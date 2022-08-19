ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Four-star WRs Goodwin & Shipp talk package deal, Michigan, and more

As receiver tandems go, there are probably few in the country better than Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day's Channing Goodwin and Jordan Shipp. The four-star pass-catchers scored the Chargers’ first two offensive touchdowns of the season during a 42-7 drubbing of Rock Hill (S.C.) Legion Collegiate Friday night. Goodwin ended the night with four catches for 90 yards and a touchdown, while Shipp finished with two catches for 49 yards and a score.
Chris Rodriguez heads six Wildcats named preseason Coaches All-SEC

Kentucky senior running back Chris Rodriguez was voted preseason First Team All-Southeastern Conference by the league’s coaches, heading six total Wildcats honored, it was announced Tuesday. Senior offensive guard Kenneth Horsey was named Second Team offense, while senior quarterback Will Levis and senior wide receiver Tayvion Robinson were named...
Five Gamecocks picked for preseason coaches All-SEC team

Five South Carolina Gamecocks football players were voted to the preseason coaches All-SEC team. Defensive back Cam Smith was the lone first-team selection. Defensive lineman Zacch Pickens landed on the second-team. Wide receiver Josh Vann, tight end Jaheim Bell and defensive lineman Jordan Burch were tabbed third-team. All three teams...
UCLA Four-Star RB Commit Roderick Robinson Shines In Opener

One of UCLA's biggest recruiting wins in the 2022 cycle was San Diego (Calif.) Lincoln running back Roderick Robinson II. The top-ranked running back in the Golden State in 2023, Robinson started his senior season in grand fashion. Robinson and Lincoln traveled to Sacramento (Calif.) Capital Christian and Robinson made...
Three star PF Kachi Nzeh talks top four schools

Kachi Nzeh, a three star forward out of Newton Pa. is down to four schools. Nzeh named Iowa, St. Louis, VCU and Xavier as his finalists with a decision expected in September or October. “One thing they all had in common is that they’re all giving me the opportunity to...
Urban Meyer on Ohio State's 2022 season, Alabama's SEC reign and Notre Dame

Former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer is gearing up for the 2022 college football season with Fox Sports and says the Buckeyes are on his shortlist of teams capable of winning a national championship this fall. Meyer spoke at length on Ohio State, Alabama's reign in the SEC and the Buckeyes' upcoming opener against Notre Dame during a live interview Tuesday on Twitter.
Baylor coach Dave Aranda reflects on time at LSU: 'I was like a machine'

Dave Aranda was always in his own little world, building something great. That’s what led the Baylor head coach to get his Bears to a Big 12 title last season, in just his second year coming at the helm after leaving his assistant role at LSU. Aranda won a national title as the defensive coordinator of the Tigers in 2019, but it was not all sunshine and rainbows amid the process of going undefeated. In a story from ESPN, Aranda’s time in LSU was vastly different to what he became at Baylor.
USC WR Jordan Addison announces NIL deal with United Airlines

Jordan Addison landed a clever NIL deal this week. The new USC Trojans wide receiver announced Monday a deal with United Airlines on his Instagram page. Wide receivers are generally associated with air travel, as they have to track down deep passes, can go up and above defenders, and so on and so forth. Addison has yet to play a down for Trojans after transferring from Pittsburgh.
