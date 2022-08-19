ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrah, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news9.com

Multi-Vehicle Crash Reported On I-40 In Yukon

Four vehicles were involved in a crash Monday morning on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 40. The collision happened just after 7 a.m. near North Czech Hall Road. The eastbound lanes were affected by the wreck, but traffic has returned to normal. It is not known if there were any...
YUKON, OK
blackchronicle.com

Person shot by elderly man in NW Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A person was shot by an elderly man in northwest Oklahoma City Thursday afternoon, according to police. Police were called to an area near NW 63rd and Pennsylvania, where the shooting occurred. Officers located a victim who had been shot, possibly multiple times. An Oklahoma...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

2 Deputies Shot In SW OKC, Conditions Are 'Serious'

Oklahoma City police said two Oklahoma County deputies were shot on the city’s southwest side. The shooting happened at a residence near Southwest 78th Street and South Pennsylvania Avenue. Authorities said several deputies were handing out lockout papers at the residence prior to the shooting. The deputies were transported...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma County, OK
Accidents
Harrah, OK
Crime & Safety
Harrah, OK
Accidents
City
Harrah, OK
Oklahoma County, OK
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Accidents
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
County
Oklahoma County, OK
KFOR

One killed after shots fired in Southwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person was shot and killed following an altercation near SW 24th St. and Brookline Avenue early on Sunday morning. OKCPD arrived on scene around 5 a.m. after shots were fired in the area. Officers discovered that one person was killed in the dispute, with no other injuries reported. The scene […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Jury trial set two years after fatal ‘wrong way’ Yukon crash

EL RENO – A jury trial in a civil lawsuit is set Oct. 3 in Canadian County District Court – two years to the day after a Mustang High School graduate was killed by a habitual drunk driver. Jeffrey and Kristine Murrow are plaintiffs in the lawsuit against...
YUKON, OK
news9.com

Oklahoma County Commission Decreases Speed Limits After 2021 Crash

Oklahoma County Commissioners voted to lower the speed limits of certain roads after a deadly crash last year. Harrah Road from Memorial to Britton Roads, Memorial Road from Potawatomi to Luther Roads, Triple X Road from Wilshire Boulevard to 63rd Street, and Memorial Road from Luther Road to SLSF Railroad will now have a speed limit of 45 miles per hour.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident
kswo.com

Two men killed in Grady Co. crash Friday night

GRADY COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Two people are dead after a wreck involving three vehicles in Grady County Friday night. It happened around 5:30 p.m. on State Highway 4, south of Tuttle, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. 36-year-old Derek Thomas of Moore was driving north bound at a high...
GRADY COUNTY, OK
news9.com

Speed Limits Lowered In NE OKC After Deadly Crash

Speed limits will soon drop in parts of Northeast Oklahoma City. They'll change from 55 miles per hour to 45 along parts of Harrah Road, Memorial Road and Wilshire. This is in the wake of a deadly crash in February 2021. The Oklahoma County Commissioners voted for the change Monday.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KOCO

Volunteer firefighter killed while racing motorcycle in Harrah

HARRAH, Okla. — An Oklahoma volunteer firefighter died while racing his motorcycle late Thursday night in Harrah, according to the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office. Authorities said the firefighter was racing another motorcycle when he crashed on U.S. Highway 62 at Pottawatomie Road. He was later pronounced dead. The Oklahoma...
HARRAH, OK
KFOR

FBI searching for Shawnee bank robbery suspect

FBI investigators say the bank robber was described as an older white female, approximately 5’2” to 5’3”, slender/thin build, in her 60s or 70s, who wore a pink colored plaid long sleeve shirt, black pants, eye glasses, and a hat with a round blue rim.
SHAWNEE, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy