whdh.com
Copley Square expected to be one of the busiest areas during Orange Line shutdown
BOSTON (WHDH) - Copley Square is expected to be one of the busiest areas during the 30-day Orange Line shutdown. Dartmouth Street will be closed between St. James and Boylston Street. Some streets will also be shut down to general traffic to make way for shuttle buses. Parking spaces are...
‘We’re making every possible tweak we can’: Wu details city efforts during Orange Line shutdown
"For everyone that's trying to get to work or school or get around, just please be patient with each other," said Wu. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is asking Bostonians for something they’re not always known for — patience. Wu spoke with the media Saturday concerning the city’s efforts...
whdh.com
Green Line from Gov. Center to Union Square closes Monday
BOSTON (WHDH) - As part of the MBTA’s work to improve T service and make repairs, Green Line service from Government Center to Union Square Station will shutdown Monday till September 18. The shutdown, which is happening at the same time as the 30-day Orange Line shutdown that commenced...
universalhub.com
MBTA resumes E Line trolley service
The T announced today it's started running trains again between Brigham Circle and Heath Street after work to replace tracks and to add equipment that, when turned on, should help keep trolleys from crashing into each other. On Monday, the T will shut the Green Line north of Haymarket, partly...
Boston Mayor Wu ‘pleasantly surprised’ with first commute of Orange Line shutdown
BOSTON — After weeks of preparation and talks of an array of concerns, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said she her first Monday morning commute of the Orange Line shutdown went “pretty smoothly.”. Wu boarded a southern Orange Line shuttle, rode it to the Green Line, and then headed...
25 Investigates: No cameras required on Orange Line replacement buses
BOSTON — As many as 200 private motorcoaches will transport passengers impacted by the Orange Line shutdown. A spokesperson for the MBTA told 25 Investigates the shuttle buses will not be required to have security cameras onboard. MBTA-owned buses are equipped with a suite of safety and security features...
liveboston617.org
BOOKING PHOTO AND REPORT: Suspect in Custody After Two BPD Officers Struck by Motor Vehicle Near Puerto Rican Parade in Jamaica Plain
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
BPD provide 11-year-old male with social services following a B+E in South Boston.
At about 4:11 AM on Monday, August 22, 2022, Officers assigned to District C-6 (South Boston) responded to 473 West Broadway in South Boston (711) for a report of a Breaking and Entering in Progress. Upon arrival, officers observed the glass door of the business to be broken and located...
liveboston617.org
State Police, Boston and Cambridge Fire and Police Respond to Sinking Boat in Charles River Yesterday
At approximately 18:00 hours yesterday, August 20 2022, numerous public safety departments converged on the Charles River after receiving multiple 911 calls for a boat sinking behind the Museum of Science. Troopers from the State Police Marine Unit as well as firefighters and police officers from both Cambridge and Boston all quickly responded to the area.
universalhub.com
Tipnar Goon is dead: Not a new thriller, but a fact that could help determine whether a Chinatown restaurant gets to stay open
What started as a 911 call in July about a larceny on Beach Street in Chinatown has spiraled into a licensing issue that could see a Chinatown restaurant lose its right to serve beer and wine - or even to stay open at all. At a hearing this morning, the...
universalhub.com
Man sought as South Station upskirter
Transit Police report they are looking for a man they say was spotted photographing up women's skirts at the South Station bus terminal around 7 a.m. on Wednesday. If he looks familiar, contact detectives at 617-222-1050 or send an anonymous text to 873873.
universalhub.com
Assembly Row Caffe Nero catches fire
Dan Esdale captured the fire - and firefighters working to put it out - at Caffe Nero in Somerville's Assembly Row around 1:30 p.m.:
WCVB
Boston police: 11-year-old breaks into store with hammer, steals vape cartridges
BOSTON — An 11-year-old boy used a hammer to break the windows of a 7-Eleven store to steal vape cartridges, Boston police said. At about 4:11 a.m., Boston officers responded to 473 West Broadway St. in South Boston for a report of a breaking and entering in progress. Arriving...
whdh.com
Tufts Medical Center worries Orange Line shutdown may effect patient access
BOSTON (WHDH) - Tufts Medical Center is worried how the 30-day Orange Line shutdown will effect patients. The hospital’s Orange Line stop was one of the stops that was left without shuttle service in the MBTA’s initial diversion plans. On Thursday the MBTA announced that they would be...
abingtonnews.org
Another MBTA death in Abington; town hiring safety consultant
Safety improvements are needed along a dangerous stretch of track in North Abington, town officials say, after yet another person was killed by an MBTA commuter rail train. “It’s concerning. This is the second fatal accident in the last [4] months,” said Abington Police Chief David Del Papa.
Police: Hammer-wielding child who broke into Boston store caught with bag of stolen vape cartridges
BOSTON — A hammer-wielding child smashed his way into a store in Boston and stole an array of vape cartridges early Monday morning, authorities said. Officers responding to a report of a breaking and entering at the 7-Eleven on West Broadway Street in South Boston just after 4 a.m. observed a shattered glass door and found an 11-year-old boy inside the store, according to the Boston Police Department.
iheart.com
Residents Decry Uneven, Taped Lines On Crosswalk In Boston's Oak Square
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — It turns out walking across a crosswalk in Boston's Oak Grove isn't as straight forward as you may think. WBZ's Matt Shearer went to the area in Brighton where residents pointed at the unparalleled lines in confusion, some of which were peeling from their positions. Slanted white tape created a patchwork of crosswalk for pedestrians to venture across Washington Street, something residents say is a potential safety hazard.
universalhub.com
Two shot in area of Hoyt Field in Cambridge
Cambridge Police report two people were shot in the area of Hoyt Field and Howard Street around 10:30 p.m. Both were taken to a local hospital, one with serious injuries, police say. Both victims, one 18, the other 19, are now in stable condition, police say. Police report they are...
WBUR
Want to help the planet? Rethink your lawn
When Erica Tharp and her husband bought their home in Framingham four years ago, the lawn needed some work. Tharp looked at the scraggly grass with its dying tree, and decided she wanted something that was less work and more eco-friendly. "That was the goal — minimal maintenance and as...
liveboston617.org
Fight Halts Traffic As Teens Battle in the Middle of Seaver Street in Roxbury
On Sunday, August 14th, at around 9:40 p.m. Boston Police Officers from District B-2 received at least one call for a fight in the middle of Seaver Street, Roxbury which was impeding traffic and causing significant backups. Boston Police Officers as well as Transit Police, and the MSP/BPD Gang Unit...
