Home Improvement alum Zachery Ty Bryan's legal issues won't quit. Radar can exclusively report the embattled star, 40, is being sued for $250K by a movie producer who says Zachery "tricked" him out of thousands by "forging" a contract for his 2021 film, Warning, starring Thomas Jane, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and Alex Pettyfer. In legal documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Zachery is being sued for fraud, negligent misrepresentation, breach of contract, and more. The suit claims the investor was "scammed" into giving Zachery and his production company, Lost Lane, $60K for the movie, alleging the 2019 contract presented to him was...

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO