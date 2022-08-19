Read full article on original website
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in Texas
7 of the strangest laws in Houston. How many have you broken?
These are some of San Antonio's most unusual laws
This businessman is giving away millions in San Antonio
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predict
San Antonio Current
San Antonio's DeLorean Motor Co., now facing lawsuit, criticism, unveils prototype at California show
San Antonio-based DeLorean Motor Co. unveiled a prototype of its Alpha 5 electric vehicle during a Thursday ceremony at the Pebble Beach Concourse d'Elegance auto show in Monterrey, Calif, according to media reports. The exhibition of the Alpha 5 comes a week after the revamped DeLorean Motor Co. and its...
San Antonio Current
San Antonio's Volare Italian Restaurant launches happy hour menu with half-price bottles of wine
San Antonians looking to put an Italian spin on happy hour can now do just that via Volare Italian Restaurant’s new aperitivo menu, which includes half-price bottles of wine. Located inside the historic Olmos Pharmacy at 3902 McCullough Avenue, Volare’s new happy hour menu offers deals on food, beer...
San Antonio Current
San Antonio locations of Nothing Bundt Cakes to give away free mini cakes Sept. 1
San Antonio-area locations of Nothing Bundt Cakes will on Sept. 1 celebrate the chain’s twenty-fifth birthday by giving away 250 free mini confetti bundt cakes at each store. Known for its signature recipe Bundt cakes, individually-portioned Bundtlets and bite-sized Bundtinis, the Texas-based chain doles out cakes in a variety...
KSAT 12
Enjoy free beer and live music at Parktoberfest in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – Celebrate San Antonio’s German heritage with free beer tastings and live music at Parktoberfest. Parktoberfest honors the legacy of Emma Koehler who donated 11 acres of land to the City of San Antonio in memory of her husband Otto Koehler, who owned the Pearl Brewing Association.
San Antonio Current
Everything we saw as My Chemical Romance's much-awaited reunion tour hit San Antonio
Groundbreaking emo-meets-rock band My Chemical Romance started its reunion tour in 2019 to much enthusiasm but had to take two years off the road due to the pandemic. The resurrected tour is back on the road, and the group rode into San Antonio's AT&T Center on Sunday, delivering a rapturous performance for fans. Turnstile and Dilly Dally opened the show.
San Antonio Current
Customizable drink chain FiiZ Drinks plans first San Antonio-area location in Converse
Utah-based customizable drink chain FiiZ Drinks is planning its first San Antonio-area location in the nearby suburb of Converse, an Aug. 18 filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation shows. Founded in 2014, FiiZ Drinks serves up specialty carbonated and non-carbonated sips such as sodas, energy drinks, smoothies...
San Antonio Current
San Antonio chefs invade Austin Food & Wine Festival Nov. 4-6
Several San Antonio chefs will join other top culinarians from around the country to celebrate food, wine and spirits at the Austin Food & Wine Festival, Nov. 4-6. Tickets for the eleventh iteration of the festival went on sale just last week — and individual Saturday and Sunday passes are already sold out. Weekender and “All-In” tickets are still available, the latter offering access to evening events Rock Your Taco and the new Wurst Weekend Kickoff, as well as VIP perks.
Fish City Grill announces opening date for 3rd San Antonio seafood spot
The Rim area is days away from a welcoming a new seafood spot.
Guess the rent of this San Antonio 5-bedroom stunner in Beacon Hill
How much will you pay for this remodeled home?
San Antonio Current
San Antonio has some of the fastest rising rents in the nation — beating out Austin
Although San Antonio’s housing market is starting to cool as interest rates rise and home buyers back out of contracts, the Alamo City’s rental market is still hot, according to a recent report. According to Redfin, the average cost of rent in San Antonio rose 21% between last...
KENS 5
VIA offering discounted shuttle service for Mötley Crüe show at Alamodome
SAN ANTONIO — VIA Metropolitan Transit is offering special event service to the Alamodome Sunday for the Mötley Crüe Stadium Tour. The shuttles will begin at 2:30 p.m., which is two hours prior to the 4:30 p.m. start time of the concert, and end one hour after the concert ends.
wesb.com
KINGDOM COME’s JAMES KOTTAK Says He Won’t Join His Bandmates At Their Texas Shows: ‘Don’t Waste Your Time’
KINGDOM COME drummer James Kottak says that he won’t play with his bandmates at their upcoming concerts in Texas. In the early hours of Sunday morning (August 21), Kottak took to his Twitter to write: “I will not be at the Kingdom Come Plano or San Antonio shows so don’t waste your time thanks jams…
San Antonio Current
20 things in San Antonio that are gone that we really miss
San Antonio has exploded in growth, and with growth comes change. Sure, we love all the great new restaurants, entertainment options and culture the city has to offer, but we've also had to say goodbye to some pretty amazing people and places. To that end, we've rounded up 20 things...
Family of missing San Antonio girl believe Lina Khil isn't in Texas
The family said there have been a few leads but nothing solid.
San Antonio Is Getting A Massive Pirate-Themed Park
The park has an inclusive playground.
Pretty, Yet…Texas House with an Elevator is One of the Most Eclectic I’ve Ever Seen
Ever dreamed of living in the Texas Hill Country? Take a look at this unique home nestled in the lovely countryside in New Braunfels, Texas. I love living in East Texas and have no plans to move anytime soon. At the same time, I was born in the central Texas area--which is Hill Country-adjacent.
KSAT 12
Behind the Kitchen Door: San Antonio buffet racks up smorgasbord of violations
SAN ANTONIO – A buffet with a smorgasbord of problems, including a live bird flying around inside and roaches in the meat grinder, tops the list of recent health inspections of San Antonio restaurants. Grand Buffet. Grand Buffet, located in the 600 block of Southwest Military Drive, earned a...
San Antonio Current
Family of missing San Antonio girl no longer believe she is still in Texas
Public searches for San Antonio girl Lina Khil have been suspended as the family now believes that the girl that went missing over eight months ago is no longer in Texas, a family spokesperson told KENS 5 in an update. Then three-year-old Khil first went missing from a playground near...
San Antonio Current
San Antonio BBQ, Jacked Potato: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week
This week's most read Current food stories touched multiple cuisines, bringing news of a closure (Converse's Jacked Potato ) and impending opening (Korean hot pot chain KPOT), a well as a survey that ranked SA as the city with the best barbecue in the nation. Of course, many might consider...
6 big companies you didn't know do business in San Antonio
You probably didn't know some of these companies were found here.
