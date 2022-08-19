ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Officials: Trooper Disciplined for Sharing Info With Friend

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A Delaware state trooper who illegally used a criminal justice computer system to find New Jersey vehicle information for a friend has been placed on six months’ probation, the Department of Justice said. The department said Friday that James Boyda was asked to run...
DELAWARE STATE
Teachers in Ohio's Largest School District Go on Strike

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Teachers in Ohio's largest school district on Monday will be walking picket lines after voting to go on strike, two days before classes are scheduled to resume. More than 94% of the Columbus Education Association members voted to reject the school board’s final offer late...
OHIO STATE
DeSantis, Gaetz and Other Races to Watch in Florida’s Primary

On primary day in Florida, Democrats will select their nominee to go up against Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. The two parties will also choose a panoply of nominees for congressional seats in the Aug. 23 primary. DeSantis, who has implemented an aggressively conservative agenda that has helped propel him to...
FLORIDA STATE
Flash Flood Warnings Issued for Parts of West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Flash flood warnings were issued Sunday in West Virginia as heavy rain fell on parts of the state, weather officials said. A warning was issued by the Charleston office of the National Weather Service for the towns of Madisonville, Chapmanville and Danville. It expired at 2:30 p.m., officials said.
ENVIRONMENT
State
West Virginia State
Board: SD Gov. Kristi Noem May Have 'Engaged in Misconduct’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota ethics board on Monday said it found sufficient information that Gov. Kristi Noem may have “engaged in misconduct” when she intervened in her daughter’s application for a real estate appraiser license, and it referred a separate complaint over her state airplane use to the state's attorney general for investigation.
POLITICS
Ohio Teachers Strike Over Class Sizes, Building Conditions

(Reuters) - Teachers in the largest school district in Ohio went on strike on Monday, two days before classes were set to resume after the summer break, saying the Columbus Board of Education had not met their demand for appropriate class sizes and for guaranteed air-conditioning in classrooms. The Columbus...
COLUMBUS, OH
South Carolina Man Sentenced for 2017 Triple Murder

WALTERBORO, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man accused of killing five people over the course of six months in 2016 and 2017 has been sentenced to life in prison in connection with three of those deaths. After deliberating for about two hours following a four-day trial, the jury...
WALTERBORO, SC
Delaware Bank Executive Dies After Shooting

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Officials say a bank executive in Delaware has died after being hit by a stray bullet while driving. News outlets report that Carrie Mondell was shot on Tuesday, just before 5 p.m. in Wilmington. Mondell was hit by a stray bullet and crashed her car.
WILMINGTON, DE
Patrick Morrisey
Firearms Found After Standoff Ends With 2 Brothers Killed

MOUNT VERNON, Ohio (AP) — State authorities say more than 1,000 firearms and more than 140,000 rounds of ammunition were seized from the Ohio property where a weekend standoff ended with law enforcement shooting and killing two brothers. Local authorities said Randy Wilhelm, 56, and Bradley Wilhelm, 53, fired...
MOUNT VERNON, OH
New Hampshire Hiker Dies After Falling Near Waterfall

A hiker was killed Saturday when he slipped while going down a mountain in New Hampshire and fell to the bottom of a waterfall, authorities said. A hiker was killed Saturday when he slipped while going down a mountain in New Hampshire and fell to the bottom of a waterfall, authorities said.
FRANCONIA, NH

