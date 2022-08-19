Read full article on original website
opb.org
In mad dash, Oregon psilocybin centers face bans across the state before any have opened
Outside McMinnville, tucked in between huge vineyards and State Highway 18, farmer Jason Lampman runs a small, one-acre operation. He squeezes in as many plants as possible, making the most of the available space: apples, cherries, walnut trees and other crops. But for Lampman, a father of three who moved...
Homeless petition fails, council will not refer compromise to voters
Petitioners say they have sufficient signatures to place the question on the May 2023 ballot After a petition drive aimed at restricting the city's involvement in creating housing for homeless people failed to garner sufficient signatures, the group behind the effort entertained the thought of accepting help from an unlikely source: the city itself. In order to qualify for placement on the November general election ballot, the Newberg Kids Not Camps group was charged with gathering 2,426 verified petition signatures. By mid-May the effort had fallen short by several hundred signatures, but organizers said that by the end of May...
‘Stunning’: Deschutes County’s population grows by nearly 29% since 2010, double that of Portland area
Central Oregon's counties have been three of the four fastest-growing in the state since 2010, with Deschutes County's nearly 29% growth rate more than twice that of the Portland area, a state economist said Monday. The post ‘Stunning’: Deschutes County’s population grows by nearly 29% since 2010, double that of Portland area appeared first on KTVZ.
thereflector.com
Clark County Republican Women group urges residents to unify behind Joe Kent
The executive board of directors of the Clark County Republican Women (CCRW) is undergoing a unification effort to spur voters to support Joe Kent, R-Yacolt, a candidate for Washington’s Third Congressional District in the general election. CCRW will ask its members to officially endorse Kent, who came in second...
philomathnews.com
Oregon receives $83.5 million for small businesses from US Treasury
Oregon will receive $83.5 million from the federal government to help small business owners, the U.S. Treasury and Gov. Kate Brown announced Friday. The influx in federal funding comes from the U.S. Treasury’s State Small Business Credit Initiative, a competitive program that provides seed money with the expectation that private investors will invest $10 for every $1 in federal spending. Colorado, Montana, and New York also received funds Friday.
philomathnews.com
Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Oregon
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 death rates in Oregon using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest cumulative death rate per 100k residents as of August 18, 2022. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 death rates in your state.
theashlandchronicle.com
Town Hall on White Nationalism in Southern Oregon
Urban League of Portland President & CEO, Community Leaders Plan To Discuss Life As A Person Of Color In Medford, Ashland and Surrounding Areas. The following is an announcement from Urban League of Portland President & CEO Nkenge Harmon Johnson about an upcoming Community Conversations event beginning live at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, August 23, 2020, at Southern Oregon University. The event will also be streamed via social media and on public access television.
cannonbeachgazette.com
Merkley, Wyden announce over $72 million headed to Oregon for COVID-19, natural disaster recovery
The following is a release from the Press Office of Oregon U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley. Oregon’s U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden recently announced a total of $72,211,884.93 in U.S. Department of Homeland Security Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) awards. These funds are intended to help various organizations...
traveloregon.com
A Legacy of Oregon Pie
Willamette Valley Pie Company is a family-owned and farmer-operated business located in the cane berry capital of the world – Willamette Valley, Oregon. Our hand-crafted pies and other desserts are made with all natural non-GMO ingredients, farm fresh fruit, and a whole lotta love!. Washington has apples, Georgia has...
Betsy Johnson rejects endorsement of Mike Nearman, former lawmaker who helped rioters breach Oregon Capitol
Oregon unaffiliated candidate for governor Betsy Johnson on Friday rejected the endorsement of former Republican lawmaker Mike Nearman, who helped violent demonstrators breach the state Capitol while lawmakers were in session in December 2020. The protesters clashed violently with police who were stationed at the Capitol as officers sought to...
Save thousands with new government tax benefit program in Oregon
counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Would you like to save (or even earn) thousands of dollars more per year? Of course you do. Well, it might be worth looking into the government benefits you can receive by going solar in Oregon. Some of the advantages of solar energy include lowering (or eliminating) your electric bill, raising your home value, reducing your carbon footprint, and even earning money back on your investment. (source)
Beagles rescued from breeding facility arrive to Oregon, Washington shelters
Beagles rescued from a Virginia breeding facility arrived to shelters in Washington and Oregon looking for new homes.
kezi.com
Board members meet to discuss renaming landmarks like Swastika Mountain
EUGENE, Ore.—Several places in Oregon with controversial names could possibly get renamed after members of the Oregon Geographic Names board had their annual meeting. One of the prominent places that is up for change is Swastika Mountain in Lane County. Eugene resident Joyce McClain was one of the people...
ijpr.org
New COVID rules and staff shortages: How Oregon schools are preparing for year ahead
The start of the school year is just around the corner, making it three years since educators across the nation first began to adjust to COVID-19 and guidelines given by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Last week, the CDC announced new guidelines loosening previous decisions and leaving safety...
KATU.com
Oregon launches third round of relief funding for live events industry
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon just opened up the portal for the third round of American Rescue Plan funding this week. Most of this will go to those working in the live events industry. The grants will be prioritized based on need, providing businesses anywhere from $10,000 to $100,000. Amy...
OHSU COVID forecast predicts another month of decline, followed by a new wave
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon's COVID infection and hospitalizations have both been trending steadily downward for weeks, and the latest forecast from Oregon Health and Science University predicts that trajectory will continue for at least another month — but a new wave is expected to set in after that.
klcc.org
Oregon food company fined $100,000 for mishandling chemicals
An Oregon company has agreed to pay $100,000 for violating the Clean Air Act. Smith Frozen Foods Inc. is based in Weston, a small town in Umatilla County. According to EPA inspections from 2016, the company improperly handled anhydrous ammonia, a chemical that can lead to lung damage and death.
Portland man who helped smuggle about $2.5 million worth of Oregon-grown marijuana out of state sentenced to federal prison camp
A 40-year-old man who smuggled about $2.5 million worth of Oregon-grown marijuana out of state in large hand-built crates was sentenced Monday to nearly five years in a federal prison camp. Kyle Cerkoney and two friends shipped more than 2,000 pounds of marijuana across the country to places including New...
psuvanguard.com
Betsy Johnson is Independent in name only
It’s that time again. Nov. 8, 2022 is election day and we have already been beaten down by the onslaught of political ads for several months now. With our current Governor Kate Brown on the way out, we in Oregon are about to be home to a gubernatorial race that will be watched by the rest of the country.
