ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Victim identified in fatal South Jersey shooting

A man shot multiple times early Friday morning in Egg Harbor has been identified, authorities said. Charles Wynn, 31, of Pleasantville, was pronounced dead shortly after police responded to a report of gunshot victim, Atlantic County Prosecutor William E. Reynolds said. Wynn was found by officers shortly after 4 a.m....
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
BreakingAC

One wounded in Pleasantville shooting

Pleasantville police are investigating a shooting that wounded a resident Sunday night. Police were called to Lake Place and Linden Avenue at about 7:25 p.m. by a ShotSpotter alert, Capt. Stacey Schlachter said. Messiah Burton, 19, was found shot in the calf, Schlachter said. He was taken to AtlantiCare Regional...
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
Rock 104.1

It Was a 31-Year Old Pleasantville Man Who Was Shot and Killed in EHT

Atlantic County Authorities have now released the identity of the man who was shot and killed at a Delilah Road business address early Friday morning. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says it was Charles Wynn, 31, from Pleasantville, who was shot and killed around 4 am. They say Wynn suffered multiple gunshot wounds and the matter is being investigated as a homicide.
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cumberland County, NJ
City
Upper Deerfield Township, NJ
City
Bridgeton, NJ
Cumberland County, NJ
Crime & Safety
MyChesCo

Bensalem Police Seize $1.3 Million in Fentanyl

BENSALEM, PA — The Bensalem Special Investigations Unit (SIU) along with FBI agents and members of the Bucks/Montgomery County Safe Streets Task Force conducted two large-scale narcotics seizures simultaneously, on Thursday, August 18, 2022. After a 3 month investigation, Bensalem SIU along with agents from the FBI, conducted surveillance...
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Jersey#Burglary#Njsp#Pittsgrove Townships
NJ.com

Shooting leaves 1 dead in South Jersey

A man was shot and killed Friday morning in Egg Harbor Township, according to officials. Police responded to a 911 call about a person shot shortly after 4 a.m. on Delilah Road, near Margaret Avenue, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement. The victim, whose name was withheld, later died.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
delawarevalleynews.com

Catalytic Converter Thief Tries To Hurt Detective With Car

When someone drives their car at another person deliberately, they are trying to kill them, or injure them. This not not an accident or a misunderstanding. Catalytic converter thefts are on the rise in this region and these thieves strike at all hours of the day and night. In Lower Southampton Twp, a detective saw a male they identify as Anthony Dalavos, 41, of Philadelphia cutting off a catalytic converter in the 5- Below store parking lot, on August 19, 2022.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox29.com

Burlington County home gutted after 2-alarm fire

MANSFIELD TOWNSHIP, N.J. - A Burlington County home was ravaged by flames Sunday evening. Fire crews got the call about 6:45 Sunday evening for a house fire in Mansfield Township. Multiple crews were dispatched after the fire grew to two-alarms by 7 p.m. Firefighters had the fire under control in...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Toddler critical after being hit by train at N.J. amusement park

A 2-year-old child was seriously injured after being struck by a train ride at a New Jersey amusement park Saturday, authorities said. The incident occurred at 1:05 p.m. at the Land of Make Believe in Hope Township, according to New Jersey State Police Sgt. Phillip Curry. The child was airlifted...
ACCIDENTS
delawarevalleynews.com

Prisoner Stabbed In Philadelphia Prison

At 9:26AM today, an inmate inside the Curran Fromhold Correctional Facility was stabbed by another inmate, one time in the forehead. This happened in a cell block and no weapons have been recovered. As of 2:00 PM no one has been arrested. The prison has closed circuit cameras and guards...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Multiple people injured in Upper Deerfield Township crash: Police

UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- Multiple people have been injured in a crash involving at least two vehicles in Cumberland County Friday evening. The crash happened at Route 77 and Polk Lane around 6 p.m.Not a lot of information is being released right now. New Jersey State Police say multiple people are injured and at least two vehicles were involved.There is no word on the extent of the injuries at this time and state police have not related what led up to this accident.A white van involved in the crash could be seen with major front-end damage. 
UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

South Jersey man killed in ATV crash, police say

A 24-year-old man was killed after crashing an all-terrain vehicle on Friday in Gloucester County, authorities said. Officers from the Franklin Township police department and first responders from the Franklinville fire department and Gloucester County EMS found James McCormick with severe injuries when they arrived just before 11 p.m., Franklin police said in a statement.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

1 dead, 16 hurt in South Jersey van crash

One person was killed and 16 people were injured in an accident Friday in Upper Deerfield Township in Cumberland County, police said. A Chevy Express 3500 van with 16 passengers was traveling west on Polk Lane when it failed to stop at a stop sign and hit a Nissan Maxima that was heading south on State Highway 77, State Police spokesman Philip Curry said.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ
Rock 104.1

Rock 104.1

Northfield NJ
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Rock 104.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://rock1041.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy