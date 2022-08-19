Read full article on original website
3d ago
I am so sick of people with their lack of compassion. Yes, we tax payers pay.. “we are paying to keep the bad guys off the streets” We pay wheat tax, shipping tax and other goods to get the products. So yes we pay taxes.. let’s move on from that.
Frank F. Stoneham
3d ago
Some of these prisoners will be released from prison and with the lack of rehabilitation and no job training (except by learning new ways of committing crimes). Will be in your area to commit more crime. Treating humans as animals with no true ways of earning a decent wage....cause repeat offenders.
Crazy Sh!t
3d ago
Why.....no one pays for my A/C and I'm a law abiding citizen. Take everything away from these people, they committed crime against people and society, why should the get comfort ?
