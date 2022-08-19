ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

The Newberg Graphic

Homeless petition fails, council will not refer compromise to voters

Petitioners say they have sufficient signatures to place the question on the May 2023 ballot After a petition drive aimed at restricting the city's involvement in creating housing for homeless people failed to garner sufficient signatures, the group behind the effort entertained the thought of accepting help from an unlikely source: the city itself. In order to qualify for placement on the November general election ballot, the Newberg Kids Not Camps group was charged with gathering 2,426 verified petition signatures. By mid-May the effort had fallen short by several hundred signatures, but organizers said that by the end of May...
NEWBERG, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

‘Stunning’: Deschutes County’s population grows by nearly 29% since 2010, double that of Portland area

Central Oregon's counties have been three of the four fastest-growing in the state since 2010, with Deschutes County's nearly 29% growth rate more than twice that of the Portland area, a state economist said Monday. The post ‘Stunning’: Deschutes County’s population grows by nearly 29% since 2010, double that of Portland area appeared first on KTVZ.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
philomathnews.com

Oregon receives $83.5 million for small businesses from US Treasury

Oregon will receive $83.5 million from the federal government to help small business owners, the U.S. Treasury and Gov. Kate Brown announced Friday. The influx in federal funding comes from the U.S. Treasury’s State Small Business Credit Initiative, a competitive program that provides seed money with the expectation that private investors will invest $10 for every $1 in federal spending. Colorado, Montana, and New York also received funds Friday.
OREGON STATE
philomathnews.com

Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Oregon

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 death rates in Oregon using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest cumulative death rate per 100k residents as of August 18, 2022. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 death rates in your state.
OREGON STATE
theashlandchronicle.com

Town Hall on White Nationalism in Southern Oregon

Urban League of Portland President & CEO, Community Leaders Plan To Discuss Life As A Person Of Color In Medford, Ashland and Surrounding Areas. The following is an announcement from Urban League of Portland President & CEO Nkenge Harmon Johnson about an upcoming Community Conversations event beginning live at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, August 23, 2020, at Southern Oregon University. The event will also be streamed via social media and on public access television.
ASHLAND, OR
traveloregon.com

A Legacy of Oregon Pie

Willamette Valley Pie Company is a family-owned and farmer-operated business located in the cane berry capital of the world – Willamette Valley, Oregon. Our hand-crafted pies and other desserts are made with all natural non-GMO ingredients, farm fresh fruit, and a whole lotta love!. Washington has apples, Georgia has...
SALEM, OR
J.R. Heimbigner

Save thousands with new government tax benefit program in Oregon

counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Would you like to save (or even earn) thousands of dollars more per year? Of course you do. Well, it might be worth looking into the government benefits you can receive by going solar in Oregon. Some of the advantages of solar energy include lowering (or eliminating) your electric bill, raising your home value, reducing your carbon footprint, and even earning money back on your investment. (source)
OREGON STATE
klcc.org

Oregon food company fined $100,000 for mishandling chemicals

An Oregon company has agreed to pay $100,000 for violating the Clean Air Act. Smith Frozen Foods Inc. is based in Weston, a small town in Umatilla County. According to EPA inspections from 2016, the company improperly handled anhydrous ammonia, a chemical that can lead to lung damage and death.
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
psuvanguard.com

Betsy Johnson is Independent in name only

It’s that time again. Nov. 8, 2022 is election day and we have already been beaten down by the onslaught of political ads for several months now. With our current Governor Kate Brown on the way out, we in Oregon are about to be home to a gubernatorial race that will be watched by the rest of the country.
OREGON STATE

