NME
Sega has confirmed that the Mega Drive Mini 2 will launch later this year, and feature over 60 titles including Streets Of Rage 3 and Ecco The Dolphin. The Mega Drive Mini 2 will release in Europe on October 27, the same day the Genesis Mini 2 releases in North America.
The 13 hardest PC games, according to the PC Gamer staff
I was 14 when Sephiroth kicked my ass in Kingdom Hearts 2. I had zero context for who he was or why he was built to be one of the hardest fights in the game. He was the only obstacle between me and my 100% completion, so I spent hours and hours dying to him for the one chance I could find an opening to take him out.
PC Magazine
Roccat Kone XP Air Review
Back in March, one of our favorite gaming mice of the year crossed our desk courtesy of Roccat, the German hardware maker housed under Turtle Beach's corporate umbrella. The $89.99 Roccat Kone XP had it all: premium switches, a great sensor, tons of functionality, RGB lighting, and a reasonable-enough price for its feature set. So where do you go from there? Roccat has attempted to improve the Kone XP by cutting the cord—the Roccat Kone XP Air is the same top-of-the-line mouse, but now with both 2.4GHz and Bluetooth wireless support. Unfortunately, the price almost doubles to $169, draining the Roccat's value appeal. Still, the Kone XP Air is arguably the wireless gaming mouse to beat, edging out the competition in many of the areas that matter most.
Be a remarkably bad cop in remarkably good Half-Life 2 mod Entropy: Zero 2
Outrageously ambitious (opens in new tab) Half-Life 2 megamod Entropy: Zero 2 is out, letting you experience a campaign in the boots of the Combine bad guys. You're the Bad Cop, protagonist and alien overlord collaborator, and your job is to tail Gordon Freeman through Nova Prospekt prison before taking a journey to track down resistance fighter Dr. Judith Mossman in a snowy northern facility.
The years I spent playing old fantasy MMOs helped me to finally understand Destiny 2
Talking space worms. Ghosts on the moon. Nightmares with guns. Giant magic alien pyramids in places giant magic alien pyramids shouldn't be. Destiny 2 is packed with fantastic ideas that couldn't be more appealing to someone like me, someone who grew up adoring the more mystical side of science fiction—and I had virtually no idea any of these incredible sights were in the game until recently.
Destiny x Fortnite crossover datamined
It's going opposite of usual: The Fortnite skins are coming to Destiny 2. Exploding out of the Destiny 2 (opens in new tab) datamining scene this weekend is an utterly unexpected crossover: Destiny 2 and Fortnite. Destiny 2 dataminer Ginsor has posted a screenshot to Twitter of what pretty credibly looks like Fortnite-inspired armor sets for Destiny 2. The skins look to be extremely Destiny-fied versions of Black Knight, Catalyst, and Omega skins.
TechCrunch
How W4 plans to monetize the Godot game engine using Red Hat’s open source playbook
Godot, for the uninitiated, is a cross-platform game engine first released under an open source license back in 2014, though its initial development pre-dates that by several years. Today, Godot claims some 1,500 contributors, and is considered one of the world’s top open source projects by various metrics. Godot has been used in high-profile games such as the Sonic Colors: Ultimate remaster, published by Sega last year as the first major mainstream game powered by Godot. But Tesla, too, has apparently used Godot to power some of the more graphically intensive animations in its mobile app.
This lo-fi horror game basically has you playing an extra in the X-Files
Security Booth: Director's Cut offers up seedy '90s corporate intrigue from a rent-a-cop's perspective. Like Security Booth: Director's Cut (opens in new tab)'s indie horror contemporary, The Mortuary Assistant (opens in new tab), it isn't just the job simulator its laconic title might imply. There's an undercurrent of horror and intrigue to the seemingly mundane premise that really makes it sing. The first person horror game launched in expanded form on Steam on August 19.
PC Magazine
Canon RF-S 18-45mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM Review
The Canon RF-S 18-45mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM ($299.99) plays the role of a basic kit lens for beginner photographers with a mirrorless crop-sensor EOS R camera, such as the EOS R10 or R7. Like most starter zooms, it prioritizes a compact build and a low cost, though it's still a much better deal in a bundle with a camera. The real question is whether photographers with a new Canon body should just spend a bit more to get the longer zooming RF-S 18-150mm F3.5-6.3 IS STM instead. We like the latter a bit more, but if you’re on a strict budget or prefer the lightest zoom, the RF-S 18-45mm is a workable alternative.
Polygon
Phantasy Star 2, Streets of Rage 3, The Revenge of Shinobi, Ecco the Dolphin, and even the infamous Night Trap all made the roster of 60 games launching on board the Sega Genesis Mini 2, when the throwback console launches on Oct. 27. [Ed. note: The author’s decision not to...
