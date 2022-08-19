HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson police say three people were sent to the hospital following a crash on Saturday. This happened on the 2000 block of U.S. Highway 41 North. According to police, 28-year-old Rebecca Flippin was driving southbound in an SUV when her vehicle was hit by a truck, driven by 60-year-old Cereise Snyder, that was turning onto the highway from the McDonald’s parking lot.

HENDERSON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO