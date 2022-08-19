Read full article on original website
Caps, Vetheo, and more MVP winners name favorites for LEC Summer Split 2022 MVP title
The LEC’s Summer Split regular season has just ended, and now six League of Legends teams are headed to the playoffs stage to battle for the crown. The competition will conclude on Sept. 11 in Malmö, Sweden, where the Summer Split LEC award winners will be unveiled. The...
Fiddlesticks player lands perfectly placed ultimate in ARAM for penta kill
In League of Legends, some champions with certain wombo combo ultimates need a proper setup, like Fiddlesticks. But once they do, the results are satisfying to watch. One subreddit user posted a clip from his ARAM game, where they were playing Fiddlesticks. In it, they managed to flawlessly execute Fiddlesticks’ Crowstorm (R), so that it eliminated the whole enemy team, and grabbed him a sweet penta kill as well.
Cloud9 survive CLG’s five-game onslaught, move on to face Evil Geniuses in 2022 LCS Championship upper bracket
The 2022 LCS Championship has finally kicked off, with Cloud9 closing the first round of the upper bracket with a huge victory over Counter Logic Gaming. The well-earned, five-game victory has sent them into the next round, where they’ll fight for a spot in the fourth round of the postseason.
Amde earns first direct invite to TFT Worlds with NA Mid-Set Finale victory
The final eight North American players at the Dragonlands Set Seven Mid-Set Finale battled for slots at Regionals and Worlds, with Amde earning the first direct invite to the Teamfight Tactics World Championship. Taking place over the course of three days, 32 North American players competed at the final Set...
Fnx steps down from Imperial roster, will pivot into coaching and content creation for org
Veteran Counter-Strike star Lincoln ‘fnx’ Lau has stepped down from the Imperial starting roster and has officially been handed the title of coach and streamer for the Brazilian squad. Imperial confirmed the news on Twitter: fnx is no longer in the five man line-up as a player. Instead,...
Legends of Runeterra adjusts ranked play for upcoming Awakening expansion
Riot Games is planning to make climbing the ranked ladder easier in Legends of Runeterra starting with the release of the Awakening expansion. Climbing the ranked ladder in card games is frustrating for many non-competitive players. RNG and random matchups can turn a 100 LP gain into a 100 LP loss with a handful of bad matchups. Starting on Aug. 31 with the release of Awakening, big changes are coming to the ranked LoR ladder for players who want to climb between Iron and Gold.
Defending state champions expected to lead all three volleyball classes. See who made the list.
State champions O'Gorman in Class AA, Sioux Falls Christian in Class A and Warner in Class B lead the preseason high school volleyball polls. Runner-ups in Class AA Sioux Falls Washington are No. 2 in the poll, while state-runner ups in Class A and B, Garretson and Colman-Egan, check in at No. 4 and No. 2 in their respective classes. ...
All weapons in Saints Row (2022)
In Saints Row, the player is the leader of the soon-to-be largest gang in Santo Ileso, The Saints. As with most criminal organizations, The Saints carry a lot of weapons to prepare for any potential firefights that might break out. In fact, there are a lot of weapons in the game that the player can use to rein down destruction on the other three gangs in the city.
Z League hosts $75,000 CoD Warzone event open to all skill levels
Written in partnership with Z League. For those looking to test their mettle in Call of Duty: Warzone, look no further than Z League. Z League is a skill-based matchmaking-focused gaming tournament organizer that hosts events in multiple games, including Apex Legends, Halo Infinite, League of Legends, and of course CoD: Warzone.
T1 Zeus eager to face ‘top LPL teams’ at Worlds 2022
With League of Legends competitions from all across the world nearing the end of their summer playoffs, teams who have qualified for Worlds 2022 are now beginning to voice their hopes ahead of the tournament. After beating DWG KIA on Sunday, Aug. 21, and qualifying for Worlds 2022, T1 top...
All Set 7.5 TFT Champions: Abilities, cost, stats, and traits
Riot Games is leaning into the dragon theme of Uncharted Realms with a total of 62 champions in Teamfight Tactics Set 7.5. Set 7.5 takes a deeper dive into the Dragonlands, showcasing the Uncharted Realms with a total of 12 dragons. Players can now have up to five dragons at any time in play through a rework to the Dragon trait while costs for the beasts were reduced across the board. And, TFT Set 7.5 has a total of 29 traits for its 62 champions.
EDG eliminate RNG from LPL Summer Playoffs in battle of reigning international champions
It’s incredibly rare for the defending League of Legends Worlds champions to meet the defending Mid-Season Invitational champions in a domestic series. It’s even rarer for them to meet in a playoff match during the same year they won both of their championships. But, earlier today, Worlds 2021 champs Edward Gaming took on 2022 MSI champs Royal Never Give Up in a high-stakes LPL playoff match.
C9 vs. CLG playoff showdown sets new record for 2022 LCS Summer Split’s peak viewership numbers
This past weekend, the LCS received a much-needed boost to its ratings with the start of the 2022 Summer Split playoffs. And yesterday, the North American League of Legends league set a new high in regard to peak viewership for the Summer Split. During the five-game set between Cloud9 and...
Report: Spanish League powerhouse KOI to merge with Rogue, compete in 2023 LEC
Spanish League of Legends team KOI is nearing a deal to join the LEC by way of a merger with Rogue, according to a report from Alejandro Gomis of Blix.gg. The deal would reportedly allow Rogue to keep its spot in the LEC while moving its ERL-level (European Regional League) team from Poland’s Ultraliga to Spain’s LVP Superliga, where KOI currently plays. According to Gomis’ report, a name for the merged League team has not yet been decided, although a double-spotlight name of “KOI Rogue” is not out of the question.
Hatz to step in for ORDER at ESL Challenger Melbourne
Former ORDER CS:GO player Jordan “Hatz” Bajic will play for them at ESL Challenger Melbourne in September instead of Declan “Vexite” Portelli, who replaced him in ORDER’s active lineup earlier this month. Hatz has been signed as a stand-in due to...
TFT Dragonlands Mid-Set Finale: Standings, format, and scores
Set Seven comes to a competitive end with the Teamfight Tactics Mid-Set Finale, a tournament showcasing the 32 best North American players from the first half of Dragonlands. The Mid-Set Finale for TFT took place over the course of three days, from Aug. 19 to 21. Playing in the 12.15 meta, 32 players competed for direct invites to the Regional Finals, an invite to Dragonlands Worlds, and a $20,000 total prize pool.
Fudge on how latest C9 roster is faring: ‘I do think our team is slowly starting to come together and play better as a team’
Cloud9’s League of Legends roster are finally starting to pick up synergy, Fudge revealed in a recent interview with Esports.GG. The team beat CLG 3-2 in the first round of the 2022 LCS Summer Split playoffs on Sunday, Aug 21. After the game, Fudge admitted that Cloud9 “still have a lot that we need to work on as a team,” but they’ve been improving every week, slowly beginning to play well as a team.
Gen.G lock in spot at Worlds 2022 with Summer Split semifinal victory over Liiv SANDBOX
The first berth at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship out of Korea’s LCK belongs to Gen.G. The Summer Split’s best team secured their place at Worlds with a win over Liiv SANDBOX in the semifinal round of the LCK Summer Playoffs earlier today. Today’s series saw...
LCK Summer Playoffs semifinals series between T1 and DWG KIA peaks at over one million concurrent viewers
The LCK continues to stand out among the international professional League of Legends for some of the most competitive play in the world. Today the league was able to add another accolade to its repertoire, this time with the help of the fans. Today’s semifinal matchup of the 2022 LCK...
Stadium 2021 returns to Siege map pool as Stadium Bravo in Operation Brutal Swarm
One of Rainbow Six Siege’s most special maps is making a return to the map pool, and this time, for good. Stadium will enter the game’s map rotation permanently during Year Seven, season three, Brutal Swarm. The 2021 version of Stadium will join the map pool as Stadium...
