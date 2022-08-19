NEW YORK, Aug 18 (Reuters) - (This Aug. 18 story corrects Chuck Self's title to chief investment strategist instead of chief investment officer in paragraph 3) Global equity markets were choppy and U.S. Treasury yields fell on Thursday, as uncertainty over the pace of interest rate hikes prevailed among investors after the Federal Reserve's meeting minutes showed officials were determined to curb rising prices.

