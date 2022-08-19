ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Handing out Pittsburgh Steelers training camp superlatives

By Curt Popejoy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Thursday the Pittsburgh Steelers wrapped up training camp at Latrobe and returned to the comfy confines of Pittsburgh for the remainder of the preseason.

Biggest surprise (The good kind)

The play of cornerback Arthur Maulet has been a great surprise. He has found himself a role as the team’s slot cornerback and is really impressing.

Most improved: LB Robert Spillane

This was a tough one because honestly I haven’t seen any returning Steelers make huge strides during training camp but I give Robert Spillane the nod here because he’s playing well enough to be in the mix to start.

Invisible man: FB Derek Watt

Despite being the one of the highest-paid players on the Steelers offense, fullback Derek Watt remains a non-entity when it comes to the offensive scheme.

Best newcomer: LB Myles Jack

You don’t realize just how bad the inside linebackers were until Myles Jack was added and he started making plays.

Biggest disappointment: QB Dwayne Haskins

We are still heartbroken about the tragic death of quarterback Dwayne Haskins in the offseason.

Biggest surprise (The bad kind): LB Devin Bush

Things have not gone well for Devin Bush in training camp. Completely healed from his torn ACL, Bush has been lackluster in his effort and doesn’t seem like a guy playing for a new contract.

Biggest story: The quarterbacks

The Steelers currently have a three-headed monster at quarterback and everyone is keeping a close eye on who will come out on top. Mitch Trubisky seems to have the inside track on the starting job but both Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph are playing well.

Best story: Gunner Olszewski

Signed on to be a kick returner, wide receiver Gunner Olszewski has turned out to be a lot more. Olszewski has developed into a very good route runner and has solid hands. He’s definitely making a case to make the final roster as more than a return man.

Under-the-radar storyline: Front office changes

Everyone wants to talk about the roster moves but the Steelers front office got a complete makeover as well. This group locked up multiple star players to new contracts including wide receiver Diontae Johnson, safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and kicker Chris Boswell.

Best coaching job: Brian Flores

It is clear the influence of Brian Flores is all over this defense, not just the linebackers. Flores is a huge asset and brings such a professional influence on the defense it is really showing.

Camp MVP: RB Jaylen Warren

Everyone knew wide receiver George Pickens was going to be great so we are giving camp MVP to undrafted rookie running back Jaylen Warren. His excellent camp has vaulted him to No. 2 on the running back depth chart.

