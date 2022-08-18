ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Braunfels, TX

Mix 93.1

3 Texas Towns Named Some Of The Worst In USA To Visit

A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, three of which are located in the Great State of Texas. Let's see which ones made the list... Houston, Texas. According to MindYourDollars.com Houston has been through some rough times in the last few...
Mix 93.1

Burn Bans Being Lifted In East Texas Thanks To Plentiful Rainfall

The first two-thirds of summer 2022 in East Texas has been a brutal one. Thanks, or no thanks, to the infamous 'heat dome', East Texans have been sweltering in the heat and humidity with temperatures hovering at or above one hundred degrees for days upon end. Thankfully it seems as if that weather phenomenon has moved on, at least for now.
Mix 93.1

East Texas Buc-ee’s Fans are Jealous of the News of Missouri Getting One Soon

There are a plethora of folks, including myself, who would love to have a Buc-ee's within our group of counties known as East Texas. The biggest rumors that have gone around are of a Buc-ee's coming to Interstate 20 in the Lindale area, possibly around Toll 49. To be honest, that would be a perfect spot. But while we daydream about having a Buc-ee's here, it was recently announced that Missouri will be getting their first taste of Beaver Nuggets soon.
Mix 93.1

Texas Man Travels To All 50 States In 5 Days, Breaks Record

Before my radio career, I was an OTR truck driver and Army soldier, so I've visited about 45 of the 50 states and that number includes Hawaii. I can tell you from personal experience that while driving cross country can sound like fun, it can get exhausting unless you have some REALLY cool people to do it with like this fascinating story.
Can You Stay Anonymous If You Win the Texas Lottery?

It was just a few weeks ago when the Mega Millions jackpot was over 1 billion dollars. That had everyone across the country buying tickets, even those who normally don’t purchase lottery tickets. It’s something that a lot of people dream about, what they would do if they actually won a jackpot for the Powerball or Mega Millions. Winning a huge sum of cash like that would be amazing. But do you know if you can stay anonymous if you were to win a big lottery in the state of Texas?
Help with the East Texas Referee Shortage for our Beloved Friday Night Football

The aftermath of the pandemic has created shortages of all kinds; shortage of new cars, shortage of various foods, shortage of workers in all industries just to name three. Some shortages have recovered better than others. One such shortage that we may end up having to face, especially in East Texas, is not enough referees to officiate our beloved Friday night football games.
How About Visiting SEVEN Iconic Texas Landmarks on One Long Weekend Trip?

Though it likely won't come as a surprise to any native Texan, the truth is the Lone Star State is chock-full of iconic places to visit. In fact, many of us haven't even had a chance to see everything Texas has to show us. And since Texas is enormous, it would take quite a while to see all there is to see. But that doesn't mean we shouldn't try if we want, right?
Mix 93.1

TEXAS STATE
Mix 93.1

