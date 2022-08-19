Read full article on original website
Former coach says one-time five-star edge Eyabi Anoma primed for Michigan success
PARAMUS, N.J. -- Former five-star Eyabi Anoma's circuitous path to Michigan has been well-chronicled since his enrollment was announced last week, and his former coach at Baltimore St. Frances said his former star is ready to do big things with the Wolverines. Messay Hailemariam, who runs one of the top...
WATCH: Four-star WRs Goodwin & Shipp talk package deal, Michigan, and more
As receiver tandems go, there are probably few in the country better than Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day's Channing Goodwin and Jordan Shipp. The four-star pass-catchers scored the Chargers’ first two offensive touchdowns of the season during a 42-7 drubbing of Rock Hill (S.C.) Legion Collegiate Friday night. Goodwin ended the night with four catches for 90 yards and a touchdown, while Shipp finished with two catches for 49 yards and a score.
Morning Brew: Ewers era at Texas has begun, but defense is still team's biggest concern
In today's Morning Brew, the defense still remains the top concern for the Longhorns heading into the 2022 season ... and ... our Flagship Podcast interview with FOX lead college football analyst Joel Klatt.
Chris Rodriguez heads six Wildcats named preseason Coaches All-SEC
Kentucky senior running back Chris Rodriguez was voted preseason First Team All-Southeastern Conference by the league’s coaches, heading six total Wildcats honored, it was announced Tuesday. Senior offensive guard Kenneth Horsey was named Second Team offense, while senior quarterback Will Levis and senior wide receiver Tayvion Robinson were named...
Five-star QB Jadyn Davis: "I Like Michigan a lot"
Charlotte (N.C.) Day five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis reflects upon his performance in his squad's 42-7 season opening victory, his experience at Michigan's Barbecue at the Big House, and more.
Wiltfong Whiparound: Crystal Ball Predictions: 4-Star Safety Warren Roberson to USC
In this clip from Wiltfong Whiparound, Steve details his prediction of 4-Star safety Warren Roberson joining the USC Trojans.
Scott Frost clarifies 'vomit' comments that drew national attention this week
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost on Sunday clarified comments he made earlier in the week about how hard his offensive linemen have been working in fall camp. Speaking Thursday on Sports Nightly, Frost drew national attention for how he described how hard his offensive linemen are working under new offensive line coach Donovan Raiola.
Five Gamecocks picked for preseason coaches All-SEC team
Five South Carolina Gamecocks football players were voted to the preseason coaches All-SEC team. Defensive back Cam Smith was the lone first-team selection. Defensive lineman Zacch Pickens landed on the second-team. Wide receiver Josh Vann, tight end Jaheim Bell and defensive lineman Jordan Burch were tabbed third-team. All three teams...
USC has an embarrassment of riches at wide receiver
Ryan Abraham, Chris Trevino and Shotgun Spratling discuss which of USC's many talented receivers will start come September 3rd against Rice. They highlight speed and diversity in body types as strengths of the unit.
UCLA Four-Star RB Commit Roderick Robinson Shines In Opener
One of UCLA's biggest recruiting wins in the 2022 cycle was San Diego (Calif.) Lincoln running back Roderick Robinson II. The top-ranked running back in the Golden State in 2023, Robinson started his senior season in grand fashion. Robinson and Lincoln traveled to Sacramento (Calif.) Capital Christian and Robinson made...
Maryland basketball commit, potential addition make big jumps in new 247Sports rankings
Following his breakout summer performance, Maryland commit Jamie Kaiser's stock made a big jump in rankings. Kaiser Jr. climbed from the No. 72 spot to No. 53 in the updated 247Sports rankings on Monday. The spike comes as no surprise for the 6-6 wing guard from Burke, Va., who starred...
Three star PF Kachi Nzeh talks top four schools
Kachi Nzeh, a three star forward out of Newton Pa. is down to four schools. Nzeh named Iowa, St. Louis, VCU and Xavier as his finalists with a decision expected in September or October. “One thing they all had in common is that they’re all giving me the opportunity to...
Country’s No. 9 RB will attend Ohio State - Notre Dame game, says playing for Buckeyes would be ‘amazing’
The country’s No. 9 RB will attend Ohio State - Notre Dame game and says playing for the Buckeyes would be “amazing.”
Urban Meyer on Ohio State's 2022 season, Alabama's SEC reign and Notre Dame
Former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer is gearing up for the 2022 college football season with Fox Sports and says the Buckeyes are on his shortlist of teams capable of winning a national championship this fall. Meyer spoke at length on Ohio State, Alabama's reign in the SEC and the Buckeyes' upcoming opener against Notre Dame during a live interview Tuesday on Twitter.
Watch: Wesley McGriff, Quincy Riley following Louisville's Tuesday practice
University of Louisville co-defensive coordinator and secondary coach Wesley McGriff and cornerback Quincy Riley visited with the media following the team's Tuesday afternoon practice. McGriff highlighted the continuing competition in the secondary and the importance of the group to be versatile. Players rotate spots throughout the secondary, so they can...
GoVols247 weekly recruiting chat: 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. Eastern time
Get the latest on Tennessee football recruiting in GoVols247's weekly chat with recruiting editor Ryan Callahan.
Three questions on Iowa basketball recruiting as the fall approaches
It's an essential fall for Iowa basketball recruiting as the Hawkeyes look to put the finishing touches on the 2023 class and also get a head start in 2024.
Baylor coach Dave Aranda reflects on time at LSU: 'I was like a machine'
Dave Aranda was always in his own little world, building something great. That’s what led the Baylor head coach to get his Bears to a Big 12 title last season, in just his second year coming at the helm after leaving his assistant role at LSU. Aranda won a national title as the defensive coordinator of the Tigers in 2019, but it was not all sunshine and rainbows amid the process of going undefeated. In a story from ESPN, Aranda’s time in LSU was vastly different to what he became at Baylor.
USC WR Jordan Addison announces NIL deal with United Airlines
Jordan Addison landed a clever NIL deal this week. The new USC Trojans wide receiver announced Monday a deal with United Airlines on his Instagram page. Wide receivers are generally associated with air travel, as they have to track down deep passes, can go up and above defenders, and so on and so forth. Addison has yet to play a down for Trojans after transferring from Pittsburgh.
