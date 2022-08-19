Read full article on original website
komando.com
Car recall warning: Ford, Jeep, Toyota, Nissan, and BMW models affected
Following various recalls late last month, several vehicle manufacturers are again recalling thousands of models that can put you in danger. In addition, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration put out several notices to owners, urging them not to drive certain recalled cars. If you own any affected models, immediately...
Chevrolet Corvette Sedan Coming In 2025 With EV Power
To many Americans, the upcoming Corvette EV is blasphemy of the highest order. Even the hybrid E-Ray is a bitter pill to swallow. For proof, look no further than the comments section of our report on Chevy's Corvette hybrid burning to the ground in Southern Europe. There might be some...
What vehicles are being recalled in August 2022? Jeep, Toyota, BMW, Ford among car recalls
U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has issued recalls for the week of July 28 through Aug. 4, including vehicles from Jeep, Toyota.
fordauthority.com
2023 Kia EV6 GT Debuts As Upcoming Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Rival
Kia – like many automakers these days – is in the midst of an electrification transformation, previously benchmarking the Ford Mustang Mach-E and revealing a direct competitor to that EV crossover – the EV6. At that time, Kia announced that it would also be launching a high-performance variant of that model dubbed the EV6 GT, but only revealed that it would generate 546 pound-feet of torque and be capable of accelerating from 0-62 miles-per-hour in 3.5 seconds. Now, the U.S.-spec 2023 Kia EV6 GT has been revealed in its entirety as a proper rival for the Ford Mustang Mach-E GT.
Car recalls: Do you drive any of these GMC, Mitsubishi, Kia, Cadillac models?
U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has issued recalls for the week of Aug. 11-18, including vehicles from GMC and Mitsubishi.
gmauthority.com
GM’s New Duramax Diesel 3.0L LZ0 Engine Gets More Power, Torque
GM has released new details on the 3.0L I6 LZ0 turbodiesel engine, the second iteration of the automaker’s Duramax diesel six-cylinder. The new Duramax diesel engine will be available on select trims of the 2023 Chevy Silverado 1500, as GM Authority exclusively covered previously. The new GM turbocharged 3.0L...
gmauthority.com
Modern-Day GMC Yukon GT Two-Door Rendered
The GMC Yukon GT was a two-door SUV only produced for a few short model years between 1993 and 1997. Recently, an automotive artist known for 3D renderings of imaginary vehicles undertook the challenge of rendering what a modern-day version of the Yukon GT could look like. Oscar Vargas posted...
Truth About Cars
Abandoned History: The Life and Times of Edsel, a Ford Alternative by Ford (Part V)
Thus far in Abandoned History’s coverage of Edsel, we’ve learned about the brand’s introduction to the American consumer, and the immediate confusion its pricing caused. As far as product, thus far we’ve covered two of the four single-year Edsel models: Pacer and Citation. While those two models were sedans, there were also two Edsel wagons that bit the dust after one year. Meet the Roundup.
2024 Chevrolet Silverado HD Interior Spied Getting Major Redesign
The first spy shots of the redesigned Chevrolet Silverado HD didn’t reveal much, with thick camouflage and cladding hiding the truck’s design changes. A new batch of photos get close to the truck, showing off subtle exterior styling tweaks and providing a peek at the revamped interior for the first time.
gmauthority.com
GM Design Team Reveals 2023 GMC Canyon Sketches
GM pulled the sheets on the all-new 2023 GMC Canyon earlier this month, debuting the latest third generation for the midsize pickup. Topping the list of updates and changes introduced by the next-gen vehicle is a revised exterior and overhauled cabin space, and now, we’re getting a look at the truck’s early design sketches courtesy of GM Design.
gmauthority.com
2013 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid One Of Best Luxury SUVs Under 30K, Says KBB
While the Cadillac Escalade Hybrid may not have been the most efficient vehicle, it offered noticeable gains in fuel economy over the standard gasoline-powered model. These mild efficiency improvements, along with other enticing qualities, have prompted Kelley Blue Book to declare the 2013 model year Cadillac Escalade Hybrid as one of the best-used luxury SUVs that can be purchased for less than $30,000.
gmauthority.com
GM Benchmarking Ferrari SF90 Stradale As C8 Corvette Zora Rival
The Chevy Corvette C8 is already a game changer, offering world-class mid-engine performance to take on some of the most potent speed machines on the market. That said, GM is far from done with the C8, with plans to release the Corvette Zora as the forthcoming range-topper of the lineup. Now, GM Authority spy photographers have caught The General benchmarking the new Ferrari SF90 Stradale as a rival to the upcoming C8 Corvette Zora.
Buy a GMC Hummer EV; Get a Gift From GMC
GMC offers a special gift to allow owners of the new Hummer EV Edition 1 to commemorate their purchase of this electric truck. The post Buy a GMC Hummer EV; Get a Gift From GMC appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
gmauthority.com
Spy Shots Show 2024 Chevy Silverado HD High Country Exterior
Earlier this week ,GM Authority spies captured new photos showing the interior of the refreshed 2024 Chevy Silverado HD High Country. Now our sharp-eyed photographers have sent over a gallery showing that same prototype’s exterior, as well, giving us a better idea of what the refreshed 2024 Chevy Silverado HD will look like in this range-topping trim level.
