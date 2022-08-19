ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
miamistudent.net

‘Be bold’: How students find jobs in Oxford

While all Miamians will be looking for places to study, eat and relax this year, some students will be looking for an extra place — one that makes them some money. For junior audiology major Fiona Halloran, finding that place came down to old connections. Halloran started a job...
OXFORD, OH
miamistudent.net

Miami sees a record number of applications for incoming first-year class

Miami University is getting ready to welcome the class of 2026 after a record number of applications. Brent Shock, vice president of enrollment management and student success, said more than 31,500 high school seniors submitted an application to Miami. Shock said the Office of Admissions is excited about this record number.
OXFORD, OH
miamistudent.net

Nellie Craig Scholars: Miami’s new peer-led DEI educational program

Miami University is implementing a new peer-led diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) educational program called Nellie Craig Scholars. The program, projected to start in spring 2023, is named after Nellie Craig Walker, the first black graduate of Miami in 1905. Dasha Wood, director of the Center for Student Diversity and...
OXFORD, OH
countynewsonline.org

Thank the people who are there, so you can enjoy the fair.

What comes first to mind when people think of and/or visit the Great Darke County Fair?. Depending on your interests: the kids who proudly display their animals or their products, the vendors, the many events, the rides, the music in the gazebo, the concerts and, last but not least, fair food! And the list might be even longer…
DARKE COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
Oxford, OH
Education
City
Oxford, OH
Daily Advocate

Greenville drops season opener at Eaton

EATON — The Greenville High School football team were right there at halftime. The Green Wave entered the third quarter down 21-13. Then Eaton High School took over the game. Eaton defended their home field and defeated Greenville 44-13. The Eagles had 472 yards of total offense and averaged...
GREENVILLE, OH
miamistudent.net

Miami community anticipates the government’s plan for canceling student debt

When Emma Sutter was accepted to Miami University last year, she opened her financial aid offer and was quickly overwhelmed by the price. Even with her scholarships, she was still shocked at the bill. After discussing her financial situation with Miami’s OneStop, she got a new offer but realized that...
OXFORD, OH
Travel Maven

This Ohio Grocery Store is Bucket-List Worthy

Sometimes, going to the grocery store can be a drag. That is why we are so thankful for grocery stores that don't actually feel or look like grocery stores. Instead of boring aisles filled with bread and cereal, you'll spot floating sharks, a candy castle, and displays of food from all over the world. Jungle Jim's is a must-see destination for foodies, tourists, and local shoppers alike. Keep reading to learn more.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Shoes#Textbooks#Design#Dance Floor#The Dinner Rush
WDTN

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Dayton on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

5 big grocery store moves around the Dayton area in recent weeks

Dorothy Lane Market recently purchased the former PNC Bank building at 2720 Far Hills Ave. in Oakwood, a real estate broker confirmed. The grocery bought the former bank branch for $1.1 million, said Robert Zavakos, senior vice president for commercial real estate firm NAI Global. He declined to comment beyond confirming the sale. Zavakos represented PNC in the sale.
DAYTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
WDTN

Greene County Animal Control Searching for Loving Homes

Greene County Animal Control works to keep their community safe, along with finding animals loving homes. Jarrod Mitchell, Greene County Animal Control Outreach Coordinator, said law enforcement is their focus and how they do their business. But their team does more than just protect the public. “Any animals that go stray, we get them in, […]
GREENE COUNTY, OH
WRBI Radio

SE Indiana firefighters have a busy weekend

Southeastern Indiana — It was a busy weekend for area firefighters. A vacant building caught fire late Sunday night on Sharptown Road in eastern Franklin County. Crews from Drewersburg and New Trenton battled the flames. A blaze broke out Saturday morning at the Decatur Hills Landfill on County Road...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IN
countynewsonline.org

Public Auction – 8/27

What: Farmall A Tractor with Single Plow (Needs Restored), Collectibles, Tools, Household Items, Fishing items, religious items, and more. Be Prepared for 3 Auction Rings. Family Has Lived in this House Over 60 Years and Not All Items Have Been Found for This Auction.
PLEASANT HILL, OH
FOX59

PHOTOS: Landspout creates funnel in the Indiana sky

On Saturday, the National Weather Service confirmed a landspout occurred in northcentral Indiana. The spout prompted a Tornado Warning in Randolph County. Was your residence affected? If so, send us a photo to wxinweb@nexstar.tv and electronically sign a content consent form here.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, IN
WLWT 5

30-40 firefighters respond to Indiana house fire overnight

GREENDALE, Ind. — A house fire in Greendale, Indiana, garnered a massive response from local authorities early Monday morning. Officials say a report of a fire came in around 2:09 a.m. at a home on Ridge Avenue. We're told 30 to 40 firefighters from across the area, including departments in Kentucky and Ohio, helped to put out the fire.
GREENDALE, IN
WTHR

Stolen truck out of Plymouth found in Indianapolis, child arrested

INDIANAPOLIS — Flock Safety license plate reading cameras helped IMPD locate a stolen vehicle from a Plymouth office. On Aug. 9, Plymouth police said a suspect went through a window at an office in the 1600 block of North Michigan Street, near Baker Street, and stole a city-owned truck parked in the garage. Later that evening, police said the stolen truck was seen in Indianapolis on a Flock Safety camera.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy