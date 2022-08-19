Omar Figueroa Jr. vs. Sergey Lipinets: date, time, how to watch, background

SALT LAKE CITY – Paulo Costa didn’t appreciate Luke Rockhold smearing blood all over his face to end their wild fight this past Saturday. The former middleweight title challenger left UFC 278 a bloody mess, but it wasn’t his own blood. In the final seconds of the co-main event in Salt Lake City, Rockhold (16-6 MMA, 6-5 UFC) reversed a position on the ground and ended up on top of Costa (14-2 MMA, 6-2 UFC). It was then that Rockhold decided to purposely cover Costa’s face with blood leaking from his nose. It was a graphic scene, to say the least.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 6 HOURS AGO