a stolen vehicle. Smith is currently being held in the...
Graduate arrested following threat at Oklahoma school
Authorities have arrested an 18-year-old man accused of sending a threatening message to an Oklahoma school.
