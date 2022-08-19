Read full article on original website
Related
kicdam.com
Break-In at Kossuth County Bank Leads to Arrest of Man Suspected of Crimes in Six Counties
Ledyard, IA (KICD) — At around 6 a.m. on August 18 the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to a break-in at Bank Plus in Ledyard. Deputies at the scene discovered someone attempted to remove the ATM, then tried to break it open when that failed. Video surveillance captured the suspect’s vehicle description, which was shared with Palo Alto, Emmet and Winnebago Counties in Iowa, and Martin and Faribault Counties in Minnesota. Agencies in these areas were already investigating a string of crimes including a stolen vehicle and several break-ins and thefts.
KIMT
Number of disturbing clues lead to arrest of Osage man connected to 2021 murder
OSAGE, Iowa - The arrest of a 23-year-old Osage man in the death of Angela Bradbury, whose body was found in 2021 near the Greenbelt Trail, caps a lengthy investigation that included finding a number of disturbing clues. Nathan Gilmore is being held on a $1M bond and is facing...
KIMT
Bad muffler leads to meth trial for Mason City woman
MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman arrested for drugs after being pulled over for a bad muffler is pleading not guilty. Charity Ann Stucker, 40 of Mason City, is now set to stand trial starting September 20 for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, failure to use a drug tax stamp, OWI, and possession of contraband in jail.
KIMT
Mason City man sentenced for burglary, gunfire
MASON CITY, Iowa – A plea deal over three crimes results in five years of supervised probation. Javail Kasean McKnight, 21 of Mason City, has been sentenced for pleading guilty to second-degree burglary, going armed with intent, and third-degree criminal mischief. McKnight was first accused of illegally entering a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kilrradio.com
Fairmont Man Facing Multiple Charges After Harassing Cancer Stricken Neighbor, Mocking Police
(Fairmont, MN)--A Fairmont man is accused of setting fireworks off in his neighbor’s bushes, mocking police, and a cancer-stricken man. 24-year-old Hunter Cox was arrested last week on felony charges of attempting to commit arson and terroristic threats. He also faces a multitude of other charges, including harassment, disorderly conduct, public nuisance, and unlawful deposit of garbage.
KIMT
1 dead, 2 injured after crash in Winnebago County
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Iowa - One person was killed Saturday and two others were injured following a two-vehicle collision in Winnebago County. The Iowa State Patrol said Richard Hensel, 78, of Monticello, Minnesota, died in the crash while Gloria Hensel, 77, and Dean Balvance, 61, of Buffalo Center, were each hospitalized.
stormlakeradio.com
Incident at Manson Grain Elevator Under Investigation
An incident at the Manson branch of the Pro Cooperative grain elevator is under investigation. Pro Coop's vice president of operations says the incident occurred this past Thursday, but hasn't specified the nature of the incident, or if there were any injuries. The Manson location didn't receive any grain on Friday, according to Pro Cooperative's website and Facebook page. The company will reportedly share more information once the investigation is complete.
kicdam.com
Emmetsburg Teen Charged Following Emmet County Traffic Stop
Wallingford, IA (KICD)– An Emmetsburg teen has been charged following a traffic stop north of Wallingford early Monday morning. Emmet County Sheriff Mike Martens tells KICD News the stop was initiated around one o’clock in the 2000 mile of Highway 4 on a vehicle that is said to have defective lighting equipment.
IN THIS ARTICLE
977thebolt.com
Curlew man arrested for railroad theft in Pocahontas County
Pocahontas Co., IA – The Pocahontas County Sheriff’s Office released the following press release this morning regarding a theft of railroad materials in the area. “On June 12th, 2022, the Pocahontas County Sheriff’s was contacted by the Union Pacific Railroad to report a theft of railroad materials out of Rolfe, Gilmore City, and Mallard, Iowa. After a lengthy investigation, arrest warrants were issued for Shayne Brodersen (56) of Curlew, lowa. Brodersen was charged with Theft 2nd Degree – D Felony. On August 8th, 2022, The Pocahontas County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at Brodersen’s residence in rural Curlew, Iowa. Items were seized from the search warrant as evidence from Brodersen’s residence. Brodersen was also arrested on a valid Pocahontas County warrant stemming from this investigation. Brodersen was transported to the Pocahontas County Jail to await his initial appearance before a magistrate.
kilrradio.com
Dog Rescued From Sewer Drain in Spirit Lake
(Spirit Lake)--A dog was rescued Sunday in Spirit Lake thanks to the quick action of law enforcement and emergency responders. The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office says in a post on its Facebook page that “Josh”, a Yorkshire Terrier, fell into a storm sewer drain near Wal-Mart. The dog’s owner, Anthony Montez of Bullhead City, Arizona, was unable to get him out and called 911. A sheriff’s deputy was in the area with an animal catch pole and assisted the Spirit Lake Police Department and the Spirit Lake Fire Department.
Northern Iowa crash leaves one dead, two injured
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Iowa — Two people were injured and one person died in a crash in Buffalo Center Saturday afternoon. Law enforcement and emergency crew personnel responded to a report of a crash at 2:42 p.m. at the intersection of 20th Ave. and 460th Street. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, Dean Balvance, […]
Woman Dies After Her Five Dogs Attack Her In Clay County
(Rossie, IA) — A woman in rural Clay County died near the driveway to her home after being attacked by her dogs. The Clay County Communications Center originally received a 9-1-1 call Monday afternoon from a person believing he had come across a motorcycle crash on a county road near Rossie, about 12 miles south of Spencer. The caller told dispatchers he could see a person in a nearby ditch but could not get close because of a group of large dogs near the person. Deputies with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office determined it was not a crash, and the person in the ditch — identified as 43-year-old Mindy Kiepe had died from injuries caused by the five dogs that were all determined to be hers. All five of the animals were euthanized following the investigation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kilrradio.com
One Person Killed in Collision Near Buffalo Center
(Buffalo Center)--One person was killed and two others were injured in a two-vehicle collision Saturday afternoon near Buffalo Center. The Iowa State Patrol says the crash happened just before 3 p.m. at 20th Avenue and 460th Street North. The Patrol says a vehicle driven by 61-year-old Dean Balvance of Buffalo Center was turning into a residence and pulled in front of a vehicle driven by 78-year-old Richard Hensel of Monticello, Minnesota.
‘Homemade explosive device’ found at Iowa mobile home park
The Story County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to stay away from a Story City mobile home park after a homemade explosive device was found there Thursday morning.
State Patrol: Driver dead after crash on I-94 in St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A man is dead after he crashed his car and was run over by several vehicles early Saturday morning in St. Paul.The Minnesota State Patrol said that around 3:30 a.m., the 25-year-old Lakefield man was driving a Chevrolet Cobalt and traveling east on Interstate 94 when he went into the median and hit a guard rail near Highway 280. The man then ran into traffic and hit the side of another car, which knocked him down. He was then hit and run over by several other vehicles.No one else was injured, state patrol says.The man's identity will be released at a later date.
Fox17
Officials: Iowa woman's death caused by her 5 Great Danes
Authorities in Iowa say a woman whose body was found dead in a ditch was killed by her own dogs. According to NBC affiliate KTIV, Clay County Sheriff's Office said that on Monday, the body of Mindy Kiepe was found in a ditch by a man who initially thought she'd been involved in a motorcycle accident.
5 Great Danes attack, kill owner in northwest Iowa
ROSSIE, Iowa — A northwest Iowa woman who was found in a ditch died after being attacked by her five Great Danes, authorities said Wednesday.A man found the woman in a rural area of Clay County on Monday but couldn't get close to her because of several large dogs, according to KTIV-TV.MORE NEWS: Dealers rush to sell ghost gun parts before restrictions take effectThe Clay County Sheriff's Office says the man reported what he found and deputies determined the woman was dead. She was identified as Mindy Kiepe, 43, of Rossie.The state medical examiner said Wednesday that Kiepe died of multiple dog bites. An investigation determined Kiepe's Great Danes caused her death.Kiepe lived at a farm near where her body was found.The sheriff's office said the dogs were euthanized.
Iowa Woman Attacked and Killed by Her Five Great Danes
Yesterday, we shared a story about an eight-year-old boy in Linn County being attacked by two family dogs. Based on reports, the family nor law enforcement have been able to determine what caused the dogs to attack, but the damage done to the child was fairly gruesome. Just one day...
KCCI.com
Storm damage reported in Des Moines metro following hail storm
DES MOINES, Iowa — Large hail busted up property throughout the Des Moines metro Friday as storms rolled through the area. Hail reportedly damaged the roof at Valley High School in West Des Moines, flooding the school's gymnasium. Hail as large as 2 to 3 inches in diameter was reported.
Faribault County Register
I-90 project moving up
Work on Interstate 90 from Blue Earth to the Wells exit, which had been slated for 2026, will now be completed next year. Minnesota Department of Transportation District 7 engineer Greg Ous shared the good news with the Faribault County Commissioners at their Tuesday, Aug. 16, meeting. “It’s happening because...
Comments / 0