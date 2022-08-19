Kia – like many automakers these days – is in the midst of an electrification transformation, previously benchmarking the Ford Mustang Mach-E and revealing a direct competitor to that EV crossover – the EV6. At that time, Kia announced that it would also be launching a high-performance variant of that model dubbed the EV6 GT, but only revealed that it would generate 546 pound-feet of torque and be capable of accelerating from 0-62 miles-per-hour in 3.5 seconds. Now, the U.S.-spec 2023 Kia EV6 GT has been revealed in its entirety as a proper rival for the Ford Mustang Mach-E GT.

