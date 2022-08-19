It's back! The Comanche County Sheriff's Office has issued a scam alert for Lawton, Fort Sill, and the surrounding area. Looks like scammers have returned and are dupping people into giving them personal information or worse, cash. Seems like there's always a new, or in this case a returning scam, that you have to be aware of. You've always got to be on your toes and pay attention to what's going on. Don't get taken!

LAWTON, OK ・ 3 DAYS AGO