readthereporter.com

The man behind Westfield’s new old cabin

Mike Bailey is the man hired by the Westfield Washington Historical Society & Museum to rebuild the historic cabin in downtown Westfield at 136 Penn St., near City Hall. The Reporter sat down with Bailey to talk about the cabin, his interesting life, and how you can help see this project to completion.
WESTFIELD, IN
woofboomnews.com

Madison County Festival Shut Down

Elwood festival told to go home – The Madison County EMA was concerned for weather safety Saturday and shut down at 2 p.m. The 39th Elwood Glass Festival – was scheduled to go until 10 p.m., and some forecasts seemed to indicate the heavier weather might wait until then. Officials with the Elwood Chamber of Commerce told the Herald Bulletin they had no choice but to obey the orders. In Randolph county, WLBC provided live coverage of a now confirmed tornado warning in Randolph county in the early afternoon.
MADISON COUNTY, IN
Current Publishing

‘Lost a legend’: Beloved youth advocate remembered as passionate, kind

Friends and community members in Westfield are remembering Christine Brown as a woman who was passionate, kind and positively impacted the lives of children around her through her work. Brown, who was an early intervention advocate with the Westfield Youth Assistance Program for nearly 10 years, died Aug. 9 while...
WESTFIELD, IN
WTHR

Widow fulfills shared vision with late husband by opening youth center in Elwood

ELWOOD, Ind. — August 19 marks one year since Elwood pastor Ben Capshaw died in a car accident on State Road 37. He left behind a wife and two sons. Ben and his wife, Amanda, had long held a vision to open a youth center in the community they served. That vision is now fulfilled in Ben's memory. Students in grades six through 12 have a new, safe place to hang out after school in Elwood called the Catalyst Youth Center.
ELWOOD, IN
readthereporter.com

Meet Ma Bell . . . and Sheridan’s Kathy Bell

Sheridan’s own Kathy Bell may be one of the best kept secrets in Hamilton County. She is a singer, songwriter and karaoke DJ whose accolades include two singles that have been downloaded enough to qualify as platinum. Kathy Bell was born and raised in Indiana. She began singing and...
SHERIDAN, IN
cbs4indy.com

PHOTOS: Landspout creates funnel in the Indiana sky

On Saturday, the National Weather Service confirmed a landspout occurred in northcentral Indiana. The spout prompted a Tornado Warning in Randolph County. Was your residence affected? If so, send us a photo to wxinweb@nexstar.tv and electronically sign a content consent form here.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Taps and Dolls, 247 Skybar in downtown Indy close

INDIANAPOLIS — Two popular downtown Indianapolis bars have closed. The owner of the building that houses Taps and Dolls and the 247 Skybar on Meridian Street confirmed Sunday to FOX59 that both venues are now closed. Earlier this year, Indiana’s Alcohol & Tobacco Commission voted to revoke the downtown nightclubs’ liquor license. The bars have […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

Noblesville Elks fill Fox Prairie with record number of golfers

The Noblesville Elks’ 36th annual golf outing benefiting cancer research was a bigger success than anticipated. The event was held Saturday morning at Fox Prairie Golf Course, 8465 E. 196th St., Noblesville. The largest fundraiser to date had 50 teams of four golfers each and began with an 8 a.m. shotgun start. So many people signed up that the Elks had to rent an extra nine holes, thus taking the entire 27-hole facility.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Many Indiana students have to pay for school lunches again — which could increase debt

After two years of receiving free school lunches, thousands of Hoosier families will have to pay for them again this fall, including at dozens of eligible Indiana schools that could continue offering free food but chose not to. Federal child nutrition waivers were offered as a form of COVID-19 relief starting in March 2020, enabling […] The post Many Indiana students have to pay for school lunches again — which could increase debt appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
readthereporter.com

Carmel PD welcomes eight new officers

The Carmel Police Department (CPD) welcomes eight new officers: Christian Bravo, Garrett Durkac, Caleb Hall, Matthew Kranda, Jacob Meyer, Mark Parshall, Christopher Reid and Sukhmanpreet Singh. Read more about each officer below. Christian Bravo. Officer Christian Bravo comes to CPD from Greenwood. Officer Bravo graduated from IUPUI with a bachelor’s...
CARMEL, IN
Indianapolis Recorder

Marble’s restaurant owner dies, leaves legacy of serving good food to city

Lee Marble moved from Delta, Mississippi, to Indianapolis at 17 with a dream, and his oldest daughter, Sheila Buckner, remembers his determination to see it through. “He came here with nothing and made himself into something,” she said. “He would wake up really early in the morning and make sure that food was the best that it could be.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Two new bridges make local road connections over future I-69

INDIANA – Two new bridges over the future I-69 now connect local roads with the Morgan Street and Egbert Road extensions west of S.R. 37. The new overpasses are at Myra Lane and Teeters Road. State and local officials joined First Methodist Church of Martinsville members for a dedication...
MARTINSVILLE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Priceless adoptions at Humane Society for Hamilton County

HAMILTON COUNTY — Hamilton County Humane is offering PRICELESS adoptions Saturday due to the facility being over capacity with animals. The shelter will have extended adoption hours specifically for this event. They will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with so many cute furry faces to fall in love with.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN

