Read full article on original website
Related
I Cancelled My Gym Membership Thanks to This Luxury Treadmill
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.Ever since the pandemic began a couple of years ago, my fitness routine gradually declined from inconsistent to straight-up nonexistent. After putting on the quarantine 30 (OK, maybe 20), I decided that not only had my lack of movement rendered my entire wardrobe unwearable, but, more importantly, my energy level, focus, and circulation were suffering too. It recently dawned on me that investing in a full-sized treadmill (along with Melissa Wood Health’s virtual pilates flows) would be more than enough to get my movement...
K945
Shreveport, LA
18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
K945 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0