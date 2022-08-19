Read full article on original website
Related
natchitochesparishjournal.com
State Audit: Natchitoches Parish made the list – Embarrassing!
A performance audit evaluated the state of Louisiana’s role in animal welfare and control activities. Overall, the state should expand and strengthen its role to better ensure the humane treatment of animals in different types of facilities. Natchitoches Parish was used as an example of animal cruelty as part...
KSLA
Natchitoches receives $17 million in grant funds
The announcement took place at Robinson Film Center. There is no charge to the seniors for this delivery service. Despite the high fines and warning signs about speed zones, every year, it’s an issue for police officers patrolling near schools. Bossier starts Para-to-Teacher Program. Updated: 10 hours ago. |
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Robeline man arrested for stealing gas, oil equipment in Sabine Parish
Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell reports two men have been arrested the past two months for stealing equipment from gas/oil well locations in Sabine Parish. On June 15 Chesapeake Energy reported an item missing from a location on Old Pleasant Hill Road. The item was located at the residence of...
theleesvilleleader.com
Leesville man accused of timber thefts
A Vernon Parish man has been arrested and charged for multiple timber and timber-related thefts across Vernon and Rapides Parishes, according to authorities. James Travis Johnson, 48, of Leesville and formerly of Pitkin, was booked into the Vernon Parish Detention Center on Aug. 9 for one count of timber theft less than $25,000 and three counts of making false statements regarding rightful ownership of forest products.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Natchitoches Times
Fairview’s Dollar General hits zoning approval snag
Editor’s Note: Since this article published, the Council called a special meeting for Monday, Aug. 22 at 5 p.m. in the Police Jury room of the courthouse concerning this matter. Carolyn Roy. A new Dollar General store in Fairview Alpha hit a snag at the Parish Council meeting Monday...
kalb.com
Mayor Hall answers concern over not asking RPSO for patrol help
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall said he has not needed to ask the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office for help with patrolling the streets of the city, despite being short of officers at the Alexandria Police Department. In an interview with News Channel 5, Mayor Hall said...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
NPD announces promotions
The Natchitoches Police Department met at the Council Chambers on Aug. 19 to announce promotions. If you would like to report suspicious activity please contact the Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101. Remember all information given shall remain confidential. To report an issue or typo with this article – CLICK...
Ruston Police searching for individuals allegedly involved in burglary
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ruston Police Department is currently attempting to identify and locate the individuals in the pictures below who are allegedly responsible for a burglary. If you have any information, contact Ruston Police at 318-255-4141.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kalb.com
Pineville man arrested in connection with Alexandria laundromat shooting
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A Pineville man has been accused of attempted second-degree murder in connection with a shooting that occurred at an Alexandria laundromat on Friday, August 19, 2022. The Alexandria Police Department said they responded to the shooting, which occurred on MacArthur Drive, around 5:40 p.m. Upon arrival,...
kalb.com
Motions hearing set for September for convicted killer in 1994 Rita Rabalais case
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - In September, one of the nine defendants who was convicted in the Oct. 24, 1994 death of Rita Rabalais, 82 of Alexandria, will be back in the Rapides Parish Courthouse for several motions in preparation of a hearing that will determine if he is among the “worst of the worst” offenders who should not get a chance to be resentenced.
kalb.com
Ball man involved in 2016 fatal crash arrested for third DUI, bond set at $100K
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Micah Baden, the Ball man found guilty of negligent homicide back in 2018 for a car accident that killed a 16-year-old passenger in 2016, has been arrested once again for his third offense of DUI. On Monday morning, a judge set his bond at $100,000.
westcentralsbest.com
Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office Arrest Equipment Thieves
Sabine Parish, La - Sheriff Aaron Mitchell reports two men have been arrested the past two months for stealing equipment from gas/oil well locations in Sabine Parish. In the months of June and July items were reported stolen from 2 locations belonging to Chesapeake Energy in the Sabine Parish area. Following investigations, the items were found at different residences and returned to Chesapeake Energy, resulting in two arrests.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
lincolnparishjournal.com
LPSO seek missing man
The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing Ruston man. 38-year-old James Price Tomlinson was last seen in the area of Highway 33 and Frazier Road just north of Ruston on August 11. The Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating him. Tomlinson...
KTBS
Unrestrained Haughton man, woman killed in Bossier Parish Crash
HAUGHTON, La. - A head-on collision in Haughton late Saturday claimed two lives, according to Louisiana State Police. It happened in the 3000 block of Bellevue Road. Two other people were injured. The two-vehicle crash happened near Pease Meadow Road. It claimed the lives of Holly Budd, 54, and Noel...
kalb.com
RADE operation results in drugs, firearms siezed
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, a Pineville man has been arrested on multiple charges during a traffic stop on Hwy 1 in Alexandria. On August 17, Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Task Force Officers, with the assistance of the RPSO Crime Suppression...
kalb.com
Solar farm planned by Cleco at closed Louisiana coal power plant site
PINEVILLE, La. (AP) — Cleco and a New York-based renewable energy company said a big solar farm will be built near a coal-fired Louisiana plant that closed last year in DeSoto Parish. Cleco Power and D.E. Shaw Renewable Investments, LLC have a long-term agreement under which Shaw Renewable will...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Village of Natchez suspends use of hidden traffic cameras
Mayor Patsy Ward Hoover has ceased operation of speeding cameras in the Village of Natchez. Motorists, who were getting 3-4 tickets per day, complained that ticket system operators hide in plain clothes to catch people speeding, even in areas where there is no speed limit posted. The cameras haven’t been operational in a month now. These are civil tickets handed out by a private company and they can’t hold up in court like a state mandated ticket would. The Natchez Council will vote on Sept. 1 on whether they want to keep the camera ticket system. Hoover said she has no interest in signing a contract renewal.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Truck catches on fire on I-49
Natchitoches Police Department officers responded to I-49 on Aug. 21 around 11:07 am in reference to a vehicle fire near the 132 mile marker. Upon their arrival they were able to assist with interstate traffic while the Natchitoches Fire Department extinguished the fire. The driver of the truck was able...
Deputies arrested 32-year-old man who was caught selling fuel he stole from his employer
Caddo Parish, LA – According to the CPSO officials, the 32-year-old suspect was arrested and taken into custody on Wednesday. His name is Justin Price and and he was charged with illegal possession of stolen things. The 32-year-old suspect was reportedly caught selling fuel he stole from his employer.
news4sanantonio.com
Mother, daughter dog trainers arrested after video of their techniques goes viral
LENA, La. (WKRC) — A mother and daughter who run a dog training facility in Louisiana are facing charges after a video of their controversial methods went viral, according to authorities. Tina Frey, 52, and her daughter, Victoria Brimer, 21, own and operate the Cypress Arrow Kennel & K9...
Comments / 0