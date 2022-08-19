Read full article on original website
Related
Sedalia Man Arrested on Warrants After Crash
Sedalia Police responded to a motor vehicle crash near 3050 South Limit at 12:02 p.m. Saturday. A computer check of the driver, 24-year-old Phoenix Masyn Painter-Torres, of Sedalia, was wanted on two active warrants. One was failure to appear out of Moniteau County on an original charge of exceeding the posted speed limit by 16 mph. The other was a failure to appear out of Pettis County on an original charge of exceeding the posted speed limit by 6 – 10 mph.
UPDATE: DWI Suspect Crashes Into Building On Winchester
Early Wednesday morning, Officers responded to the 800 block of Winchester Drive for a report of a vehicle crashed into a building. UPDATE: The suspect's arrest report was released on August 22nd. The suspect, Melody Bristol Young, 27, of Sedalia, was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated and Driving While Suspended.
kjluradio.com
Juvenile driving a stolen car involved in Callaway County police chase
A juvenile is in custody after fleeing authorities in Callaway County. The Callaway County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy was patrolling the Kingdom City area early Friday morning when they spotted a car that had been reported stolen in Columbia. The deputy attempted to pull the car over but he sped off on Highway 54.
Columbia Police arrest two people connected to Moser’s homicide
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia Police arrested two people in connection to a homicide that occurred Saturday in the parking lot of Moser's Foods on North Keene Street. Columbia Police responded to a report of shots fired at around 4:20 p.m. on Saturday and found a man victim with apparent gunshot wounds. Police later identified the The post Columbia Police arrest two people connected to Moser’s homicide appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abc17news.com
Four teens hurt Sunday night in Cooper County crash
COOPER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Troopers responded to a crash Sunday night in Cooper County that left four teenagers hurt. The crash happened on Route AA at Round Hill Drive around 10:30 p.m., according to Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a car driven by Caden J. Pearcy, 18, of Bunceton,...
Two Juveniles Injured in ATV Rollover
Two children were injured in an ATV accident that occurred Sunday night in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that southbound 2020 Kawasaki Mule, driven by an 11-year-old male from Lincoln, was on Zion Church Road, north of Hensen Avenue around 7:45 p.m., when the ATV began to skid, crossed the center of the roadway, the driver overcorrected and the ATV crossed back over the center, then ran off the right side of the road and overturned.
Troopers arrest driver following deadly boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) An Edwards, Missouri man faces possible charges following a deadly boat crash at the Lake of the Ozarks. Troopers arrested Roy T. Jackson, 63, on Sunday around 2:10 p.m. in Camden County on warrants out of Morgan County. Jackson faces possible felony charges of boating while intoxicated which resulted in the The post Troopers arrest driver following deadly boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For August 19, 2022
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. In the early morning hours Thursday, Pettis County Deputies responded to the 2400 block of Poplar Place to conduct a warrant check. Shortly after arrival, Deputies arrested Ashley Nicole Kratzer, 32, of Sedalia. Kratzer was transported to the Pettis County Jail, where she was booked on an active Pettis County warrant. The warrant held charges of Endangering the Welfare of a Child in the 1st Degree Resulting in the Death of a Child (No Sexual Contact), Involuntary Manslaughter in the 1st Degree, and Operating a Child Care Facility Without a License. Kratzer posted a $10,000 cash or surety bond and awaits arraignment on August 30th.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kmmo.com
FOUR SERIOUSLY INJURED IN COOPER COUNTY CRASH
An 18-year-old man and three juveniles were seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Cooper County on Sunday, August 21. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when a vehicle driven by 18-year-old Caden J. Pearcy failed to yield at a traffic control device and entered an intersection. The vehicle was then struck by a vehicle driven by a 16-year-old juvenile and Pearcy’s vehicle overturned.
mymoinfo.com
State Fair Wraps Up In Sedalia
(Sedalia) The State Fair is over, and one of the final tasks — if done right — does not get much attention. A team of young teenagers do a final trash cleanup. Brian Foster leads the youngsters in the program, who have been on duty all eleven days.
One dead after shooting at Moser’s on Keene Street
Columbia Police confirmed one person is dead after a shooting in the parking lot of Moser's grocery store on Keene Street. The post One dead after shooting at Moser’s on Keene Street appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmmo.com
WINDSOR MAN FACING MULTIPLE SEX-RELATED FELONIES
A 46-year-old Windsor man facing multiple sex-related felony charges for incidents nearly four years ago who changed his plea in court and was sentenced to spend more than a half-decade in state prison last year is due back in court. In July of 2018, three juveniles alleged to authorities they...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kmmo.com
SEDALIA MAN DUE IN COURT FOR TRIAL-SETTING HEARING
A Sedalia man whose conviction was set aside by the court more than two years ago is scheduled to be in court. Court documents say Jerome Lee Williams II changed his plea from not guilty to guilty in July 2017 to two counts of a sex-related felony involving a juvenile and assault of law-enforcement officers. He was sentenced to spend a total of more than 30 years in state prison on September 11, 2017.
One Killed, Three Injured In LOTO Boat Crash
A Byrnes Mill man was killed and three others injured in a boating accident that occurred Saturday at Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2004 Four Winns boat, piloted by 63-year-old Roy T. Jackson of Edwards, was on Lake of the Ozarks at the 69 mile marker on the main channel around 9 p.m., when Jackson failed to keep a proper lookout and struck a rock bluff.
One arrested after chase in east Columbia
Boone County deputies arrested a man after a Friday morning chase in east Columbia. The post One arrested after chase in east Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Sedalia Woman Arrested in Death of Infant at Unlicensed Day Care
Early Thursday morning around 3 a.m., Pettis County Deputies responded to the 2400 block of Poplar Place to conduct a warrant check. Shortly after arrival, Deputies arrested 32-year-old Ashley Kratzer of Sedalia. Kratzer was transported to the Pettis County Jail, where she was booked on an active Pettis County warrant,...
Deadly boat crash leaves three injured and one dead at Lake of the Ozarks
UPDATE: The driver of the boat — Roy Jackson, 63, of Edwards — was arrested Sunday, Aug. 21, around 2:10 p.m. on two charges: boating while intoxicated and careless and imprudent driving resulting in a vessel crash. Jackson was taken to the Camden County Jail. CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has […]
Missouri woman pleads guilty in multimillion-dollar catalytic converter theft ring
A Columbia, Missouri woman is the final defendant to plead guilty in a massive, multimillion-dollar catalytic converter theft ring.
Funeral Announcements for August 22, 2022
Arrangements for Teresa Jeanette Still, 68, of Sedalia, are in care of Rea Funeral Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial for Harold Lloyd “Pete” Siegel, 90, of Clifton City, will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 22 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Clifton City. Prayers of the Rosary will begin at 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21 at Heckart Funeral Home in Sedalia, with visitation to follow until 6 p.m. Burial will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Clifton City, with military honors by the U.S. Navy and VFW Post 2591.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man located in another state after tampering with tracking device
WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wausau Police Department has provided an update to a report of a warrant being issued for a convicted sex offender who allegedly tampered with his tracking device. Officers say that Adam Eckart was apprehended by the Missouri State Highway Patrol in Cooper County, Missouri...
KSIS Radio 1050 AM
Sedalia, MO
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
KSIS Radio 1050 AM has the best news and sports coverage for Sedalia, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0