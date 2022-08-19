Read full article on original website
miamistudent.net
‘Be bold’: How students find jobs in Oxford
While all Miamians will be looking for places to study, eat and relax this year, some students will be looking for an extra place — one that makes them some money. For junior audiology major Fiona Halloran, finding that place came down to old connections. Halloran started a job...
miamistudent.net
Miami sees a record number of applications for incoming first-year class
Miami University is getting ready to welcome the class of 2026 after a record number of applications. Brent Shock, vice president of enrollment management and student success, said more than 31,500 high school seniors submitted an application to Miami. Shock said the Office of Admissions is excited about this record number.
miamistudent.net
Nellie Craig Scholars: Miami’s new peer-led DEI educational program
Miami University is implementing a new peer-led diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) educational program called Nellie Craig Scholars. The program, projected to start in spring 2023, is named after Nellie Craig Walker, the first black graduate of Miami in 1905. Dasha Wood, director of the Center for Student Diversity and...
countynewsonline.org
Thank the people who are there, so you can enjoy the fair.
What comes first to mind when people think of and/or visit the Great Darke County Fair?. Depending on your interests: the kids who proudly display their animals or their products, the vendors, the many events, the rides, the music in the gazebo, the concerts and, last but not least, fair food! And the list might be even longer…
Daily Advocate
Greenville drops season opener at Eaton
EATON — The Greenville High School football team were right there at halftime. The Green Wave entered the third quarter down 21-13. Then Eaton High School took over the game. Eaton defended their home field and defeated Greenville 44-13. The Eagles had 472 yards of total offense and averaged...
miamistudent.net
Miami community anticipates the government’s plan for canceling student debt
When Emma Sutter was accepted to Miami University last year, she opened her financial aid offer and was quickly overwhelmed by the price. Even with her scholarships, she was still shocked at the bill. After discussing her financial situation with Miami’s OneStop, she got a new offer but realized that...
This Ohio Grocery Store is Bucket-List Worthy
Sometimes, going to the grocery store can be a drag. That is why we are so thankful for grocery stores that don't actually feel or look like grocery stores. Instead of boring aisles filled with bread and cereal, you'll spot floating sharks, a candy castle, and displays of food from all over the world. Jungle Jim's is a must-see destination for foodies, tourists, and local shoppers alike. Keep reading to learn more.
WLWT 5
Experts warn to watch for invasive spotted lanternfly in Tri-state area
CINCINNATI — An invasive species of bug is on the move in Indiana. According to experts, the spotted lanternfly has been seen in a dozen states this year including Indiana and Ohio. Purdue officials confirmed the bug in northern Indiana yesterday, a year after it was first reported in...
WBNS 10TV Columbus
VIDEO: Indiana officer's fiancée walks down aisle in special moment at hospital
RICHMOND, Ind. — Richmond police officer Seara Burton has been fighting for her life in an Ohio hospital, after being critically injured in a shooting a week before her wedding. It wasn't the wedding they had planned, but on Saturday, her fiancée Sierra Neal posted a video on TikTok...
At least 16 area bars, restaurants make state’s first cut for license to host sports betting
DAYTON — At least 16 bars and restaurants in the Miami Valley have won licenses to host sports betting. The Ohio Casino Control Commission, the controlling authority, has granted the licenses that are good for three years beginning Jan. 1, 2023. Our news partners, WCPO in Cincinnati, report there...
Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor
With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Dayton on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.
dayton.com
5 big grocery store moves around the Dayton area in recent weeks
Dorothy Lane Market recently purchased the former PNC Bank building at 2720 Far Hills Ave. in Oakwood, a real estate broker confirmed. The grocery bought the former bank branch for $1.1 million, said Robert Zavakos, senior vice president for commercial real estate firm NAI Global. He declined to comment beyond confirming the sale. Zavakos represented PNC in the sale.
Greene County Animal Control Searching for Loving Homes
Greene County Animal Control works to keep their community safe, along with finding animals loving homes. Jarrod Mitchell, Greene County Animal Control Outreach Coordinator, said law enforcement is their focus and how they do their business. But their team does more than just protect the public. “Any animals that go stray, we get them in, […]
WRBI Radio
SE Indiana firefighters have a busy weekend
Southeastern Indiana — It was a busy weekend for area firefighters. A vacant building caught fire late Sunday night on Sharptown Road in eastern Franklin County. Crews from Drewersburg and New Trenton battled the flames. A blaze broke out Saturday morning at the Decatur Hills Landfill on County Road...
countynewsonline.org
Public Auction – 8/27
What: Farmall A Tractor with Single Plow (Needs Restored), Collectibles, Tools, Household Items, Fishing items, religious items, and more. Be Prepared for 3 Auction Rings. Family Has Lived in this House Over 60 Years and Not All Items Have Been Found for This Auction.
PHOTOS: Landspout creates funnel in the Indiana sky
On Saturday, the National Weather Service confirmed a landspout occurred in northcentral Indiana. The spout prompted a Tornado Warning in Randolph County. Was your residence affected? If so, send us a photo to wxinweb@nexstar.tv and electronically sign a content consent form here.
Investigation underway after decaying body found in East Dayton home
According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a woman called around 9:40 p.m. saying that her brother had been missing since July 14. She told police that she had gone to his old address at 408 Burkhardt Ave, and smelled what she believe to be a decaying body.
WLWT 5
30-40 firefighters respond to Indiana house fire overnight
GREENDALE, Ind. — A house fire in Greendale, Indiana, garnered a massive response from local authorities early Monday morning. Officials say a report of a fire came in around 2:09 a.m. at a home on Ridge Avenue. We're told 30 to 40 firefighters from across the area, including departments in Kentucky and Ohio, helped to put out the fire.
Batesville man arrested, accused of getting into fight after touching women at Florida bar
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A Batesville, Indiana man was arrested in Florida after police say he got in a fight after being asked to leave a bar where several customers said he was putting his hands on women. An arrest affidavit filled out by police in Lake County, Florida show 56-year-old Erik William Hanson was […]
Stolen truck out of Plymouth found in Indianapolis, child arrested
INDIANAPOLIS — Flock Safety license plate reading cameras helped IMPD locate a stolen vehicle from a Plymouth office. On Aug. 9, Plymouth police said a suspect went through a window at an office in the 1600 block of North Michigan Street, near Baker Street, and stole a city-owned truck parked in the garage. Later that evening, police said the stolen truck was seen in Indianapolis on a Flock Safety camera.
