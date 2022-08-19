ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
dotesports.com

Fiddlesticks player lands perfectly placed ultimate in ARAM for penta kill

In League of Legends, some champions with certain wombo combo ultimates need a proper setup, like Fiddlesticks. But once they do, the results are satisfying to watch. One subreddit user posted a clip from his ARAM game, where they were playing Fiddlesticks. In it, they managed to flawlessly execute Fiddlesticks’ Crowstorm (R), so that it eliminated the whole enemy team, and grabbed him a sweet penta kill as well.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Amde earns first direct invite to TFT Worlds with NA Mid-Set Finale victory

The final eight North American players at the Dragonlands Set Seven Mid-Set Finale battled for slots at Regionals and Worlds, with Amde earning the first direct invite to the Teamfight Tactics World Championship. Taking place over the course of three days, 32 North American players competed at the final Set...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mad Lions#Clean Sweep#All Pro#Sans#Video Game#Unf0rgiven
dotesports.com

Legends of Runeterra adjusts ranked play for upcoming Awakening expansion

Riot Games is planning to make climbing the ranked ladder easier in Legends of Runeterra starting with the release of the Awakening expansion. Climbing the ranked ladder in card games is frustrating for many non-competitive players. RNG and random matchups can turn a 100 LP gain into a 100 LP loss with a handful of bad matchups. Starting on Aug. 31 with the release of Awakening, big changes are coming to the ranked LoR ladder for players who want to climb between Iron and Gold.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

All weapons in Saints Row (2022)

In Saints Row, the player is the leader of the soon-to-be largest gang in Santo Ileso, The Saints. As with most criminal organizations, The Saints carry a lot of weapons to prepare for any potential firefights that might break out. In fact, there are a lot of weapons in the game that the player can use to rein down destruction on the other three gangs in the city.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Esports
dotesports.com

Z League hosts $75,000 CoD Warzone event open to all skill levels

Written in partnership with Z League. For those looking to test their mettle in Call of Duty: Warzone, look no further than Z League. Z League is a skill-based matchmaking-focused gaming tournament organizer that hosts events in multiple games, including Apex Legends, Halo Infinite, League of Legends, and of course CoD: Warzone.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

T1 Zeus eager to face ‘top LPL teams’ at Worlds 2022

With League of Legends competitions from all across the world nearing the end of their summer playoffs, teams who have qualified for Worlds 2022 are now beginning to voice their hopes ahead of the tournament. After beating DWG KIA on Sunday, Aug. 21, and qualifying for Worlds 2022, T1 top...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

All Set 7.5 TFT Champions: Abilities, cost, stats, and traits

Riot Games is leaning into the dragon theme of Uncharted Realms with a total of 62 champions in Teamfight Tactics Set 7.5. Set 7.5 takes a deeper dive into the Dragonlands, showcasing the Uncharted Realms with a total of 12 dragons. Players can now have up to five dragons at any time in play through a rework to the Dragon trait while costs for the beasts were reduced across the board. And, TFT Set 7.5 has a total of 29 traits for its 62 champions.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

EDG eliminate RNG from LPL Summer Playoffs in battle of reigning international champions

It’s incredibly rare for the defending League of Legends Worlds champions to meet the defending Mid-Season Invitational champions in a domestic series. It’s even rarer for them to meet in a playoff match during the same year they won both of their championships. But, earlier today, Worlds 2021 champs Edward Gaming took on 2022 MSI champs Royal Never Give Up in a high-stakes LPL playoff match.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Report: Spanish League powerhouse KOI to merge with Rogue, compete in 2023 LEC

Spanish League of Legends team KOI is nearing a deal to join the LEC by way of a merger with Rogue, according to a report from Alejandro Gomis of Blix.gg. The deal would reportedly allow Rogue to keep its spot in the LEC while moving its ERL-level (European Regional League) team from Poland’s Ultraliga to Spain’s LVP Superliga, where KOI currently plays. According to Gomis’ report, a name for the merged League team has not yet been decided, although a double-spotlight name of “KOI Rogue” is not out of the question.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Hatz to step in for ORDER at ESL Challenger Melbourne

Former ORDER CS:GO player Jordan “⁠Hatz⁠” Bajic will play for them at ESL Challenger Melbourne in September instead of Declan “⁠Vexite⁠” Portelli, who replaced him in ORDER’s active lineup earlier this month. Hatz has been signed as a stand-in due to...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

TFT Dragonlands Mid-Set Finale: Standings, format, and scores

Set Seven comes to a competitive end with the Teamfight Tactics Mid-Set Finale, a tournament showcasing the 32 best North American players from the first half of Dragonlands. The Mid-Set Finale for TFT took place over the course of three days, from Aug. 19 to 21. Playing in the 12.15 meta, 32 players competed for direct invites to the Regional Finals, an invite to Dragonlands Worlds, and a $20,000 total prize pool.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Fudge on how latest C9 roster is faring: ‘I do think our team is slowly starting to come together and play better as a team’

Cloud9’s League of Legends roster are finally starting to pick up synergy, Fudge revealed in a recent interview with Esports.GG. The team beat CLG 3-2 in the first round of the 2022 LCS Summer Split playoffs on Sunday, Aug 21. After the game, Fudge admitted that Cloud9 “still have a lot that we need to work on as a team,” but they’ve been improving every week, slowly beginning to play well as a team.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy