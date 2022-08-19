Read full article on original website
readthereporter.com
The man behind Westfield’s new old cabin
Mike Bailey is the man hired by the Westfield Washington Historical Society & Museum to rebuild the historic cabin in downtown Westfield at 136 Penn St., near City Hall. The Reporter sat down with Bailey to talk about the cabin, his interesting life, and how you can help see this project to completion.
woofboomnews.com
Madison County Festival Shut Down
Elwood festival told to go home – The Madison County EMA was concerned for weather safety Saturday and shut down at 2 p.m. The 39th Elwood Glass Festival – was scheduled to go until 10 p.m., and some forecasts seemed to indicate the heavier weather might wait until then. Officials with the Elwood Chamber of Commerce told the Herald Bulletin they had no choice but to obey the orders. In Randolph county, WLBC provided live coverage of a now confirmed tornado warning in Randolph county in the early afternoon.
Current Publishing
‘Lost a legend’: Beloved youth advocate remembered as passionate, kind
Friends and community members in Westfield are remembering Christine Brown as a woman who was passionate, kind and positively impacted the lives of children around her through her work. Brown, who was an early intervention advocate with the Westfield Youth Assistance Program for nearly 10 years, died Aug. 9 while...
hoosieragtoday.com
‘As I See It’ by Gary Truitt: The Dumbing Down of the Indiana State Fair
The Indiana State Fair is entering the home stretch. For those of us who have regularly attended the Fair, there was something different about it this year. I have been struggling to try and put my finger on it. I think it is not one thing, but a whole lot of little things that gave the Fair a different feel.
wbiw.com
The Bartholomew County Historical Society is hosting their annual Reeves Festival on Saturday, August 27th
EDINBURGH – The Bartholomew County Historical Society will be holding the annual Reeves Festival at the Historic Breeding Farm near Edinburgh on Saturday, August 27th. The event will be from 11 a.m. to dusk on Saturday, Aug. 27th at the farm which is located at 13730 North County Road 100 West.
Widow fulfills shared vision with late husband by opening youth center in Elwood
ELWOOD, Ind. — August 19 marks one year since Elwood pastor Ben Capshaw died in a car accident on State Road 37. He left behind a wife and two sons. Ben and his wife, Amanda, had long held a vision to open a youth center in the community they served. That vision is now fulfilled in Ben's memory. Students in grades six through 12 have a new, safe place to hang out after school in Elwood called the Catalyst Youth Center.
Andretti Autosport to build new headquarters in Fishers; create hundreds of jobs
Andretti Autosport announced its plans to bring a new $200 million racing and technology headquarters in Fishers and create up to 500 new jobs in the next four years.
readthereporter.com
Meet Ma Bell . . . and Sheridan’s Kathy Bell
Sheridan’s own Kathy Bell may be one of the best kept secrets in Hamilton County. She is a singer, songwriter and karaoke DJ whose accolades include two singles that have been downloaded enough to qualify as platinum. Kathy Bell was born and raised in Indiana. She began singing and...
cbs4indy.com
PHOTOS: Landspout creates funnel in the Indiana sky
On Saturday, the National Weather Service confirmed a landspout occurred in northcentral Indiana. The spout prompted a Tornado Warning in Randolph County. Was your residence affected? If so, send us a photo to wxinweb@nexstar.tv and electronically sign a content consent form here.
Taps and Dolls, 247 Skybar in downtown Indy close
INDIANAPOLIS — Two popular downtown Indianapolis bars have closed. The owner of the building that houses Taps and Dolls and the 247 Skybar on Meridian Street confirmed Sunday to FOX59 that both venues are now closed. Earlier this year, Indiana’s Alcohol & Tobacco Commission voted to revoke the downtown nightclubs’ liquor license. The bars have […]
readthereporter.com
Noblesville Elks fill Fox Prairie with record number of golfers
The Noblesville Elks’ 36th annual golf outing benefiting cancer research was a bigger success than anticipated. The event was held Saturday morning at Fox Prairie Golf Course, 8465 E. 196th St., Noblesville. The largest fundraiser to date had 50 teams of four golfers each and began with an 8 a.m. shotgun start. So many people signed up that the Elks had to rent an extra nine holes, thus taking the entire 27-hole facility.
Many Indiana students have to pay for school lunches again — which could increase debt
After two years of receiving free school lunches, thousands of Hoosier families will have to pay for them again this fall, including at dozens of eligible Indiana schools that could continue offering free food but chose not to. Federal child nutrition waivers were offered as a form of COVID-19 relief starting in March 2020, enabling […] The post Many Indiana students have to pay for school lunches again — which could increase debt appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
shelbycountypost.com
Manhole project set for McKay Rd / SR 9 intersection on Tuesday
The Shelbyville Water Resource Recovery Facility will be working on two manholes at the intersection of McKay Rd and State Rd 9 on Tuesday, August 23. Plans are to close one lane at a time beginning at 8:30 am, with completion no later than 1:30pm.
WISH-TV
Motorcycle club tries to raise awareness of Indiana permitless carry law
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A motorcycle club on Saturday tried to raise gun safety awareness in Indianapolis. UnDefeated MC was working to educate people about a new Indiana law that repealed the requirement of a license to carry a handgun in Indiana. It’s known as permitless carry. Their event...
Pendleton woman's new career blossoming as she builds her field of dreams
Lawyer founded Lick Creek Flower Co. in Pendleton three years ago. She's is one of several featured farmers at this year’s Indiana State Fair.
readthereporter.com
Carmel PD welcomes eight new officers
The Carmel Police Department (CPD) welcomes eight new officers: Christian Bravo, Garrett Durkac, Caleb Hall, Matthew Kranda, Jacob Meyer, Mark Parshall, Christopher Reid and Sukhmanpreet Singh. Read more about each officer below. Christian Bravo. Officer Christian Bravo comes to CPD from Greenwood. Officer Bravo graduated from IUPUI with a bachelor’s...
Indianapolis Recorder
Marble’s restaurant owner dies, leaves legacy of serving good food to city
Lee Marble moved from Delta, Mississippi, to Indianapolis at 17 with a dream, and his oldest daughter, Sheila Buckner, remembers his determination to see it through. “He came here with nothing and made himself into something,” she said. “He would wake up really early in the morning and make sure that food was the best that it could be.”
wbiw.com
Two new bridges make local road connections over future I-69
INDIANA – Two new bridges over the future I-69 now connect local roads with the Morgan Street and Egbert Road extensions west of S.R. 37. The new overpasses are at Myra Lane and Teeters Road. State and local officials joined First Methodist Church of Martinsville members for a dedication...
WTHR
PHOTOS: Camby church, mobile grocery store vandalized
Gale and Lydia Watson just opened the Neighborhood Bible Church on Camby Road in January. Now they're trying to figure out how to move forward after vandals damaged their church and mobile grocery bus.
cbs4indy.com
Priceless adoptions at Humane Society for Hamilton County
HAMILTON COUNTY — Hamilton County Humane is offering PRICELESS adoptions Saturday due to the facility being over capacity with animals. The shelter will have extended adoption hours specifically for this event. They will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with so many cute furry faces to fall in love with.
