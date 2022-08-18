Read full article on original website
Related
Apple Insider
Apple CFO Luca Maestri sells shares worth $16.9M
Apple chief financial officer Luca Maestri has sold a batch of shares for $16.9 million on Wednesday, an SEC filing reveals, performed as part of an arranged trading plan. Maestri performed two sales of Apple shares on August 17, the Securities and Exchange Commission filing states. One transaction was for 66,390 shares, sold for $174.66 each, while the other was 30,345 shares fetching $175.60 apiece.
Apple Insider
Apple Maps could serve advertising to users in 2023
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple's move to increase advertising it serves to its users could result inApple Maps showing ads as early as 2023.
Apple Insider
iPhone 13 sales still looking robust even ahead of new iPhone launch
Just weeks before a new iPhone launches, carrier sales data suggests that fewer people are waiting for Apple's September event to update and doing it now instead, compared to past cycles. In a note to investors seen by AppleInsider, JP Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee takes a look at Wave7 Research...
Apple Insider
M1 MacBook Pro, MacBook Air added to Apple Self Repair Program
After launching the Self Repair Program for iPhones earlier in 2022, Apple has now added the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro to the list of devices eligible for the program -- but not versions with the M2 processor. Starting on August 23, Apple's MacBook Air and MacBook Pro with M1...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Apple Insider
Apple employee petition demands flexibility against return-to-office policy
Like other companies that put in place work-from-home schemes during the pandemic, Apple is struggling to get employees to agree to return to working from within its offices. The latest salvo in the battle of wills between employees and employer is a new petition, demanding Apple continues to be flexible in its working practices.
Benzinga
Dada Nexus Records 55% Revenue Growth In Q2
Dada Nexus Ltd DADA reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 54.7% year-on-year, to RMB2.28 billion. The number of active customers for the twelve months ended June 30, 2022, was 72.8 million versus 51.3 million last year. Dada Now revenues increased 37.4% Y/Y to RMB815.6 million, and JDDJ revenues climbed 66.3%...
KuCoin Into The Cryptoverse India Report Reveals Optimistic Prospects For Market Growth
VICTORIA, Seychelles--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 23, 2022-- Cryptocurrency exchange KuCoin has released the Into The Cryptoverse Report India, a survey taking an in-depth look into the development of the blockchain industry and crypto space in the most populous country in the world. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220822005195/en/ Into the cryptoverse report: India 2022 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Apple Insider
Apple celebrates America's National Parks with Apple Pay donations
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple is celebrating America's parks once again, marking 106 years of the U.S. National Parks Service with donations to the National Park Foundation alongside the release of new resources to users.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Suze Orman Says This Is the Smartest Move in the Current Economy
Listening to Suze Orman on this move could be very smart.
Apple Insider
iPhone 14 Pro Max will be the most wanted iPhone in the fall
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Production and shipment data for display panels used in Apple'siPhone 14 lineup indicates Apple expects high demand for its iPhone 14 Pro models in the fall.
Apple Insider
Serena Shades review, testing the Pela Lomi, & more on HomeKit Insider
This week on the HomeKit Insider podcast, your hosts review the new architectural honeycomb Serena Shades, test the Lomi, and talk about a new air purifier coming to market. Our biggest story from the past seven days has been the architectural honeycomb shades from Lutron-owned Serena Shades. They pair with Lutron's Smart Bridge to allow easy HomeKit control of your window coverings.
Apple Insider
Deals: save $200 on Apple's high-end M1 Max MacBook Pro 16-inch, plus $80 off AppleCare
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — In stock and ready to ship, Apple'shigh-end retail MacBook Pro 16-inch with the powerful M1 Max chip is discounted exclusively for AppleInsider readers in addition to bonus savings on AppleCare.
Apple Insider
How to find local points of interest using map apps in iOS 16
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — If you're on a well-earned vacation, moving home, or embarking as a digital nomad, you need to know where things are in a new city quickly. Here's how to use mapping apps iniOS 16 to find out what's near your location.
Apple Insider
iOS 16 development wrapped up, macOS Ventura & iPadOS 16 coming in October
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple has reportedly finished development of its initial public release ofiOS 16 for September release — but iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura may wait until October.
Apple Insider
Daily deals August 20: $60 off Apple TV 4K, $100 off Samsung M8 32-inch Smart Monitor, $140 off SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD, more
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Saturday's best deals include $150 off the M1 Max Mac Studio, $320 off the M1 Pro 16-inch MacBook Pro, and $120 off Sony's WH-1000XM4 ANC Headphones.
Apple Insider
Daily deals August 21: $200 off iPad mini, $300 off Pro Display XDR, $120 off Polk bookshelf speakers, more
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Sunday's best deals include an Apple TV 4K 32GB of $119, an M1 Max Mac Studio for $200 off, and a 58-inch Insignia 4K Smart TV for $180 off.
Comments / 0