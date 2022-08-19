Read full article on original website
Related
kilrradio.com
Missing Milford Woman Found Safe in Indiana
(Louisville. KY)--A Milford woman has been found, after she disappeared 14 days ago, after a flight from Orlando, Florida, to Louisville, Kentucky. Mariam “Star” Lint has been found in Indiana after a welfare check. Louisville Airport Police now say they initially missed Lint getting off the plane. But on Friday, Lint’s family confirmed, police were able to take a second look and found Star had gotten into a vehicle at the airport.
KCRG.com
Iowa woman who went missing after flight from Orlando found safe
(KTIV) - A Milford, Iowa woman has been found, after she disappeared 14 days ago, after a flight from Orlando, Florida, to Louisville, Kentucky. Mariam “Star” Lint has been found in Indiana after a welfare check. Louisville Airport Police now say they initially missed Lint getting off the plane. But on Friday, Lint’s family confirmed, police were able to take a second look and found Star had gotten into a vehicle at the airport.
KCRG.com
Northwest Iowa woman missing after entering Orlando Airport found safe
(KTIV) - A Milford, Iowa woman has been found, after she disappeared 14 days ago, after a flight from Orlando, Florida, to Louisville, Kentucky. KTIV’s full update can be found here. (KTIV) - Police say Mariam “Star” Lint, of Milford, Iowa, has been missing for 13 days, after she...
Is This the Worst Hotel In Minnesota? Video Shows YES, Yes it is.
From the sounds of this hotel reviews along with the video that this group of guys did... kind of like an episode of Ghost Hunters, I'm surprised that this hotel doesn't have an arm that comes down upon entering the parking lot. And I'm surprised it doesn't charge by the hour... just sayin'.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kilrradio.com
Bank Burglary Investigation Results in Arrest of Ledyard Man
(Ledyard)--One person has been arrested after an investigation into a break-in at a bank in Kossuth County. At around 6 a.m. Thursday, the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to a break-in at Bank Plus in Ledyard. Deputies at the scene discovered someone attempted to remove the ATM, than unsuccessfully tried to break the machine open. A description of the person and suspect vehicle were obtained through video surveillance and shared with all area law enforcement agencies.
kilrradio.com
Dog Rescued From Sewer Drain in Spirit Lake
(Spirit Lake)--A dog was rescued Sunday in Spirit Lake thanks to the quick action of law enforcement and emergency responders. The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office says in a post on its Facebook page that “Josh”, a Yorkshire Terrier, fell into a storm sewer drain near Wal-Mart. The dog’s owner, Anthony Montez of Bullhead City, Arizona, was unable to get him out and called 911. A sheriff’s deputy was in the area with an animal catch pole and assisted the Spirit Lake Police Department and the Spirit Lake Fire Department.
Fox17
Officials: Iowa woman's death caused by her 5 Great Danes
Authorities in Iowa say a woman whose body was found dead in a ditch was killed by her own dogs. According to NBC affiliate KTIV, Clay County Sheriff's Office said that on Monday, the body of Mindy Kiepe was found in a ditch by a man who initially thought she'd been involved in a motorcycle accident.
theiowagallivant.com
Useful “Tips” From the Locals, Award Winning Jerky & Wide Open Views in Osceola County, Iowa
*The land where you’ll find Iowa’s highest point and Iowa’s second highest point! The Northwest Iowa road trip can’t be complete without a visit to at least one of them! Our trip to Osceola County was funded and sponsored by the Western Iowa Tourism Region. Some of the services, meals and goods were complimentary. The views expressed in this blog post are of our. Now, let’s Gallivant!
IN THIS ARTICLE
nwestiowa.com
Woman tries to hit husband with pickup
ROCK RAPIDS—A 31-year-old Rock Rapids woman was arrested about 5:35 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, on a charge of first-offense domestic abuse assault resulting in injury or mental illness. The arrest of Kendra Rae Wilkerson stemmed from a report of her arguing with her husband in front of a Rock...
5 Great Danes attack, kill owner in northwest Iowa
ROSSIE, Iowa — A northwest Iowa woman who was found in a ditch died after being attacked by her five Great Danes, authorities said Wednesday.A man found the woman in a rural area of Clay County on Monday but couldn't get close to her because of several large dogs, according to KTIV-TV.MORE NEWS: Dealers rush to sell ghost gun parts before restrictions take effectThe Clay County Sheriff's Office says the man reported what he found and deputies determined the woman was dead. She was identified as Mindy Kiepe, 43, of Rossie.The state medical examiner said Wednesday that Kiepe died of multiple dog bites. An investigation determined Kiepe's Great Danes caused her death.Kiepe lived at a farm near where her body was found.The sheriff's office said the dogs were euthanized.
Sheriff: 5 dogs euthanized after Iowa woman found dead in a ditch with multiple bites
An Iowa woman has died due to multiple dog bite injuries on Monday, authorities said, after her body was found in a ditch.
Iowa Woman Attacked and Killed by Her Five Great Danes
Yesterday, we shared a story about an eight-year-old boy in Linn County being attacked by two family dogs. Based on reports, the family nor law enforcement have been able to determine what caused the dogs to attack, but the damage done to the child was fairly gruesome. Just one day...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Must See! Iowa’s Largest House is a Slice of Hollywood
There's a place in northern Iowa that looks like it doesn't belong in northern Iowa. It looks like it should be in California or at least on the coast of South Carolina. And maybe it shouldn't be called a "house" at all. It reminds me of the wide-open floor plan you see when you visit a resort. Where the bar/kitchen area is, could very easily be hosts checking you into your room and asking if you'd like to set up an appointment for a couples massage.
kscj.com
HARTLEY WOMAN ARRESTED FOLLOWING INVESTIGATION
A HARTLEY, IOWA WOMAN IS FACING CHARGES STEMMING FROM A JUNE INCIDENT IN SIOUX COUNTY. ON FRIDAY, SIOUX COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES ARRESTED 37-YEAR-OLD BREA TSCHOPP,. THE ARREST STEMMED FROM A 9-1-1 CALL ON JUNE 8TH, FROM A MOTORIST WHO STATED TSCHOPP WAS DRIVING HER VEHICLE IN AN UNSAFE MANNER ON HIGHWAY 18, WEST OF HULL.
State Patrol: Driver dead after crash on I-94 in St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A man is dead after he crashed his car and was run over by several vehicles early Saturday morning in St. Paul.The Minnesota State Patrol said that around 3:30 a.m., the 25-year-old Lakefield man was driving a Chevrolet Cobalt and traveling east on Interstate 94 when he went into the median and hit a guard rail near Highway 280. The man then ran into traffic and hit the side of another car, which knocked him down. He was then hit and run over by several other vehicles.No one else was injured, state patrol says.The man's identity will be released at a later date.
superhits1027.com
Repairs recommended for one of Iowa’s first tourism attractions
ARNOLDS PARK — An engineer hired to evaluate a historic site in Arnolds Park is recommending major repairs to the Abbie Gardner cabin. It’s the site of what’s known as the Spirit Lake massacre of 1857. About three dozen Europeans were killed by members of the Dakota tribe who used the area for hunting. Thirteen-year-old Abbie Gardner was briefly taken hostage. Three decades later she bought her family’s cabin and gave tours.
kiwaradio.com
Orange City Man Taken To Hospital After Accident Near Rock Valley
Rock Valley, Iowa — An Orange City man was taken to a hospital after an accident near Rock Valley on Wednesday, August 17th. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, at about 4:25 p.m., 48-year-old Mary Schortzmen of Rock Valley, was driving a 2007 Ford Expedition eastbound on 310th Street. The report says she slowed to turn left onto a residential driveway. They tell us that 40-year-old Justin Soodsma of Orange City was driving a 2015 Nissan van also eastbound on 310th Street behind Schortzmen and struck the Schortzmen Ford.
kilrradio.com
Clay County Fair to Celebrate Hispanic and Native American Cultures
(Spencer)--Hispanic and Native American cultures will be celebrated with their own special festivals in Central Park during the 2022 Clay County Fair powered by SMU. A new feature at the 2021 Fair, the Hispanic Festival will return on Sunday, September 11 with two musical artists. Popular local radio host DJ JC will perform at 3:00pm, followed by Rey De Rancho, a local favorite and a popular norteña band based out of Mankato, Minnesota. They will be performing sets starting at 4:30pm.
nwestiowa.com
Sutherland woman arrested on OWI charge
ROCK RAPIDS—A 55-year-old Sutherland woman was arrested about 8:25 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, in Rock Rapids on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Elizabeth Ann Smith stemmed from the stop of a 2014 Ford Expedition at the intersection of Highway 9 and Boone Street in Rock Rapids following a report of an erratic driver, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
Comments / 1