Downtown Lawrenceville road closed
A roadway in one Illinois city is closed because of safety concerns. The area of State Street between 11th and 12th has been closed in Lawrenceville. This is where officials have blocked off the area due to buildings collapsing. First City News is still working to learn what may have...
Coles Co. Sheriff: Several hurt in weekend crash
COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Coles County interim sheriff released information regarding a weekend crash. It happened Saturday night at Route 130 and 1200 North, said Interim Sheriff Tyler Heleine in a news release. There were two vehicles involved. Three people, including a 14-year-old, were taken to the hospital. Heleine said one person was […]
Great Live Music and Great Deals at “Rock ‘N Shop” Event on Franklin Street in Evansville
The Franklin Street Events Association is back with another exciting new event that combines two of the things Franklin Street is most known for - music and shopping. As you make your way up and down Franklin Street on Evansville's west side, you will notice there is no shortage of locally owned businesses - and no shortage of places to grab a bite, grab a drink, and listen to some great live music.
2 flown to the hospital after house explosion in Illinois
The sheriff said a group of neighbors pulled one victim from the house, before it was fully engulfed in flames.
Watch Hummingbirds Swarm Southern Indiana Backyard Feeder in Amazing Video
Hummingbirds are such magical little creatures. When you see one, up close, in person, it's like time stops for a moment while you listen to their tiny wings humming with mind-bending speed. They seem unreal. When my mom was alive, she loved to feed the hummingbirds. We had several feeders...
Evansville Rescue Mission Announces New Location For 2022 Drumstick Dash
The Thrift Store by Evansville Rescue Mission and Mission Grounds Coffee have settled into Washington Square Mall quite nicely. Now, one of their biggest fundraisers of the year will also be on Evansville's Southside at Washington Square Mall. Move Your Feet So Others Can Eat. Those seven little words can...
Patoka man dies in side-by-side crash
A 20-year-old Patoka man has died as a result of a side-by-side crash late Sunday night. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say Hunter Jolliff was driving the side-by-side when he apparently missed a curve in the 400 block of Gerrish Road south of Patoka, went through the roadside ditch where the side-by-side overturned, and then traveled out of the ditch and came to rest 40 feet out of the creek.
Crews battle fire at Robinson Marathon Refinery
ROBINSON, Il (WTWO/WAWV) — At around 8:12 p.m. Friday, firefighters battled a fire at the Robinson Refinery on 400 S Marathon Ave. Crews were able to contain the fire quickly after. As a precaution, community air monitoring was tested and there were no elevated readings outside of the fence...
Why Was a Boeing 757-200 Aircraft Parked at Tri-State Aero in Evansville, Indiana All Week?
I drive past the runway for the Evansville Regional Airport and Tri-State Aero, Inc several times a week. On Monday I noticed a giant aircraft parked near Tri-State Aero. I usually see different private jets or little prop planes, but this one seemed like it could hold an entire city.
Two flown to hospital after house explosion in Wabash County
Multiple emergency crews were called to the scene of a house explosion on North 2360 Boulevard in Allendale, Illinois on Friday. The Wabash County Sheriff's office confirms the call came in around 5:30 p.m. Friday. Two people were inside the home at the time, and were flown to a Louisville...
Girl Scouts of Southwest Indiana Announce New Cookie ‘Raspberry Rally’ Here’s How to Order Them
They are basically the unicorns of the cookie world. Their season doesn't last very long, and they are introducing a new flavor for 2023. I'm talking about Girl Scout Cookies!. Raspberry Rally! This thin, crispy cookie infused with raspberry flavor and dipped in chocolaty coating* is sure to become a new favorite—some may even say it’s the sister cookie to the beloved Thin Mints.
Greenup man charged with murder in Cumberland County
GREENUP, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Greenup man is in custody after being accused of murder by Illinois State Police. According to ISP, on Aug. 20 the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office requested they investigate a homicide. Two days later state police arrested Lonnie L Glidewell, 57, of Greenup. Glidewell is accused in the shooting death of […]
1 dead, 1 injured in northern Vigo Co. crash
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: One person died and another person was severely injured in a crash Friday on Rio Grande Ave near Deer Haven Ln. According to the Vigo Co. Sheriff’s Office, an investigation revealed that a truck left the roadway for unknown reasons and crashed into a tree. After crashing, the truck […]
Police Beat for Friday, August 19th, 2022
A 37-year-old Salem man has been charged with two counts of misdemeanor child endangerment after allegedly leaving two young children home alone. Salem Police say Neal Durham of East Boone was allegedly caring for a one and two years when he left them alone to go to the store. They were found by a Marion County Housing Authority Unit employee doing a check on the housing unit. Police later located Durham at the store where he was taken to the Marion County Jail and later released on a notice to appear in court.
Greenup man charged with murder
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — State Police have arrested a man in connection to a homicide in Greenup. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s office requested State Police’s help for a homicide investigation Saturday night. They identified 36-year-old Colten Oakley died by gunshot outside of a house near the corner of 1300 County Road North and 1300 County […]
Evansville Business Collecting Supplies for Families Affected by Weinbach Avenue Explosion
Almost one week after an explosion rocked the 1000 block of North Weinbach Avenue in Evansville, residents whose homes were damaged by the blast are in the process of trying to get back to some sense of normalcy. As those who can begin what will likely be a months-long process of repairing that damage (11 homes in the area were deemed "uninhabitable" by local authorities), they find themselves with an immediate need for everyday, essential items for their day-to-day lives.
Transgender Man Denied Service at Two Downstate Walmart Stores Files Human Rights Charges
A 36-year-old transgender man from downstate Illinois filed charges of discrimination against Walmart after being denied services to cash a money order in two stores, one in Lawrenceville, and the other in Olney. The incidents, which happened in October 2021, left Skyler Hyatt feeling humiliated and embarrassed. The first incident was made more painful when a Walmart supervisor expressed disgust by rolling her eyes at Skyler.
Man accused of stealing $5,000 worth of construction equipment
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — A Charleston man is facing charges after police say he stole construction equipment. The Charleston Police Department says officers were called on August 13 to the 700 block of Monroe Avenue for a burglary. The victim told officers someone had entered the building and stolen...
Indiana Principal Welcomes Students Back to School with Hilarious Backstreet Boys Parody Song [WATCH]
If there were a list of the coolest principals around, I have to think Mike Allen would be near the top if not on the top of that list. While I don't know anyone who works at or sends their kids to Evansville Christian School, I get the impression there's rarely a dull moment when he's around based on the videos he's posted on the school's Facebook page over the years, including the newest one he posted earlier this week welcoming his students and faculty back to the building for the start of the 2022-23 school year.
Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies arrest three on felony drug charges
The Marion County Sheriff’s Department arrested all three occupants of a vehicle on felony drug charges following a traffic stop in the 100 block of Bennett Street in Salem. The driver, 30-year-old Jeremy Lippert of South Franklin in Salem, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and driving on a suspended license. Passenger, 38-year-old Lloyd McMullin of North Everett in Odin, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. The second passenger, 27-year-old Autum Respondek of West Lake in Salem, was arrested for possession of meth and drug paraphernalia.
