Spanish League of Legends team KOI is nearing a deal to join the LEC by way of a merger with Rogue, according to a report from Alejandro Gomis of Blix.gg. The deal would reportedly allow Rogue to keep its spot in the LEC while moving its ERL-level (European Regional League) team from Poland’s Ultraliga to Spain’s LVP Superliga, where KOI currently plays. According to Gomis’ report, a name for the merged League team has not yet been decided, although a double-spotlight name of “KOI Rogue” is not out of the question.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO