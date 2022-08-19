Nathaniel Hackett apologized for the Denver Broncos being so disjointed and out-of-sync in their lopsided preseason loss to Buffalo."Sorry for that game," the first-year Broncos coach said Monday. "That is not what we're looking for."Still, Hackett remains steadfast in his stance of not playing quarterback Russell Wilson and many of the other starters before the season opener in Seattle."We want to see them in real games," Hackett said two days after a 42-15 loss to the Bills. "We want that to happen."Hackett knows that Broncos faithful are eager to get a glimpse of Wilson & Co. in action — even...

DENVER, CO ・ 25 MINUTES AGO