CNET
Millions of Capital One Customers Are Eligible for $190 Million Settlement: Learn How to Claim It
In March 2019, more than 100 million Capital One banking customers had personal information exposed in a huge data breach. The payback for victims of that hack will soon arrive, as Capital One's proposed $190 million settlement is set to receive final approval in mere weeks. Plaintiffs in a class-action...
S.Korean inflation expectations fall in August after 6 months of gains - survey
SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean consumers’ inflation expectations fell in August after six months of rises, a central bank survey showed on Tuesday, while their assessment of economic conditions improved.
Do food labels leave you baffled? Supermarkets are accused of confusing bargain hunters by making it difficult to find the cheapest deals
Supermarkets have been accused of making it difficult to find the cheapest deals by using confusing labels. Experts at Which? said stores are keeping customers in the dark by failing to consistently label the price of products according to a standard unit of weight. Its research found that some versions...
