Nappy Roots Posts A Heartwarming Instagram Of Fish Scales In Recovery & Plans For The Future

Nappy Roots shared an encouraging post on Instagram about member Fish Scales after an attempted robbery Wednesday evening, which resulted in the star being shot and injured. He is now recovering, and the rest of the group visited him in the hospital.

In the photo, you can see the star, whose real name is Melvin Adams, in a gown next to one of his music partners.

The rap artists uploaded a prior photo, in which the caption stated that Fish Scales suffered a leg injury from the gunshot. They then updated fans on Adams' condition, as well as on their plans for the future.

The post reads: "We again want to thank everyone for the support and prayers for our Brother [Fish Scales] ….he wanted to let everyone know that he is in good spirits and can’t wait to get back to the music and [Atlantucky] brewing…THANK YALL AGAIN and KEEP IT NAPPY!!! 🙏🏾❤️🍻"

The incident happened on August 17, when Adams was kidnapped in his own car by two suspects after closing the group's Atlantucky Brewery on Northside Drive in Atlanta.

As they drove towards his home in Hapeville, Georgia, Scales tried escaping but was shot in the leg. The star made it to a residential home to find help, which was when the police were called.

The photo on Nappy Roots' page was also on their Atlantucky Bewery social media account expressing their gratitude for his health.

"We look forward to Scales’ speedy recovery and to get back to work and continue supporting Black business owners through their art, music, food, networking events and more. This has always been our mission in opening this brewery," the caption reads.

It concludes by saying, "let’s get these guys who did this off the streets before it happens to someone else and are not as lucky as @nappyscales".

The Atlanta Police Department is currently investigating the situation, and the music group says they trust them.