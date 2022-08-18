210 ReBuild KC Neighborhood Grants Awarded, funding creative and diverse projects

After more than 4,000 hours of review by city staff, the City Council today approved 210 ReBuild KC proposals totaling about $15 million. The City’s Neighborhood Services Department reviewed 1,215 proposals before presenting the final list for approval.

ReBuild KC grant awards will help rebuild neighborhoods with projects and programs across Kansas City. The awards were given in the following categories:

Category #1 - Home Repair - 141 projects - $1 million

Category #2 - Infrastructure - 8 projects - $1.07 million

Category # 3 - Sustainability - 11 projects - $703,000

Category #4 - Community Programs - 36 projects - $5.9 million

Category #5 - Housing- 8 projects - $3.5 million

Category #6 - Other (development and investment projects) - $3.1 million

Here’s the complete list of ReBuild KC grant recipients.

“I’m thrilled about the passage of Rebuild KC, which will invest millions into neighborhood organizations and resources in every corner of Kansas City. Rebuild KC shows our commitment to ground-up solutions, listening to the public in how we improve our communities,” Mayor Quinton Lucas said. “I’m proud of the hundreds of volunteers who will help make these investments long-term assets for our families and neighbors.”

“Our staff worked hard and did an excellent job examining a number of very well-written and deserving proposals,” said Forest Decker, neighborhood services director. “So many of the submissions were well thought out and deserving of consideration as ways to improve neighborhoods across the city.”

Administered by the Neighborhood Services Department, ReBuild KC provided a unique opportunity for organizations and individuals to build better, stronger neighborhoods. ReBuild KC is using American Rescue Plan (ARP) and city funding sources to finance a variety of applicant-requested neighborhood improvements. This initiative is part of the City’s plans to shift the department to a more solution-oriented team that is responsive to residents.

“We are thrilled,” said Scott Wagner, director of Northeast Alliance Together, based at Mattie Rhodes Center in the Historic Northeast. Mattie Rhodes received three ReBuild KC grants for an outdoor learning pavilion, a violence prevention program and for improving housing in Northeast. “The ReBuild KC grants create new capacity for our neighborhoods and non-profit community to fulfill their missions to make Kansas City a better place to live, work and play."

ReBuild KC projects will be scheduled for completion over the next two years.

For more information, members of the news media can contact media at media@kcmo.org.