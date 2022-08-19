Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
Walmart Is Stuck With $59.9 Billion Worth of Inventory. Should You Buy the Stock Now?
It might also be sitting on the wrong mix of merchandise right now. Don't be surprised to see continued pressure on profit margins. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
3 Growth Stocks That Could Soar 35% to 84%, According to Wall Street
Meta Platforms could boost advertising revenue by using AI-powered content recommendations. Moderna has a big opportunity with its omicron coronavirus boosters. Exact Sciences stands to benefit from an upcoming regulatory change. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
Motley Fool
Here's My Top Growth Stock to Buy in 2022
Although Crocs continues expanding rapidly, its stock is down 40% in 2022. The maker of popular foam clogs just reported another solid quarter. Crocs' long-term financial outlook still looks strong from here. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Motley Fool
3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Rev Up Your Portfolio
Crowdstrike is capitalizing from the massive rise of cybercrime. Next-generation cybersecurity like SentinelOne is becoming a must-have for enterprises. PubMatic’s resilience could persuade more investors to add the ad stock. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motley Fool
Warren Buffett More Than Tripled His Position in This Stock. Is It a Buy?
Buffett and Berkshire raised their stake in Ally Financial by 234%. Ally Financial has generated strong returns but analysts wonder if they are sustainable. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
These Are the 6 Stocks Warren Buffett Sold in the Second Quarter
Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway eliminated their positions in two stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Is It Too Late to Buy Tesla Before the Split?
For the full insights, do watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below. *Stock prices used were the closing prices of Aug. 19, 2022. The video was published on Aug. 21, 2022. John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of...
Motley Fool
Why Peloton Stock Slipped Today
An analyst takes a pair of scissors to his price target on the troubled fitness company's shares. It was the second Peloton price target cut in as many trading days. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Motley Fool
Why Affirm Stock Sank 4.6% on Monday
Investors should be tuned in to the release of Affirmʻs second-quarter earnings report on Thursday. Later this week, Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell is speaking at Jackson Hole -- another potential catalyst for Affirm. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Motley Fool
Why GM Stock Dropped Today
General Motors plans to have its light-duty offerings all electric by 2035. The company has already committed to investing $35 billion to make the transition. GM reinstated its dividend, but only at a fraction of the previous level. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Stocks fall broadly on Wall Street, extending market losses
Stocks fell broadly on Wall Street, extending the market's losses amid worries about inflation and the path ahead for the economy
Motley Fool
Why EV Charging Stocks Were Down Big Today
Electric vehicle-related stocks have sold off after reaching a near-term peak following the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act. With the focus now turning back to inflation and interest rates, investors are fleeing these stocks, as none are profitable now. Each management team faces a an uneasy choice between growth...
Motley Fool
Why Shares of Mind Medicine Rose 12.9% on Monday
MindMed is planning a reverse 1-for-15 split on Aug. 26. Freeman Capital Management has reportedly bought a 5.6% stake in the company. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Why Lordstown Motors, Nikola, and QuantumScape Plummeted Today
Investors are becoming nervous again about inflation and the path of Fed rate hikes ahead of this weekend's Jackson Hole gathering. The 10-year Treasury yield rose above 3% today -- the first time in a month. As such, money-losing growth stocks sold off hard, including these electric vehicle start-ups. You’re...
Motley Fool
Want Passive Income? Here Are 3 Surefire Dividend Stocks You Won't Want to Miss
If we hit a recession, STORE Capital will be a safe source of passive income. STAG Industrial keeps growing payouts and its portfolio while riding the e-commerce and reshoring waves. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
Motley Fool
New Bull Market or Recession? 3 Tech Stocks That Will Thrive Either Way
Alphabet's near monopoly on internet search is the foundation for one of the best investments around. LiveRamp is highly profitable and participates in a growing market, so it could be poised for a rebound. Marvell Technology Group is riding tailwinds from data centers and 5G and should be insulated from...
Motley Fool
This Innovative Stock's Moat Is Getting Even Wider
Chegg boasts 84 million pieces of highly sought-after proprietary content. Its stock is nearly as cheap as it's been for several years. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
What Chip Industry Slowdown? Applied Materials Expects Record Sales Again Next Quarter
Applied Materials is dealing with severe supply chain constraints but still reaching record sales. The company has a large backlog of orders, and chip demand will steadily rise for the rest of this decade. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Motley Fool
Will Snowflake Be Worth More Than Alphabet by 2030?
Snowflake has grown like a weed over the past several years. Its premium valuation reflects the market’s high expectations. Its stock could double or triple by the end of the decade -- but it will still be dwarfed by Alphabet and the other cloud kings. You’re reading a free...
Motley Fool
2 Reasons Why Skyworks Solutions Is Due to Outperform
The upcoming iPhone 14 launch should boost Skyworks' revenues and profits. The growth of the 5G market drives the company's results. Investors should consider investing while the stock is temporarily depressed. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
Comments / 0