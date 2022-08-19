ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

Enjoy free beer and live music at Parktoberfest in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Celebrate San Antonio’s German heritage with free beer tastings and live music at Parktoberfest. Parktoberfest honors the legacy of Emma Koehler who donated 11 acres of land to the City of San Antonio in memory of her husband Otto Koehler, who owned the Pearl Brewing Association.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Current

San Antonio chefs invade Austin Food & Wine Festival Nov. 4-6

Several San Antonio chefs will join other top culinarians from around the country to celebrate food, wine and spirits at the Austin Food & Wine Festival, Nov. 4-6. Tickets for the eleventh iteration of the festival went on sale just last week — and individual Saturday and Sunday passes are already sold out. Weekender and “All-In” tickets are still available, the latter offering access to evening events Rock Your Taco and the new Wurst Weekend Kickoff, as well as VIP perks.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

San Antonio’s first Capital One Café is now open

SAN ANTONIO – Capital One’s coffee shop bank is now open in the former Microsoft Store space at La Cantera. The café is open to everyone, whether they’re Capital One members or not. It offers private workspaces, free Wi-Fi, access to ATMs, coffee beverages, tea, sandwiches, and an assortment of snacks.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Botanical Garden to host first-ever Fizz Fest

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Botanical Garden will host its first-ever Fizz Fest this fall. The “one-of-a-kind festival celebrating all things Fizz’d and bubbly” is scheduled for Saturday, September 10, from 2-7 p.m., according to Botanical Garden Marketing Manager Ashley Coldwell. The extravagant event will...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CW33

Reports say these are the best spots for bacon in the state of Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s time we celebrate one of the best breakfast foods and best friends to burgers today, bacon. It’s National Bacon Lovers Day on August 20! NationalToday says, “Bacon is a relatively inexpensive cut of meat, and it does have decent protein and fat content for a family that might need the calories. Spread a little National Bacon Lovers Day spirit, and give to the less fortunate.”
TEXAS STATE

