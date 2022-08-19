Read full article on original website
Victim identified in fatal South Jersey shooting
A man shot multiple times early Friday morning in Egg Harbor has been identified, authorities said. Charles Wynn, 31, of Pleasantville, was pronounced dead shortly after police responded to a report of gunshot victim, Atlantic County Prosecutor William E. Reynolds said. Wynn was found by officers shortly after 4 a.m....
One wounded in Pleasantville shooting
Pleasantville police are investigating a shooting that wounded a resident Sunday night. Police were called to Lake Place and Linden Avenue at about 7:25 p.m. by a ShotSpotter alert, Capt. Stacey Schlachter said. Messiah Burton, 19, was found shot in the calf, Schlachter said. He was taken to AtlantiCare Regional...
Brigantine, NJ, Police Investigating Offensive Flyers Left Across City
Authorities in Brigantine say they are investivating offensive flyers that were distributed across the city. According to the Brigantine Police Department, "unknown parties left bias/offensive paperwork in plastic bags throughout the island." Officers say that it does not appear that any specific person was targeted, however, an investigation is just...
It Was a 31-Year Old Pleasantville Man Who Was Shot and Killed in EHT
Atlantic County Authorities have now released the identity of the man who was shot and killed at a Delilah Road business address early Friday morning. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says it was Charles Wynn, 31, from Pleasantville, who was shot and killed around 4 am. They say Wynn suffered multiple gunshot wounds and the matter is being investigated as a homicide.
Passenger killed when SUV slams into N.J. highway overpass, catches fire
A passenger was killed when a vehicle struck a highway overpass support early Saturday in Gloucester County. The SUV was traveling northbound on Route 42 in Washington Township around 3:45 a.m. when it ran off the roadway to the left and struck the overpass support structure, according to a New Jersey State Police spokeswoman.
Bensalem Police Seize $1.3 Million in Fentanyl
BENSALEM, PA — The Bensalem Special Investigations Unit (SIU) along with FBI agents and members of the Bucks/Montgomery County Safe Streets Task Force conducted two large-scale narcotics seizures simultaneously, on Thursday, August 18, 2022. After a 3 month investigation, Bensalem SIU along with agents from the FBI, conducted surveillance...
Gloucester Township Police Warn Residents About Increase in Vehicle Burglaries
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ – Police in Gloucester Township are once again advising residents to lock...
Off-duty volunteer firefighter rescues neighbor from burning home in Burlington County
A volunteer firefighter rescued a neighbor who was sleeping inside the home. His two pet rabbits and snake did not survive.
New Jersey Man Who Punched Perp Breaking into His Car Charged for Manslaughter
JERSEY CITY, NJ – A Jersey City man who saw a man breaking into his...
Shooting leaves 1 dead in South Jersey
A man was shot and killed Friday morning in Egg Harbor Township, according to officials. Police responded to a 911 call about a person shot shortly after 4 a.m. on Delilah Road, near Margaret Avenue, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement. The victim, whose name was withheld, later died.
Evesham Township Police Investigating Possible Juvenile Luring Incident
EVESHAM, NJ – Police in Evesham are investigating a possible luring incident after it was...
Catalytic Converter Thief Tries To Hurt Detective With Car
When someone drives their car at another person deliberately, they are trying to kill them, or injure them. This not not an accident or a misunderstanding. Catalytic converter thefts are on the rise in this region and these thieves strike at all hours of the day and night. In Lower Southampton Twp, a detective saw a male they identify as Anthony Dalavos, 41, of Philadelphia cutting off a catalytic converter in the 5- Below store parking lot, on August 19, 2022.
Burlington County home gutted after 2-alarm fire
MANSFIELD TOWNSHIP, N.J. - A Burlington County home was ravaged by flames Sunday evening. Fire crews got the call about 6:45 Sunday evening for a house fire in Mansfield Township. Multiple crews were dispatched after the fire grew to two-alarms by 7 p.m. Firefighters had the fire under control in...
Toddler critical after being hit by train at N.J. amusement park
A 2-year-old child was seriously injured after being struck by a train ride at a New Jersey amusement park Saturday, authorities said. The incident occurred at 1:05 p.m. at the Land of Make Believe in Hope Township, according to New Jersey State Police Sgt. Phillip Curry. The child was airlifted...
Prisoner Stabbed In Philadelphia Prison
At 9:26AM today, an inmate inside the Curran Fromhold Correctional Facility was stabbed by another inmate, one time in the forehead. This happened in a cell block and no weapons have been recovered. As of 2:00 PM no one has been arrested. The prison has closed circuit cameras and guards...
Multiple people injured in Upper Deerfield Township crash: Police
UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- Multiple people have been injured in a crash involving at least two vehicles in Cumberland County Friday evening. The crash happened at Route 77 and Polk Lane around 6 p.m.Not a lot of information is being released right now. New Jersey State Police say multiple people are injured and at least two vehicles were involved.There is no word on the extent of the injuries at this time and state police have not related what led up to this accident.A white van involved in the crash could be seen with major front-end damage.
Bank executive dies days after double shooting in Wilmington, Delaware
Carrie Mondell was the Vice President and Director of Operational Risk Management at WSFS Bank.
South Jersey man killed in ATV crash, police say
A 24-year-old man was killed after crashing an all-terrain vehicle on Friday in Gloucester County, authorities said. Officers from the Franklin Township police department and first responders from the Franklinville fire department and Gloucester County EMS found James McCormick with severe injuries when they arrived just before 11 p.m., Franklin police said in a statement.
1 dead, 16 hurt in South Jersey van crash
One person was killed and 16 people were injured in an accident Friday in Upper Deerfield Township in Cumberland County, police said. A Chevy Express 3500 van with 16 passengers was traveling west on Polk Lane when it failed to stop at a stop sign and hit a Nissan Maxima that was heading south on State Highway 77, State Police spokesman Philip Curry said.
Willingboro PAL Snack Shack Burglarized and Vandalized
By Willingboro Police Department WILLINGBORO, NJ – On Wednesday the Willingboro Police responded to the...
