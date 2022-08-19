ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

whdh.com

Green Line from Gov. Center to Union Square closes Monday

BOSTON (WHDH) - As part of the MBTA’s work to improve T service and make repairs, Green Line service from Government Center to Union Square Station will shutdown Monday till September 18. The shutdown, which is happening at the same time as the 30-day Orange Line shutdown that commenced...
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

MBTA resumes E Line trolley service

The T announced today it's started running trains again between Brigham Circle and Heath Street after work to replace tracks and to add equipment that, when turned on, should help keep trolleys from crashing into each other. On Monday, the T will shut the Green Line north of Haymarket, partly...
BOSTON, MA
liveboston617.org

BOOKING PHOTO AND REPORT: Suspect in Custody After Two BPD Officers Struck by Motor Vehicle Near Puerto Rican Parade in Jamaica Plain

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
BOSTON, MA
liveboston617.org

State Police, Boston and Cambridge Fire and Police Respond to Sinking Boat in Charles River Yesterday

At approximately 18:00 hours yesterday, August 20 2022, numerous public safety departments converged on the Charles River after receiving multiple 911 calls for a boat sinking behind the Museum of Science. Troopers from the State Police Marine Unit as well as firefighters and police officers from both Cambridge and Boston all quickly responded to the area.
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Man sought as South Station upskirter

Transit Police report they are looking for a man they say was spotted photographing up women's skirts at the South Station bus terminal around 7 a.m. on Wednesday. If he looks familiar, contact detectives at 617-222-1050 or send an anonymous text to 873873.
BOSTON, MA
Traffic
abingtonnews.org

Another MBTA death in Abington; town hiring safety consultant

Safety improvements are needed along a dangerous stretch of track in North Abington, town officials say, after yet another person was killed by an MBTA commuter rail train. “It’s concerning. This is the second fatal accident in the last [4] months,” said Abington Police Chief David Del Papa.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Hammer-wielding child who broke into Boston store caught with bag of stolen vape cartridges

BOSTON — A hammer-wielding child smashed his way into a store in Boston and stole an array of vape cartridges early Monday morning, authorities said. Officers responding to a report of a breaking and entering at the 7-Eleven on West Broadway Street in South Boston just after 4 a.m. observed a shattered glass door and found an 11-year-old boy inside the store, according to the Boston Police Department.
BOSTON, MA
iheart.com

Residents Decry Uneven, Taped Lines On Crosswalk In Boston's Oak Square

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — It turns out walking across a crosswalk in Boston's Oak Grove isn't as straight forward as you may think. WBZ's Matt Shearer went to the area in Brighton where residents pointed at the unparalleled lines in confusion, some of which were peeling from their positions. Slanted white tape created a patchwork of crosswalk for pedestrians to venture across Washington Street, something residents say is a potential safety hazard.
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Two shot in area of Hoyt Field in Cambridge

Cambridge Police report two people were shot in the area of Hoyt Field and Howard Street around 10:30 p.m. Both were taken to a local hospital, one with serious injuries, police say. Both victims, one 18, the other 19, are now in stable condition, police say. Police report they are...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
WBUR

Want to help the planet? Rethink your lawn

When Erica Tharp and her husband bought their home in Framingham four years ago, the lawn needed some work. Tharp looked at the scraggly grass with its dying tree, and decided she wanted something that was less work and more eco-friendly. "That was the goal — minimal maintenance and as...
BOSTON, MA

