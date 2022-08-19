Read full article on original website
Deputies: Witness to shoplifting cuts off suspect’s van, causes crash
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a crash shortly before 9 a.m. Monday. Deputies say a van crashed into the guardrail, and driver had minor scrapes and abrasions. They say they were told the driver was the suspect in a shoplifting that happened at a gas station...
Police: 3 taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson police say three people were sent to the hospital following a crash on Saturday. This happened on the 2000 block of U.S. Highway 41 North. According to police, 28-year-old Rebecca Flippin was driving southbound in an SUV when her vehicle was hit by a truck, driven by 60-year-old Cereise Snyder, that was turning onto the highway from the McDonald’s parking lot.
4-vehicle crash injures one on Highway 41 in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Dispatch tells us a crash Sunday afternoon left one person injured on Highway 41 in Henderson. According to dispatch, the accident happened on southbound Highway 41 North near Exit 15. Dispatch says emergency services were called out to the crash since one person involved was complaining of chest pains. Four vehicles […]
Coroner: 2 sent to hospital following crash in Spencer Co.
SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - 14 News is following a crash that happened in Spencer County late Saturday night. The Spencer County Coroner’s Office confirmed a crash occurred that sent two people to the hospital. Officials say one was transported to Ascension St. Vincent in Evansville, while the other...
Family searches for answers after deadly hit-and-run in Owensboro
A family searches for answers in the aftermath of a hit-and-run last week that killed an Owensboro, Kentucky man. This past Monday, officers with the Owensboro Police Department responded to Sutton Lane in reference to a man lying in the road. The incident that led to 25-year old Jacob Simpson...
Henderson crash sends three to the hospital
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson Police Department says multiple people were injured after a crash on Saturday. Officers say the crash happened along the 2000 block of US Highway 41 North. According to a police report, a blue Ford Escape traveling south collided with a grey Ford truck after the truck turned in front […]
Huntingburg man accused of trying to break into several homes
HUNTINGBURG Ind. (WFIE) - A Huntingburg man is accused of trying to break into about five homes. Around 8 Sunday night, Jasper police say they responded to South Meridian Road when they got a call about a man trying to break in. They say they then got another call about...
Stranger stops to help after crash and fire that killed toddler, burned mom
Vanderburgh Co. Commissioners request doubled salary. Vanderburgh Co. Commissioners request doubled salary. New shared kitchen coming to Evansville reaches fundraising goal. New shared kitchen coming to Evansville reaches fundraising goal. Sheriff: 2 people flown to burn center following house explosion in Wabash Co. Updated: Aug. 19, 2022 at 6:00 PM...
Police: Drunk driver intentionally hits car several times, hits pole and several other cars
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman is facing a very long list of charges after police say she hit her ex with her fist and her car. Officers say Ashley Stembridge called her ex, claiming she had been in a crash at Claremont and Barker Ave. When her ex...
Man suspected of barricading self inside Evansville home after attempted traffic stop
Authorities were on the scene of a possible barricaded subject at a home in Evansville on Monday. The Evansville Police Department said the situation began to unfold on Monday afternoon, when a member of the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force tried to pull a man over. Police say the driver...
Crews in Jasper to shut down West 13th Street
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews in Jasper will be shutting down West 13th Street to replace a storm sewer Monday. That’s between Emily Street and Altmeyer Road and includes the intersection of Kuebler Place. The closure should be in place by 8 a.m. That will be blocked through Thursday.
Henderson County crews rescue man from Ohio River
A man was rescued from the Henderson, Kentucky side of the Ohio River on Sunday evening. The Henderson County Sheriff's Office says its deputies were sent to Riverport Road around 7 p.m. Sunday after someone called 911 to report a man chest-deep in water in the Ohio River. HCSO says...
Three people shot overnight in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Police are investigating after three people were shot overnight in Evansville. Officers were called to the 700 block of East Riverside Drive just after midnight. Police say when they got there, they found two people who had been shot. Both were quickly taken to local hospitals. While officers were beginning that […]
Teen charged with stealing 11 vehicles in Owensboro
A teen is facing multiple charges out of Owensboro, Kentucky, after police say they recovered nearly a dozen stolen vehicles over the course of an investigation. The Owensboro Police Department says detectives charged the teen in connection to multiple ongoing investigations involving auto thefts that occurred in the city over the last few months.
Evansville fire crews continue to investigate the cause of a Sunday fire on Florence Street
The call came in just before 2:00 P.M. Sunday at a townhouse apartment along Florence Street in Evansville. Fire officials say blaze began in the living room on the ground floor. Our crews were told the apartment received heavy fire, heat, and smoke damage. Thankfully no injuries were reported.
EPD: Man hit by semi-truck after several carjacking attempts
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police say a man was hit by traffic while trying to carjack several people on the Lloyd Expressway. Friday night, officers say they were dispatched to an assault in progress on Ohio Street. Dispatch advised that a man tried to steal a truck from a driver and then jumped onto […]
Police: Man runs through traffic trying to take cars, gets hit twice
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say a suspect is in the hospital after he was hit by a car and a semi. Police say they were called to a fight on Ohio Street Friday night. They say a man tried to take someone’s truck and then jumped on his trailer.
Sheriff: One dead, one hospitalized after Wabash County explosion
ALLENDALE, Ill. (WEHT)- Wabash County Sheriff Derek Morgan says one person is dead and another person remains hospitalized Saturday following a home explosion just north of Allendale Friday evening. Sheriff Morgan says Kevin Murphy, 66, died following the home explosion that rocked the rural community just after 5:30 p.m. Friday....
Spencer County Court News – August 22, 2022
Speeding: Kyle Batson; Meetkumar K. Patel; Mary L. Krueger; Paige A. Murphy; Trevor J. Hubert; Vincent D. Schultz, Jr.; Daniel L. Fathergill; Jesse R. Horn; Morgan B. Maske; Cameron W. Rice; Grant T. Hoffman; Riley K. Rynkowski; James P. Gardner; Mark A. Waldron; Mercedes L. Long; Tristan R. English; Jennifer E. Eakes; Evan P. Buechlein; Daniel R. Singleton; Jade Heistand; Holly N. Blevins; Krista K. Hurley; Bren Miller; Caleb Mulzer; Jaw T. Paw; Ayleigh D. Brown; Timothy L. Durbin; Town Henry Ellis; Jose R. Dos Santos, Jr.
Jasper man arrested for multiple charges
A Jasper man is charged with Domestic Battery, Strangulation and Disorderly Conduct. Jasper Police investigated a reported incident at 6:06 PM on Sunday night on Clay Street. Upon investigation it was determined that 32-year-old Jordan E. Dunn allegedly committed the crimes in the presence of a child. Dunn was booked...
