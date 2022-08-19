Locked On Dodgers: Dodgers Split Series on Heaney’s First Clunker + Bullpen, Belli, & Barnes

Read full article on original website
Dodgers: Watch Hanser Alberto Continue to Playfully Troll Joey Gallo
Everybody loves Hanser Alberto. From the minute he joined the LA Dodgers this season, teammates and fans fell in love with the Dominican infielder. From his joyful mentality and loose, energetic personality, what’s there not to like about him?. In a recent video, the 29-year-old posted on his Instagram...
Dodgers News: New LA Ace Reveals Secret to Team's Incredible Season
Tony Gonsolin believes the Dodgers camaraderie has paid dividends all season long
Dodgers: Checking in on Former LA Fan Favorites Around the League
By our count, there are 71 former Dodgers (30 position players, 41 pitchers) playing either in the majors or the minors in another team’s organization. Some of these guys are really obscure, like Zach Neal, who pitched one inning for the Dodgers in 2018 and hasn’t pitched in the majors since, but after three years in Japan, he’s back and pitching in Triple-A for the Rockies. We’re not going to talk much about Zach Neal here.
Dodgers News: Justin Turner Absolutely Loves Hanser Alberto
When you make a difference for the Dodgers, people will notice. Luckily for LA infielder Hanser Alberto, he doesn’t need to look far for his seal of approval from his new team. Although Alberto can be seen as an afterthought with such a star-studded team in the Dodgers, it...
Dodgers News: Trea Turner’s Free Agency Desires Sound Promising for LA
Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner is in the last year of his contract, and he’s expected to be one of the biggest shortstop targets in this offseason’s free-agent class, along with Dansby Swanson and (if they opt out of their current contracts) Xander Bogaerts and Carlos Correa. One team...
Dave Roberts, Mookie Betts & Will Smith Open To Keeping New Dodgers Walk-Up Songs
Los Angeles Dodgers walk-up songs had a different feel for their series finale against the Miami Marlins, as player wives and significant others submitted their choices to coincide with celebration of Women’s Day at Dodger Stadium. Moments before the Dodgers shared details of the change in walk-up songs on...
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw to skip rehab assignment, could be activated by end of the month
The Los Angeles Dodgers have won 17 of their last 20 games after a 10-3 win over the Miami Marlins on Sunday. While the Dodgers boast the best record in the majors (84-36), they may be adding even more firepower to the club soon. After Sunday's victory, manager Dave Roberts...
Dodgers News: Joe Davis Revisits His Emotional Acceptance of Top FOX MLB Job
MLB Commentator Joe Davis had his dreams come true
Dodgers News: Dustin May Reacts to His Dominant 2022 MLB Debut
On Saturday night, Dodgers fans got to enjoy a moment they’ve been waiting for the better part of 15 months, the return of Dustin May. It’s been a long road back to the bigs for May since undergoing Tommy John surgery in May of 2021, but the wait, was certainly worth it.
Dodgers News: Trayce Thompson Credits Old Coach for Big Game Saving Play
I think it’s safe to say that after 6 teams in the span of 5 years, Trayce Thompson finally made his way back home in his second chance with the LA Dodgers. Not only has he grown into a strong bat for the team averaging .282 with 31 hits, 5 homers, and 21 RBI in his 42 appearances, but he’s also shown to be a tough defender as well, holding it down in the outfield.
