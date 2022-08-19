ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Motley Fool

Walmart Is Stuck With $59.9 Billion Worth of Inventory. Should You Buy the Stock Now?

It might also be sitting on the wrong mix of merchandise right now. Don't be surprised to see continued pressure on profit margins.
RETAIL
Motley Fool

3 Growth Stocks That Could Soar 35% to 84%, According to Wall Street

Meta Platforms could boost advertising revenue by using AI-powered content recommendations. Moderna has a big opportunity with its omicron coronavirus boosters. Exact Sciences stands to benefit from an upcoming regulatory change.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Here's My Top Growth Stock to Buy in 2022

Although Crocs continues expanding rapidly, its stock is down 40% in 2022. The maker of popular foam clogs just reported another solid quarter. Crocs' long-term financial outlook still looks strong from here.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Rev Up Your Portfolio

Crowdstrike is capitalizing from the massive rise of cybercrime. Next-generation cybersecurity like SentinelOne is becoming a must-have for enterprises. PubMatic's resilience could persuade more investors to add the ad stock.
STOCKS
#Linus Stocks Nvda#Big Tech#Stock#Cloud Computing#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Linus Company Nvidia#Nasdaq
Motley Fool

Warren Buffett More Than Tripled His Position in This Stock. Is It a Buy?

Buffett and Berkshire raised their stake in Ally Financial by 234%. Ally Financial has generated strong returns but analysts wonder if they are sustainable.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

These Are the 6 Stocks Warren Buffett Sold in the Second Quarter

Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway eliminated their positions in two stocks.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Is It Too Late to Buy Tesla Before the Split?

For the full insights, do watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below. *Stock prices used were the closing prices of Aug. 19, 2022. The video was published on Aug. 21, 2022.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Peloton Stock Slipped Today

An analyst takes a pair of scissors to his price target on the troubled fitness company's shares. It was the second Peloton price target cut in as many trading days.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Affirm Stock Sank 4.6% on Monday

Investors should be tuned in to the release of Affirmʻs second-quarter earnings report on Thursday. Later this week, Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell is speaking at Jackson Hole -- another potential catalyst for Affirm.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why GM Stock Dropped Today

General Motors plans to have its light-duty offerings all electric by 2035. The company has already committed to investing $35 billion to make the transition. GM reinstated its dividend, but only at a fraction of the previous level.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why EV Charging Stocks Were Down Big Today

Electric vehicle-related stocks have sold off after reaching a near-term peak following the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act. With the focus now turning back to inflation and interest rates, investors are fleeing these stocks, as none are profitable now. Each management team faces a an uneasy choice between growth and profitability.
INCOME TAX
Motley Fool

Why Shares of Mind Medicine Rose 12.9% on Monday

MindMed is planning a reverse 1-for-15 split on Aug. 26. Freeman Capital Management has reportedly bought a 5.6% stake in the company.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Lordstown Motors, Nikola, and QuantumScape Plummeted Today

Investors are becoming nervous again about inflation and the path of Fed rate hikes ahead of this weekend's Jackson Hole gathering. The 10-year Treasury yield rose above 3% today -- the first time in a month. As such, money-losing growth stocks sold off hard, including these electric vehicle start-ups.
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

Want Passive Income? Here Are 3 Surefire Dividend Stocks You Won't Want to Miss

If we hit a recession, STORE Capital will be a safe source of passive income. STAG Industrial keeps growing payouts and its portfolio while riding the e-commerce and reshoring waves.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

New Bull Market or Recession? 3 Tech Stocks That Will Thrive Either Way

Alphabet's near monopoly on internet search is the foundation for one of the best investments around. LiveRamp is highly profitable and participates in a growing market, so it could be poised for a rebound. Marvell Technology Group is riding tailwinds from data centers and 5G and should be insulated from a recession.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

This Innovative Stock's Moat Is Getting Even Wider

Chegg boasts 84 million pieces of highly sought-after proprietary content. Its stock is nearly as cheap as it's been for several years.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Will Snowflake Be Worth More Than Alphabet by 2030?

Snowflake has grown like a weed over the past several years. Its premium valuation reflects the market's high expectations. Its stock could double or triple by the end of the decade -- but it will still be dwarfed by Alphabet and the other cloud kings.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Reasons Why Skyworks Solutions Is Due to Outperform

The upcoming iPhone 14 launch should boost Skyworks' revenues and profits. The growth of the 5G market drives the company's results. Investors should consider investing while the stock is temporarily depressed.
TECHNOLOGY

