FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
See How Much of the $22 Million Tax Credit You’ll See From the CityTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Elon Musk suggests a tunnel between Austin and San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
NJ Man Charged with Murder-for-Hire Scheme Targeting MinorMorristown MinuteNewark, NJ
15,000 people sign petition in San Antonio's North East ISD to bring back banned booksAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio has been Hot This Summer, but City Does Little For Residents (Opinion)Tom HandySan Antonio, TX
KSAT 12
Enjoy free beer and live music at Parktoberfest in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – Celebrate San Antonio’s German heritage with free beer tastings and live music at Parktoberfest. Parktoberfest honors the legacy of Emma Koehler who donated 11 acres of land to the City of San Antonio in memory of her husband Otto Koehler, who owned the Pearl Brewing Association.
San Antonio Current
San Antonio chefs invade Austin Food & Wine Festival Nov. 4-6
Several San Antonio chefs will join other top culinarians from around the country to celebrate food, wine and spirits at the Austin Food & Wine Festival, Nov. 4-6. Tickets for the eleventh iteration of the festival went on sale just last week — and individual Saturday and Sunday passes are already sold out. Weekender and “All-In” tickets are still available, the latter offering access to evening events Rock Your Taco and the new Wurst Weekend Kickoff, as well as VIP perks.
Fish City Grill announces opening date for 3rd San Antonio seafood spot
The Rim area is days away from a welcoming a new seafood spot.
San Antonio Current
San Antonio's Volare Italian Restaurant launches happy hour menu with half-price bottles of wine
San Antonians looking to put an Italian spin on happy hour can now do just that via Volare Italian Restaurant’s new aperitivo menu, which includes half-price bottles of wine. Located inside the historic Olmos Pharmacy at 3902 McCullough Avenue, Volare’s new happy hour menu offers deals on food, beer...
San Antonio Current
San Antonio locations of Nothing Bundt Cakes to give away free mini cakes Sept. 1
San Antonio-area locations of Nothing Bundt Cakes will on Sept. 1 celebrate the chain’s twenty-fifth birthday by giving away 250 free mini confetti bundt cakes at each store. Known for its signature recipe Bundt cakes, individually-portioned Bundtlets and bite-sized Bundtinis, the Texas-based chain doles out cakes in a variety...
San Antonio Current
Customizable drink chain FiiZ Drinks plans first San Antonio-area location in Converse
Utah-based customizable drink chain FiiZ Drinks is planning its first San Antonio-area location in the nearby suburb of Converse, an Aug. 18 filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation shows. Founded in 2014, FiiZ Drinks serves up specialty carbonated and non-carbonated sips such as sodas, energy drinks, smoothies...
KSAT 12
San Antonio’s first Capital One Café is now open
SAN ANTONIO – Capital One’s coffee shop bank is now open in the former Microsoft Store space at La Cantera. The café is open to everyone, whether they’re Capital One members or not. It offers private workspaces, free Wi-Fi, access to ATMs, coffee beverages, tea, sandwiches, and an assortment of snacks.
KSAT 12
Botanical Garden to host first-ever Fizz Fest
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Botanical Garden will host its first-ever Fizz Fest this fall. The “one-of-a-kind festival celebrating all things Fizz’d and bubbly” is scheduled for Saturday, September 10, from 2-7 p.m., according to Botanical Garden Marketing Manager Ashley Coldwell. The extravagant event will...
KENS 5
VIA offering discounted shuttle service for Mötley Crüe show at Alamodome
SAN ANTONIO — VIA Metropolitan Transit is offering special event service to the Alamodome Sunday for the Mötley Crüe Stadium Tour. The shuttles will begin at 2:30 p.m., which is two hours prior to the 4:30 p.m. start time of the concert, and end one hour after the concert ends.
San Antonio Current
San Antonio has some of the fastest rising rents in the nation — beating out Austin
Although San Antonio’s housing market is starting to cool as interest rates rise and home buyers back out of contracts, the Alamo City’s rental market is still hot, according to a recent report. According to Redfin, the average cost of rent in San Antonio rose 21% between last...
Guess the rent of this San Antonio 5-bedroom stunner in Beacon Hill
How much will you pay for this remodeled home?
King's Mane Barbering hosting annual back to school event with free haircuts, school supplies
SAN ANTONIO — King’s Mane Barbering is hosting their annual Back to School event with free haircuts and school supplies for students, while supplies last. The event is being held from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. at 4963 Stahl Rd., Suite 110. They will be giving away free...
San Antonio Is Getting A Massive Pirate-Themed Park
The park has an inclusive playground.
Reports say these are the best spots for bacon in the state of Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s time we celebrate one of the best breakfast foods and best friends to burgers today, bacon. It’s National Bacon Lovers Day on August 20! NationalToday says, “Bacon is a relatively inexpensive cut of meat, and it does have decent protein and fat content for a family that might need the calories. Spread a little National Bacon Lovers Day spirit, and give to the less fortunate.”
Here are the top 5 things to do in San Antonio this weekend
Immerse yourself in these Alamo City activities in the coming days. Feel the flow during a morning yoga class inside Immersive Van Gogh, or experience the sounds of bands like My Chemical Romance, Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, and Joan Jett live in concert. For a full listing of events, go to our calendar.
KSAT 12
Behind the Kitchen Door: San Antonio buffet racks up smorgasbord of violations
SAN ANTONIO – A buffet with a smorgasbord of problems, including a live bird flying around inside and roaches in the meat grinder, tops the list of recent health inspections of San Antonio restaurants. Grand Buffet. Grand Buffet, located in the 600 block of Southwest Military Drive, earned a...
tpr.org
Flash flood and flood watches now cover the Hill Country and San Antonio this week
A cold front pushing through this week will trigger showers in its advance and in its wake. The National Weather Service said some heavy rains could be quickly dumped in some spots of San Antonio and the Hill Country over the next couple of days. While drought persists across the...
San Antonio Current
San Antonio's DeLorean Motor Co., now facing lawsuit, criticism, unveils prototype at California show
San Antonio-based DeLorean Motor Co. unveiled a prototype of its Alpha 5 electric vehicle during a Thursday ceremony at the Pebble Beach Concourse d'Elegance auto show in Monterrey, Calif, according to media reports. The exhibition of the Alpha 5 comes a week after the revamped DeLorean Motor Co. and its...
San Antonio Current
San Antonio locations of Smokey Mo’s now offering back-to-school meal deals for tired parents
San Antonio schools are back in full swing and for parents who just can’t, local Smokey Mo’s stores are offering up a full month of barbecue meal deals to ease the back-to-school pain. Barbecue-centric Smokey Mo's locations — there are three here in SA — will offer a...
Barbershop gave kids free haircuts ahead of the school year
SAN ANTONIO — A local barber shop spent Sunday afternoon offering free haircuts, bookbags and shoes to students ahead of the new school year. But the hope is that the kids walked away with much more. “Just tell that young lady what you want boss,” Charlie James said, greeting...
