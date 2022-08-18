Read full article on original website
Embedded social workers help police in St. Paul, Coon Rapids and Blaine safely respond to mental health calls
A mental health crisis will sometimes prompt a call to 911. But police officers, even those who have received special training, aren’t always equipped to handle the situation. Occasionally, things go awry – like when police shot and killed a 52-year-old man in Roseville in 2016, or when Wright...
fox9.com
Minnesota State Fair safety: Fair police chief says department is prepared
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - New Minnesota State Fair Police Chief Ron Knafla is confident that this year's fair will go off without a hitch after the police department was able to round out hiring its staff this past week. Earlier this month, the chief wrote a letter to...
ccxmedia.org
Newsmakers: AmeriCorps Doubles Effort to Help People in Recovery
AmeriCorps is increasing their efforts in response to rising numbers of drug overdoses and reports of higher alcohol use during the pandemic. The program is doubling the size of their Recovery Corps program, which has been in existence since 2017. “Recovery Corps is aimed to support people who are in...
redlakenationnews.com
Minnesotans with disabilities face growing waits for home care services amid surge in demand
On an afternoon last September, Maija Hitt was discharged from a hospital in St. Paul with no idea of how she was going to survive on her own. The 41-year-old had just experienced a mental health crisis and was suffering from a host of debilitating symptoms - including severe migraines, depression and insomnia - that made it impossible for her to care for herself. Desperate, she called a Ramsey County hotline to access home care services.
EPPD: Man dies from 'self-inflicted' gunshot wound inside Eden Prairie Center
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — Eden Prairie Police say a man died inside Scheels at Eden Prairie Center Monday night. In a press conference hours after the incident, Eden Prairie Police Chief Matt Sackett said the man died from a "self-inflicted" gunshot wound, and that it was an "isolated incident."
Police respond to "disturbance" at Woodbury Days
WOODBURY, Minn. -- Police said they responded to an unconfirmed report of shots fired at a festival in Woodbury Saturday, but no one was injured.The Woodbury Public Safety Department said officers were sent to "a disturbance" at Woodbury Days as fireworks were starting. They found a large group gathered, but no one with injuries.The crowd dispersed, police said. The incident is under investigation.
Judge says police can't trash belongings of homeless people during sweeps
A federal class action lawsuit filed in late 2020 concerning the movement of those who lost their property during homeless encampment sweeps in Minneapolis will go forward. The lawsuit, filed in October 2020 by the ACLU of Minnesota, Mid-Minnesota Legal Aid and Ballard Spahr, involves nine people who were evicted during the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board's sweeps, which followed safety concerns being raised by nearby residents.
Washington Examiner
Minnesota's teachers union is normalizing racial discrimination
Earlier this month, Minneapolis’s public school teachers union negotiated a new contract with the school district that re-prioritizes layoff protections away from teachers with seniority and toward teachers from “underrepresented populations.” It is perhaps the boldest expression of regressive social justice in American life to date. Under...
Washington County Sheriff's Office warns of fake kidnapping scheme
HUGO, Minn. -- Authorities in Washington County are warning residents about a frightening scheme.The county sheriff's office said a Hugo resident received a call from someone who claimed to have the resident's daughter in his trunk. A female could be heard screaming on the line.While on the phone with the attempted swindler, the resident drove to his daughter's house and found her safe, according to the sheriff's office."Good for this resident for not falling for this," the sheriff's office said.MORE: "I kidnapped your daughter": Mother warns of frightening phone scam that cost her thousands
Next few months critical to increasing Metro Transit ridership
MINNEAPOLIS — The next few months are important for Metro Transit. Drew Kerr, a spokesperson for the agency, says late August and early September is a time of year when typically pick up. “When the Vikings are playing and the Twins are in town and the state fair is...
KARE
ATF teams join Twin Cities firearms crackdown
MINNEAPOLIS — The ongoing battle to stem the tide of gun violence in Minnesota featured new players this week, two Special Response Teams from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms. U.S. Attorney for Minnesota Mike Luger announced Friday that the ATF teams took part in two raids,...
bulletin-news.com
Two Teens Robbed At Gunpoint In Maplewood Thursday Night, Police Say
Police said that two guys, one of whom had a pistol, robbed two 18-year-old ladies while they were out on foot in Maplewood on Thursday night. According to Police Chief Jim DeVaul, at at 9:18 p.m., there was a reported robbery near the intersection of Burr Road and Parker Avenue.
Father of Eli Hart files wrongful death lawsuit against Dakota County employees
The father of 6-year-old Eli Hart, who was shot and killed by his mother in May, according to charges, has named two Dakota County employees in a wrongful death lawsuit. The lawsuit stems from a custody battle over his son prior to his death. Tory Hart filed the lawsuit in...
Highly potent, illegal THC being commonly found in area smoke shops and hemp stores
This from Stribbers Brooks Johnson and Ryan Faircloth, “Newly legal low-dose THC edibles are increasingly easy to find at smoke shops and hemp stores around the metro. But intermingled with the legal products on many store shelves are highly potent delta-8 vapes, gummies and flower – prohibited under state law. Minnesota retailers have little incentive to quit selling non-compliant products given the lack of a licensing structure and dedicated funding to enforce the state’s peculiar legal THC market. ‘The enforcement is almost non-existent’, Jason Tarasek with Minnesota Cannabis Law said at a conference last week.”
Announcing dozens of arrests, U.S. Attorney notes rise in 'militaristic' weapons on MN streets
Federal prosecutors and local law enforcement announced Friday that recent raids targeting armed offenders and drug dealers has yielded multiple arrests, and seen dozens of high-powered firearms seized. In a press conference, United States Attorney Andrew Luger said that as well as 35 "high-risk violent offenders" having been charged in...
"I kidnapped your daughter": Mother warns of frightening phone scam that cost her thousands
MINNEAPOLIS – A Minneapolis woman is sounding the alarm on a frightening scam that cost her thousands of dollars.When Linda Austad received a call from an unknown number Saturday, it set in motion a six-hour ordeal."There was a girl that was crying, and she said, 'Mom, I was in an accident,' and it sounded just like my daughter," Austad said.Then Austad says a man took the phone. At first, he said he was a police officer, but then he changed his story."[He said] 'I kidnapped your daughter, and you need to follow my instructions and you need to stay on...
Suspect sought in Clearwater, Minnesota bank robbery
A suspect sought in connection with a bank robbery at American Heritage Bank in Clearwater, Minn. on Monday, Aug. 22. Source: Wright County Sheriff's Office. Authorities in Clearwater, Minnesota are investigating a bank robbery. The Wright County Sheriff's Office said the robbery happened around 1:45 p.m. Monday at the American...
2 escape house fire in Scott County, no injuries reported
CEDAR LAKE TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- No one was injured after a house caught on fire in Scott County late Saturday afternoon.Scott County 911 dispatch received a report of a house fire on the 2600 block of Prairie Rose Court at 4:04 p.m.Two residents who were inside the home at the time of the fire were able to escape safely.Firefighters extinguished the fire but said the house sustained substantial damage from smoke and fire.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Big money will soon be available for Minnesota farmers to fight climate change
KIMBALL, Minn. – There's big money for farmers to fight climate change and curb water pollution. There is $20 billion tucked inside the new Inflation Reduction Act, and Minnesota farmers will soon be able to apply for grants that they can use to purchase and install technology to help curb pollution.Mill Creek Dairy in Kimball uses both a giant liquid holding tank and another holding area for solids to store manure and keep it from seeping into a culvert -- which flows into Mill Creek, which then flows to the Sauk River, and then on to...
Minnesota Psychic Pleads Guilty To Swindle Charges
Well, I guess, she should have seen this coming, right? If you gave Cynthia Evans aka Psychic Cynthia any of your hard earned money to maybe lift a curse or two, you're not alone. According to FOX 9, Evans had a business practice of scamming vulnerable adults out of thousands...
