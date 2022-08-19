Back in March, one of our favorite gaming mice of the year crossed our desk courtesy of Roccat, the German hardware maker housed under Turtle Beach's corporate umbrella. The $89.99 Roccat Kone XP had it all: premium switches, a great sensor, tons of functionality, RGB lighting, and a reasonable-enough price for its feature set. So where do you go from there? Roccat has attempted to improve the Kone XP by cutting the cord—the Roccat Kone XP Air is the same top-of-the-line mouse, but now with both 2.4GHz and Bluetooth wireless support. Unfortunately, the price almost doubles to $169, draining the Roccat's value appeal. Still, the Kone XP Air is arguably the wireless gaming mouse to beat, edging out the competition in many of the areas that matter most.

